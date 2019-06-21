Prince Charles stops by the ‘Bond 25′ set, hangs out with Daniel Craig

I’ve sort of given in to Prince Charles at long last. He’s 70 years old and he’s a delightful old fart. He yells at farm animals and loves cheesy masquerade balls. He enjoys double-breasted suits and he laughs uproariously at his own dad jokes. If anything, Charles has never been more relatable than he is right now. And so I was delighted by these photos – Charles visiting Pinewood Studios to check up on the (disastrous) filming of Bond 25. Charles was escorted around by Mr. James Bond himself, Daniel Craig (who is thankfully off his crutches).
Daniel Craig showed the Prince of Wales one of the Aston Martins they’re using on the film. I bet Charles loved that, because he owns a classic, beautiful Aston Martin. Daniel explained how they film car stunts and how complicated it all is, but it just looked like Charles really wanted to sit in the car and play with it. After that, Charles went inside the studio set and got to meet Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes. Did you know that Ralph Fiennes has never been awarded any honor by the Queen? He’s not even an MBE or OBE. I have to think he’ll eventually get a knighthood or something, won’t he? So Ralph was obviously very chatty with Charles, perhaps trying to convince Charles to put in a good word for the knighthood.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
I feel the same way about Prince Charles. Its like he finally just seems to be enjoying life or something, I don’t know. But I definitely feel like over the past few years his vibe has changed, in a good way. Maybe its just the way he’s covered by the media/press, or maybe its a good example of why the royal social media accounts are so important.
+1
I find Charles to be delightful. He’s gotten a bad rap for too long.
I agree
OMG — I want that portrait of Judi Dench as M!
He seems just really delightful everywhere he goes. He honestly kind if reminds me personality wise of my grandpa, who growing up we were all a little afraid of because of the stories of his younger days and such and as he aged he just must have came to terms with a lot of things because hes a big ol’ marshmallow now who sends us all videos of his riding lawn mower.
I imagine him and Camila getting drunk during lunch time and then go around the palace attempting all kinds of poses the monarchs used to do and try all kinds of crazy outfits and hats for portraits. But instead of forcing some poor painter to make portraits in oil paintings, they take selfies and add all kinds of filters like bunny ears.
Hahahaha! And then around 5 oclock every day they start sending the selfies out to their kids, and Camilla’s kids and Harry and William are like “oh god, its 5 oclock. Here come the bunny ear selfies again.”