Prince Charles stops by the ‘Bond 25′ set, hangs out with Daniel Craig

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve sort of given in to Prince Charles at long last. He’s 70 years old and he’s a delightful old fart. He yells at farm animals and loves cheesy masquerade balls. He enjoys double-breasted suits and he laughs uproariously at his own dad jokes. If anything, Charles has never been more relatable than he is right now. And so I was delighted by these photos – Charles visiting Pinewood Studios to check up on the (disastrous) filming of Bond 25. Charles was escorted around by Mr. James Bond himself, Daniel Craig (who is thankfully off his crutches).

Daniel Craig showed the Prince of Wales one of the Aston Martins they’re using on the film. I bet Charles loved that, because he owns a classic, beautiful Aston Martin. Daniel explained how they film car stunts and how complicated it all is, but it just looked like Charles really wanted to sit in the car and play with it. After that, Charles went inside the studio set and got to meet Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes. Did you know that Ralph Fiennes has never been awarded any honor by the Queen? He’s not even an MBE or OBE. I have to think he’ll eventually get a knighthood or something, won’t he? So Ralph was obviously very chatty with Charles, perhaps trying to convince Charles to put in a good word for the knighthood.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Prince Charles stops by the ‘Bond 25′ set, hangs out with Daniel Craig”

  1. Becks1 says:
    June 21, 2019 at 7:30 am

    I feel the same way about Prince Charles. Its like he finally just seems to be enjoying life or something, I don’t know. But I definitely feel like over the past few years his vibe has changed, in a good way. Maybe its just the way he’s covered by the media/press, or maybe its a good example of why the royal social media accounts are so important.

    Reply
  2. Carol says:
    June 21, 2019 at 7:30 am

    I find Charles to be delightful. He’s gotten a bad rap for too long.

    Reply
  3. booboocita says:
    June 21, 2019 at 7:44 am

    OMG — I want that portrait of Judi Dench as M!

    Reply
  4. Cidy says:
    June 21, 2019 at 7:49 am

    He seems just really delightful everywhere he goes. He honestly kind if reminds me personality wise of my grandpa, who growing up we were all a little afraid of because of the stories of his younger days and such and as he aged he just must have came to terms with a lot of things because hes a big ol’ marshmallow now who sends us all videos of his riding lawn mower.

    Reply
  5. SM says:
    June 21, 2019 at 7:49 am

    I imagine him and Camila getting drunk during lunch time and then go around the palace attempting all kinds of poses the monarchs used to do and try all kinds of crazy outfits and hats for portraits. But instead of forcing some poor painter to make portraits in oil paintings, they take selfies and add all kinds of filters like bunny ears.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 21, 2019 at 7:56 am

      Hahahaha! And then around 5 oclock every day they start sending the selfies out to their kids, and Camilla’s kids and Harry and William are like “oh god, its 5 oclock. Here come the bunny ear selfies again.”

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment