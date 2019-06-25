Krysten Ritter feels good about closing the door on Jessica Jones

013_VIOLET_301_Unit_01707TR

The third and final season of Jessica Jones is streaming on Netflix. We learned in February that JJ and The Punisher were the last two Marvel shows on Netflix that were being cancelled. Regardless of how the show’s cast and crew felt at the time, they ended up closing the show out on their terms. The star, Krysten Ritter, especially feels like Jessica, both the show and the character, left in the way she was intended to.

Talking to TV Line recently, Ritter explained that, really, she’s happy where things ended up, and isn’t exceptionally interested in talking on the role of the embittered private eye again.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” she said. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

She does, truly, have a lot to be proud of. Ritter’s Jones is one of the most compelling characters in Netflix’s corner of Marvel’s live-action output, both tough and vulnerable, an entrancing action hero and a complicated heroine.

The series creator, Melissa Rosenberg, seems to agree with Ritter, though she’s a bit less committal in her finality.

“I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter,” she told TV Line. “I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories.”

[From Gizmodo]

I was so angry at the season one finale, I didn’t watch season two or three. I know people who did, though, and they like them. Consensus among my friends is three was better than two and according to these articles, it sounds like it really found its footing a third of the way into season three. So I’m glad that the cast got to go out on the note they wanted. I get what Krysten is saying about being done. Jessica was such a departure for her, and she did a great job in that role, in my opinion. But to play her again might put Krysten in a rut. Actors many times suggest their character’s ending was rushed, so if Krysten got closure on Jessica, I can see why she can walk away so easily.

One thing I am a little bummed about, and probably would have gotten me back to watching the show, is that Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel was planned to make an appearance in JJ. Carol, in the comics, was best friends with Jessica, once upon a time. But when Captain Marvel got slated for her own film, the idea was scrapped and the parts Carol would have played in JJ was rewritten into Trish and Hellcat. Given this information, I kind of wish Krysten would reprise the role just once for a cameo in the next Captain Marvel movie. Brie Larsen and Krysten would be amazing playing off each other.

234E_VIOLET_307_SG_142R2

165B_VIOLET_305_Unit_01323R2

VIOLET_303_Unit_00757R

Photo credit: Netflix

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Krysten Ritter feels good about closing the door on Jessica Jones”

  1. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    June 25, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Good to know season 3 is better than 2 – might bump it up my watch list. I’ve been putting it off as I thought season 2 was pretty poor – such a shame because I loved season 1. JJ is a great character.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment