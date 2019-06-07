Sophie Turner: In Britain, ‘therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft’

Sophie Turner is promoting Dark Phoenix, which represents the end of an era for the current X-Men franchise. After this, the X-Men will be folded into the Marvel Comic Universe at Disney. And my guess is that we’ll be getting an entirely new cast and reboot in a few years. But for now, let’s enjoy the last outing for this particular crew, I guess. Sophie plays the young Jean Grey, the “Dark Phoenix,” and… I don’t know, why not? Sophie covers the latest issue of Porter Edit to promote the film, but of course she talks a lot about Game of Thrones as well. This interview was conducted just after Sophie eloped in Las Vegas with Joe Jonas, and after Game of Thrones ended. You can read the piece here. Some highlights:

On her Vegas wedding: “I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

She wanted the Vegas wedding to be a secret: “Maybe not forever. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé’, but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Living in the pap-friendly Nolita area of New York: “I’ve learned to accept the fact that if it’s my worst-dressed day, they’ll probably catch me, and I’m okay with that. There’s this expectation for actresses to look good all the time, which is not what being an actress should be. It should be about playing a role. So why should all actresses have to be stick-thin and look beautiful all the time?” It’s a problem on-screen too, she believes. “Every director is like: ‘We really have to fall in love with this character.’ Why does the audience have to fall in love with her? What if she’s a serial killer? F**k that s**t.”

On Jean Grey’s mutant powers: “There are very clear mental health undertones to it. There’s a loss of control over her mind and her powers, representative of schizophrenia, dissociative identity disorder and addiction.” The theme has particular poignance for Turner, who has spoken openly about her own struggles with anxiety and depression, and who is passionate about destigmatizing mental health problems. “The first step to any kind of movement is just to put it out there, talk about it and make it less of a taboo so that people can go and get help and not feel embarrassed to do so. People feel so much shame about it, so if, by talking about it, I can even have an impact on one person, that would be awesome.”

The British still have a long way to go with discussing mental health: “My parents are still like, ‘Why do you go to therapy?’ and I’m like, ‘Because I’m depressed, remember?’ It’s a very British thing – that idea you should just get on with it, ‘chin up’. Therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft. But therapy and medication have helped me immeasurably.”

She’s happy with the end of Game of Thrones: “When I read that script, I was so happy – it feels like the most perfect ending for Sansa. Having gone through everything she has, it’s the most positive outcome, and it feels right for her. She’s so capable now, she’ll be an incredible ruler in the North… The Starks really came out on top. It’s like that line of Sansa’s from season seven: ‘The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.’ I love that line. I had it tattooed on my arm long before we knew the ending.”