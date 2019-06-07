Rihanna is on a yacht with her billionaire lover Hassan Jameel right now

I still remember the excitement in 2017 when we learned that Rihanna had a man. It was such big news that #RihannaHasAMan was trending on Twitter and Rihanna-stan MSNBC journalist Chris Hayes was obsessively trying to find out the guy’s identity. In the past two years, there are occasional updates on Rihanna’s relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi billionaire who seems to treat her like a princess. They’re either breaking up constantly or very lowkey, or a mix of everything. I don’t know if they’ve really been together all this time, but I do know that they were photographed in the same space this week. Apparently, they were in Capri together. That’s Hassan in the white hat. He’s tall and cute and hell, I would. I would in Capri, on a yacht.

There are also photos of Rihanna and Hassan cuddled up together on a yacht, which I completely understand, because, again, yacht and Italy. The rumor is that some of Hassan’s family members are on vacation with them too. Hm. Is this guy the one? I feel like they really don’t spend a lot of time together, but maybe they do and we just genuinely don’t see them.

Meanwhile, this was also the week when Forbes declared Rihanna to be the richest woman in music today. She’s richer than Beyonce, richer than Madonna (how??), richer than Celine Dion. Her income bump didn’t come from music though: Rihanna’s now worth $600 million mostly because of Fenty Beauty and her lucrative new fashion line with LVMH. That being said, Forbes estimates that Rihanna’s net worth is only slightly higher than Madonna’s – by their count, Madonna is worth about $570 million.