Lizzo opens up about her depression: ‘There’s nothing anyone can do about it’

I’m a passenger on the Lizzo train after seeing her perform on The Today Show. Her self-assuredness and joy comes across in her interviews. In an interview on The Daily Show in April, she seemed upbeat. She also seemed to be enjoying herself at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, broadcast last Monday, where she did an energetic performance of “Juice.”
A video that Lizzo posted on Instagram on Thursday, about experiencing depression, may have surprised some of her fans. People has more:
Lizzo is opening up about her battle with depression.
On Thursday, the “Juice” singer, 31, shared a video on Instagram with the words “I’m depressed” written over it.
“There’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” Lizzo continued. “Life hurts.”
The star further explained her state of mind in the caption, writing, “I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection… it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes. Sad af today.”
Despite having a rough day, Lizzo remained hopeful of her mental state, sharing, “But this too shall pass.”
Following responses from her followers, Lizzo posted a follow-up video on Friday, which People transcribed in the article:
“I know that something real incredible is about to happen and something incredible has already happened,” Lizzo began.
“I know that I am just in between that incredible moment. I use sadness so constructively in the last two years ever since I have been working on being emotionally honest. I’ve used sadness as a tool for gratitude,” Lizzo said as tears streamed down her face.
“It’s humbling and I’m grateful to feel these emotions because, because I know that because of this sadness I am going to be able to feel joy,” she added.
This hurt to watch; I know so many people who have lived with depression–whether for short amounts of time or for most of their lives. One of the worst things about it, as Lizzo alluded to, is that it’s isolating, and people assume that it’s easy to “just snap out of it,” so talking about it often seems pointless. I’m so glad that Lizzo feels that something real incredible is about to happen. That’s a helpful attitude to have when everything seems bleak; it can be hard to call that up when you need to, though. Hopefully, Lizzo keeps that later Instagram video around in the event that she experiences another episode of depression. When I was reading some articles as background , I found a recent interview that Lizzo did with Rolling Stone, in which she talks about the decision last summer to start going to therapy. I’ve no idea whether she is still going, of course, but I hope that she’s taking care of herself and that she keeps making music for a long time.
I learned in the last 24hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life. Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love. I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between… but it’s a wave 🌊joy🌊sadness🌊joy🌊sadness🌊 and my sadness can be as temporary as my joy. I went on live to have a discussion about triggers. My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy. But I love that I’m more emotionally honest lately. I love that I can use my sadness constructively in real time for gratitude. What triggers your sadness? What do you do when those buttons are pushed? What do you love about yourself in those moments of darkness?
photos credit: WENN
I feel for her. I struggle with anxiety disorder and depression. Medication has saved my life. I hate that medication for depression is so taboo. I did everything possible to combat my anxiety and depression: meditation, yoga, no sugar, no caffeine, no gluten, no drugs or alcohol. Daily exercise. Every damn supplement and essential oil every suggested. My doctor finally said it could
Be as simple as biochemistry. Once I surrender to trying medications it took me 4 different trial and errors but I finally found one that works well. It’s changed my life. Depression and anxiety suck.
My story too. I’ve been on meds for years now, and they work great. Every once in a while I think I don’t need them, try to go off, but end up back on again. I think depression has lots of different causes-mine is biochemical and that’s that. I have to say though that after twenty years of depression, I am finally learning to recognize and cherish the gifts it has given me: empathy, sensitivity, compassion, patience. At least one of my kids has it, which sucks, but I feel like I can really help them in a way I didn’t.
@k I can relate to this completely. I had undiagnosed depression for years. I didn’t realize until I started medication how bad it was because I didn’t know what it felt like to be normal. Now I just regret that it took me so long to agree to try meds I missed out on years of my life. I’m not saying meds for everyone but they can be life changing for a lot of people.
I relate to this so absolutely completely that I just bawled when I saw her first post, and the follow up post. She hits the nail on the head of how this feels. Not being able to to open up (more than a minute or two) to friends or family because it’s not like they can help
Story of my life. I know the worst thing to do is to withdraw but honestly dealing with peoples nonsense and tomfoolery just makes everything worse.
1.) She’s a joy, and I love her album.
2.) the best thing you can do for chronically depressed people is provide a good support structure. If you see them withdrawing, check up on them, talk to them, make sure they’re getting basic needs cared for (eating, hygiene, cleaning the house). The worst you can do to somebody feeling isolated is actually let them be alone.
I adore lizzo. Her music is a cure to my depressed feelings. So happy to be seeing her live in September.
When I need to get pumped-up, her song Good As Hell works every time! Hope she continues to reach out and feels good as hell soon. Crazy talented woman with a body poz message. Depression sucks.
she’s so awesome. she used to live here and i saw her once at a diner a few years ago – she’s stunning in person! i don’t know how much she claims us anymore, but we certainly claim her.
Gosh, I so needed to read this story today. I woke up (rather stayed up all night) feeling exactly the way she described in her first post. And hearing someone else articulate what I’m feeling is comforting – makes me feel less alone. I’m sure Lizzie’s post will offer some comfort (can’t think of a better word at the moment) to countless of people suffering from depression and who are feeling just like she is.