Prince Charles stops by the ‘Bond 25′ set, hangs out with Daniel Craig

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve sort of given in to Prince Charles at long last. He’s 70 years old and he’s a delightful old fart. He yells at farm animals and loves cheesy masquerade balls. He enjoys double-breasted suits and he laughs uproariously at his own dad jokes. If anything, Charles has never been more relatable than he is right now. And so I was delighted by these photos – Charles visiting Pinewood Studios to check up on the (disastrous) filming of Bond 25. Charles was escorted around by Mr. James Bond himself, Daniel Craig (who is thankfully off his crutches).

Daniel Craig showed the Prince of Wales one of the Aston Martins they’re using on the film. I bet Charles loved that, because he owns a classic, beautiful Aston Martin. Daniel explained how they film car stunts and how complicated it all is, but it just looked like Charles really wanted to sit in the car and play with it. After that, Charles went inside the studio set and got to meet Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes. Did you know that Ralph Fiennes has never been awarded any honor by the Queen? He’s not even an MBE or OBE. I have to think he’ll eventually get a knighthood or something, won’t he? So Ralph was obviously very chatty with Charles, perhaps trying to convince Charles to put in a good word for the knighthood.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images