Robert Pattinson’s millennial Batman will solve crimes like a noir detective, okay?

I’ll admit it, I’m starting to get slightly HYPED for Robert Pattinson’s take on the Batman. Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were both in the running for the latest reboot of the Batman franchise, and Rob was the one who won the role. Reportedly, Rob has signed a three-picture Batman deal. There was criticism – or more of light mockery – that Rob’s version would Emo Millennial Batman, which… I get that. I might even feel that. If Christian Bale and Ben Affleck were our Gen-X Batmen, the Millennials should get their own guy, and who better than Rob? Sidenote: Bale and Affleck truly represent the yin and yang of Gen X, huh?? What a rough generational shift – I’m so glad I’m Xennial.

So, will Rob actually play the role as a Emo Millennial Batman? Will it be a fresh and modern take on the character? Well…maybe? Matt Reeves is the director, and his idea is to a film trilogy as a noir. Like, an old-school noir, not a derp-noir because everything is so f–king dark and “moody” and depressing. A classic noir detective story, with Bruce Wayne/Batman acting as a detective who both solves crimes and then, like, punishes criminals? Sure.

Robert Pattinson is set to protect and serve Gotham City for three upcoming Batman movies. The actor, 33, was confirmed as the next caped crusader last week with director Matt Reeves tweeting a GIF of the actor late Sunday with three bat emojis. Reeves is set to direct a trilogy of films for Warner Bros. with Pattinson in the leading role, according to Deadline. The first in the trilogy, The Batman, is expected to be released in 2021. Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January his idea for the films is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.” “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.” As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.” As for the title of his film, he hinted it could change once production got underway. “Right now it’s called The Batman,” he said. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know.”

[From People]

I know what it should be called! Detective Batman! I Detect A Bat. Gotham Noir: The Batman Chronicles. The Batman: Detective at Large. No, obviously, I’m joking. I sort of like this take on the character in spite of my qualms about how we really don’t need this. It could still be gritty and superhero-ish while still retaining some moody noir crime drama realness. I’m saying that as someone who loves a good detective story and enjoys noirs. Get Rob a Bat-fedora and a trench coat!