Adele has apparently been losing weight by doing ‘Reformer Pilates’

A few nights ago, Adele went to see the Spice Girls perform in London. She had a great time, her friends were live-streaming her reactions and her tears of joy and she even got to go backstage and have a drink with “the girls.” It was a dream come true for Adele, who has always maintained the fact that the Spice Girls were a HUGE deal to her when she was growing up. When people started posting photos of Adele with the Spice Girls, I guess people were like “wow, she’s lost some weight.” She has, but to be fair…she’s been losing weight somewhat steadily for the past three years or so. When she promoted her last album, she talked about making some changes to her diet, and taking better care of herself in general. But do you think she does Pilates now? I doubt it, but some people are saying that’s how she’s lost weight:

She has been spicing up her life since she split from her husband of three years Simon Konecki. And Adele’s Reformer Pilates class has reportedly given her a new lease of life as she has lost more than a stone in weight after attending the workout with pal Ayda Field. The Hello hitmaker, 31, displayed her slimmed-down figure in a black ensemble when she partied with her childhood favourites The Spice Girls over the weekend. A source told The Sun: ‘Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her. It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.’

[From The Daily Mail]

As I said, I doubt it. But anything is possible – we truly had no idea about Adele’s marriage woes and I didn’t realize until a few months ago that she’s been living in LA almost full-time for a few years. It’s possible that the LA life has gotten her: now she drinks coconut water and does Pilates and watches Vanderpump Rules obsessively. That’s what Angelinos do, right? LOL.