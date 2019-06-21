Busy Philipps: I thought that because I didn’t play sports I wasn’t an athletic person



Some of you eyeroll when I talk about Busy Philipps but those of you who know me know I don’t stan many celebrities. Busy deserves her own talk show again plus a huge paycheck. She is exceptionally entertaining and fun to watch. I wish network television would stop promoting mediocre douchebros, but I digress. Busy was at a Shape Magazine event where she talked about her approach to fitness. She said a few things which I could definitely relate to, namely that she never considered herself an athlete until she found the workouts she loved.

On how she started loving workouts

In the early 2000s I was asked to lose weight for a part, I wrote about this in my book, which is not an uncommon thing that happens in Hollywood. They sent me to [trainer] Gunnar Peterson and he showed me a way into fitness by introducing me to spin classes, showing me the workouts and all that stuff. I was conditioned to think that because I didn’t play sports in high school, because I didn’t like PE that I wasn’t an athletic person. I think people do that. Finding it organically has been incredible for me, but I was told I had to. For people who aren’t told they have to, I would say [they should] be open to the possibility. Modeling fitness to her kids

I didn’t have a family growing up where activity and exercise was a thing. My girls have a different experience because their dad goes to spin class every day, I do my workout every morning. I feel like modeling behavior for younger generations is so important. That’s part of the reason I post my workouts on the stories. It’s not because I’m like ‘look at how hot my body is.’ This is a thing I committed to every day. Everyone can show up every day if that’s what they choose to do.

[From People Video]

I only joined a couple of sports in high school, tennis and skiing, and never considered myself an athlete either. It really just depends on finding the workouts that you like to do. In the early 2000s I discovered this program called Body For Life (I don’t do it anymore, but it definitely changed my life) and got quite fit. I found my love of exercise and do consider myself athletic now. My commitment comes in waves, but like Busy I try to do it every day and am on a workout kick lately. I started lifting more weight! I’m not as cardio-centric as I used to be. It’s not something I’m doing on my own, I just joined a different gym which offers split classes where half is spinning and the other half is TRX or circuits. I’m definitely toning up but it makes me so much hungrier too and I’m having trouble managing that.

Here’s Busy’s interview:

Busy Philipps Opens Up About Her Fitness Journey at SHAPE Body Shop Event #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/5SfKVZZyX7 — People (@people) June 19, 2019

