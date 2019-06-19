Adele has apparently been losing weight by doing ‘Reformer Pilates’
A few nights ago, Adele went to see the Spice Girls perform in London. She had a great time, her friends were live-streaming her reactions and her tears of joy and she even got to go backstage and have a drink with “the girls.” It was a dream come true for Adele, who has always maintained the fact that the Spice Girls were a HUGE deal to her when she was growing up. When people started posting photos of Adele with the Spice Girls, I guess people were like “wow, she’s lost some weight.” She has, but to be fair…she’s been losing weight somewhat steadily for the past three years or so. When she promoted her last album, she talked about making some changes to her diet, and taking better care of herself in general. But do you think she does Pilates now? I doubt it, but some people are saying that’s how she’s lost weight:

She has been spicing up her life since she split from her husband of three years Simon Konecki. And Adele’s Reformer Pilates class has reportedly given her a new lease of life as she has lost more than a stone in weight after attending the workout with pal Ayda Field.

The Hello hitmaker, 31, displayed her slimmed-down figure in a black ensemble when she partied with her childhood favourites The Spice Girls over the weekend. A source told The Sun: ‘Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her. It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.’

As I said, I doubt it. But anything is possible – we truly had no idea about Adele’s marriage woes and I didn’t realize until a few months ago that she’s been living in LA almost full-time for a few years. It’s possible that the LA life has gotten her: now she drinks coconut water and does Pilates and watches Vanderpump Rules obsessively. That’s what Angelinos do, right? LOL.

24 Responses to “Adele has apparently been losing weight by doing ‘Reformer Pilates’”

  1. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:39 am

    She’s gorgeous. She has *always* been gorgeous; the weight loss highlights her incredible cheekbones and eyes. She looks great, at any weight, but health-wise, it IS better for her.

    That said, I think I read that she will be dropping a new CD in Dec., and though she said she won’t tour again, she may do some one-off shows. Here’s hoping!

    • ChillyWilly says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:45 am

      Oh man are you ever gonna get yelled at for that health = weight comment. I would do it myself but I gots other things to do.

    • OriginalLala says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:47 am

      Actually, you don’t get to decide what “healthy” is for a complete stranger based on pictures and videos. She may be healthier now, she may not be – you’re just assuming that she was less healthy when we was heavier.

      This kind of thing bothers me because its happened to me – I got very very sick and lost weight and everyone kept telling me much healthier I looked and I was literally incredibly ill.

      • Mego says:
        June 19, 2019 at 12:11 pm

        I am overweight and it’s affecting my health (metabolic syndrome). Plus I loathe carrying extra weight and my challenge is keeping it off when I lose. So hard for an emotional eater with lots of fat genes. I accept the fact that my extra weight is affecting my health – it causes insulin resistance for one.

  2. minx says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:39 am

    She looks beautiful.

  3. brooksie says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Reformer Pilates is the only workout that’s drastically changed my body! I have no problem believing this.

    • snazzy says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:41 am

      Hmmm I’m going to have to look this up!

    • SJD says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:50 am

      Same! And I love that jelly-muscles feeling after a great class/workout on the reformer. It definitely whipped me into a drastically different shape over time so I have little trouble believing this to be a big part of the change for anyone who says it’s what they’re doing, including Adele. And if this wonderful artist is happy, I’m happy too!

    • JaneEyreApparent says:
      June 19, 2019 at 12:03 pm

      Yeah, I haaaate Pilates, but it’s the only thing that makes a big change. It happens quickly too.

    • Bella Bella says:
      June 19, 2019 at 12:04 pm

      I love Pilates with all the apparatuses, not just the Reformer. I personally really loved the stretch you get on the Barrel. I wish I could afford to take Pilates again. If she is doing Pilates, I’m sure she feels great in her body.

    • isabelle says:
      June 19, 2019 at 12:06 pm

      What the heck are they? Weights have been a game changer for mine. Pilates did nothing but puff out my stomach and very slightly trim up my body. Zero weight loss, so surprised she is losing weight by doing them.

    • Karen says:
      June 19, 2019 at 12:13 pm

      Love Reformer Pilates. Agree. It is the only thing that has worked for me.

    • CL says:
      June 19, 2019 at 12:21 pm

      I started reformer Pilates in April, and I LOVE it. I have a great instructor, and I actually look forward to the class. I can honestly say I’ve never felt that way about another workout in my life.

  4. snazzy says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:41 am

    I love how excited she was about this. It’s adorable. Also, whatever she’s doing, she looks great

  5. ChillyWilly says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Adele is gorgeous at any weight. Perfect face.

  6. Addie says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:41 am

    She looks happy!
    Now that that is out of the way, let me say that my head hurts from the weight loss and exercise remixes that are floating around. My god, it’s exhausting! If only I could lose weight from being frustrated!

  7. buensenso says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:42 am

    WOW. ps. I love adele <3

  8. lucy2 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:42 am

    She is always so gorgeous!
    I love how enthusiastic she is about stuff like that, and not at all snobby about music and other things.

  9. thea says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:57 am

    i used to be addicted to reformer pilates – did it every day. but while it improved my posture and probably toned me up a bit, i didn’t lose a ton of weight on it. for the past three years, i’ve been doing more lagree than tranditional reformer pilates, and with lagree you see (and feel) results fast.

  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 19, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Reformer Pilates is AMAZING, I did it for a while due to back problems and after a few sessions I noticed a difference. Its very good helping to lose weight and tone muscles without spending hours in the gym as trust me you feel like you’ve done a gym class afterwards. As others have said it does change the body but you have to do it regularly. Madonna swears by it and she’s been doing it for years.

  11. aj says:
    June 19, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Her nose job is nose job goals.

