Blake Shelton got handmade gifts from Gwen Stefani & her sons for his b-day

Blake Shelton celebrated his birthday last week. He turned 43 years old, and he celebrated with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Gwen’s sons and some friends. They had a low-key pizza party, only they made their own pizzas in the outdoor oven. Sounds really… nice. I’m basically covering this interview because Blake sounds really content with Gwen and he clearly feels like her sons are his family now. It’s pretty sweet.

Not only did Gwen Stefani throw boyfriend Blake Shelton an epic pizza party to celebrate his birthday, but she also surprised him with a thoughtful gift. The No Doubt front woman gifted the “God’s Country” singer — who turned 43 on Tuesday — a “huge” sign to put on display at his Oklahoma ranch.

“It’s like a ‘Welcome to the Ranch’-type sign,” Shelton told PEOPLE at the Universal Studios Backlot BBQ for IHG Rewards Club Chase Mastercard cardholders on Friday. “It was a handmade deal. It’s pretty cool.”

Stefani, 49, held the pizza party at her house on Thursday night and invited over friends and family. While she was the one to share multiple photos and videos documenting the night on social media, it turns out that Shelton was actually the one behind the idea for the birthday festivities. “[Gwen] said, ‘What do you want?’ I go, ‘Well, there’s a big pizza oven out there, so we need to figure out how to use that thing,’” he said. “So they have a friend who actually owns a pizza restaurant here in town, he came over and knew how to do it. I have no idea how to do any of that stuff. It’s either a frozen pizza for me or Pizza Hut.”

Gwen’s sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — also joined in on the birthday fun, and they even wrote out sweet cards for Shelton.

“Christmas, birthdays, any kind of holiday — they always sit down and take time to write a message and draw pictures or something,” he said. “Those are the coolest, coolest things, you know? It’s something I never experienced in my life. When they take time and actually make something, it’s pretty cool.”

While Shelton admits that it “sucks” that Adam Levine will no longer sit beside him on the show since announcing his departure in May, he thinks that NBC made the right call by asking Stefani to fill his spot. “We’re all going to miss out Adam,” he said. “There’s no way around it. But she’s way better looking than he is, in my opinion.”

When it comes to working with Stefani, Shelton said he can “never get enough of her.” “Even when I have a day off and she’s working, I’ll go with her to whatever she’s doing,” he explained.