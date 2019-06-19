Robert Pattinson got the Batman gig because he was the Millennials’ choice

Robert Pattinson won the role of Nu Batman about a month ago. While my first reaction to the news was “dafaq?” I’ve come around to the idea. I’ve basically come around to it because A) The Batfleck sucked and maybe we do need a fresh start and B) Millennials should get the chance to see a Millennial Batman, why not? Plus, I actually think the idea behind this version will be okay – Millennial Batman broods AND solves crimes like a Bat-detective. It’s noirish and maybe Rob will do that well. As it turns out, the youths agree with me. The Hollywood Reporter actually did polling – honest to God polling – on the important issue of the year: can theater-goers buy into a former sparkly vampire playing The Batman?

When Nicholas Hoult and Robert Pattinson were floated as frontrunners to take on the role of Batman in director Matt Reeves’ planned trilogy, some not particularly positive reactions greeted the news of the Twilight star donning the cape. But, if Warner Bros. can take some consolation for its Pattinson pick, it’s that younger Americans clearly prefer the actor over Hoult as the new Dark Knight, a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll finds. Some 42 percent of those in the 18-29 age bracket are in favor of the casting as opposed to 30 percent in the same group that prefer Hoult, already known to superhero movie fans in Fox’s X-Men franchise. (The number spikes further, reaching 48 percent, if the age range is limited to 18-22.) Yet Hoult manages to outrank Pattinson slightly among older audiences, including in the 45-54 and 55-64 demographics.The survey was conducted among 2,201 adults between June 6 and June 9, just days after Robert Pattinson had officially been named the next big-screen Batman. Both actors screen-tested for the role, and if Warners found it difficult to make a decision, those taking part in the poll were equally split, with Pattinson and Hoult each receiving 30 percent total support across all age groups. Indeed, Pattinson’s Twilight movie experience may explain the preference among the younger moviegoing set. “Twilight fans are totally on board. I think their dedication to Rob is the kind that means fans who weren’t Batman fans before are now going to devour all things Batman, in support of Rob,” says Bekah Decker, co-founder of Robert Pattinson fanzine LettersToRob.com. “Bruce Wayne is dark, [Pattinson's Twilight character] Edward [Cullen] is dark. There is a vigilante quality in Edward — more in the books — that is an obvious tie to Batman.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

So, long story short, Warner Bros tested Nick Hoult and Rob and they liked them both equally and they thought both actors would have been good in the role, but Rob got better numbers from the under-30 crowd. I mean, it does make sense. The under-30 crowd is the demographic almost all movies are made for, and they are such a huge chunk of film-consumers. But… I still have to admit, I think Hoult probably would have made a better Batman just from an acting standpoint. I actually think Rob is a talented actor, I just think Hoult is MORE talented and more capable of finding that knife’s edge of doing a “comic book movie” without looking stupid. Still, former and current Twihards wanted Sparklevamp Batman so that’s what they’re getting.