Rihanna is on a yacht with her billionaire lover Hassan Jameel right now

I still remember the excitement in 2017 when we learned that Rihanna had a man. It was such big news that #RihannaHasAMan was trending on Twitter and Rihanna-stan MSNBC journalist Chris Hayes was obsessively trying to find out the guy’s identity. In the past two years, there are occasional updates on Rihanna’s relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi billionaire who seems to treat her like a princess. They’re either breaking up constantly or very lowkey, or a mix of everything. I don’t know if they’ve really been together all this time, but I do know that they were photographed in the same space this week. Apparently, they were in Capri together. That’s Hassan in the white hat. He’s tall and cute and hell, I would. I would in Capri, on a yacht.
There are also photos of Rihanna and Hassan cuddled up together on a yacht, which I completely understand, because, again, yacht and Italy. The rumor is that some of Hassan’s family members are on vacation with them too. Hm. Is this guy the one? I feel like they really don’t spend a lot of time together, but maybe they do and we just genuinely don’t see them.
Meanwhile, this was also the week when Forbes declared Rihanna to be the richest woman in music today. She’s richer than Beyonce, richer than Madonna (how??), richer than Celine Dion. Her income bump didn’t come from music though: Rihanna’s now worth $600 million mostly because of Fenty Beauty and her lucrative new fashion line with LVMH. That being said, Forbes estimates that Rihanna’s net worth is only slightly higher than Madonna’s – by their count, Madonna is worth about $570 million.
She has plenty of my money. I love Fenty products.
Kaiser. They live in London together. She moved to London for her businesses yes but also to be closer to him. Us stans kno….They’ve been together the entire time, just been very lowkey. Plus he has the resources to afford them the deep privacy she prefers nowadays. She’s never seemed happier and I think they will get married (and are probably engaged).
They are living together in London. It seems serious.
They’ve been together since late 2016. There are pictures of them celebrating NYE in London.
All those reports of them breaking up are pure fiction.
They’re just lowkey and while everyone is speculating, they are living their best life in London, where Rihanna moved to more than a year ago.
I think they’ve been together this whole time. She’s just very low key about this relationship, I like that. (They do get papped once or twice, but even that’s low key somehow). I saw somewhere but I’m not sure where or how reliable it is, that she’s been living in London the last few years, isn’t he based there? I like Rihanna, and what she’s done with Fenty beauty and now fashion line is impressive.
ETA I see the London thing has been confirmed above, stans always know everything lol.
im rooting for them… i think their engaged….
i really always kinda of like how rihanna and beyonce never confirm fully your feels on things…like they just living and going thru life and if you feel a rumor is true…then thats cool LOL
i kinda took this approach with my fiance like i didnt post pictures of him for the 1st 8 months and even still i’ve archived a lot of pictures of him on ig. We live together and do things together but also spend time apart hanging with friends and doing separate things…. and people really dont know how long weve been together and it kills them about it all….like friends or acquaintances think they know our story and we dont correct them hahahahha
