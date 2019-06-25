Naomi Watts in Erdem at ‘The Loudest Voice’ premiere: cute or budget?

'The Loudest Voice' TV show premiere

Have you seen the trailer for the miniseries The Loudest Voice? It makes my stomach turn. Russell Crowe plays Roger Ailes, the gropey predator honcho of Fox News. It’s about the rise of Fox News and all of the women Ailes abused, harassed and victimized personally and professionally. Sienna Miller plays Beth Ailes, Naomi Watts plays Gretchen Carlson (who was the first to sue Ailes), Annabelle Wallis plays Laurie Luhn. Here’s the trailer:

This is the same thing that annoyed me about Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill drag: why not just hire an actor who, you know, looks like Roger Ailes? And why did they hire Sienna Miller only to give her 30 pounds of prosthetics too? You know it’s actually possible to hire – GASP! – a middle-aged woman to play a middle-aged woman, right?

Anyway, here are some photos from last night’s premiere in New York. This is the oddest collection of premiere attendees. Huma Abedin mixing with Russell Crowe and Gretchen Carlson? Sure.

Fashion notes: Naomi wore Erdem, and bless her heart, I never like what she’s wearing. I don’t have the IDs for Sienna or Annabelle’s looks, but they look… okay. Annabelle looks overly fake-tanned and Sienna looks a bit tired. Seeing as how the ladies got all dolled up, it would have been nice if Russell had worn a proper suit instead of those jeans.

'The Loudest Voice' TV show premiere

'The Loudest Voice' TV show premiere

'The Loudest Voice' TV show premiere

'The Loudest Voice' TV show premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Naomi Watts in Erdem at ‘The Loudest Voice’ premiere: cute or budget?”

  1. Megan says:
    June 25, 2019 at 11:23 am

    It’s hard to make such beautiful women look bad, but all of those dresses did it.

    Reply
  2. broodytrudy says:
    June 25, 2019 at 11:32 am

    I never noticed how similar Betty Gilpin and Annabelle Wallis looked. Wow. Is she still dating Chris Pine?

    Reply
  3. Patty says:
    June 25, 2019 at 11:35 am

    Is Annabelle Wallis still with Chris Pine??

    Reply
  4. PumpkinSong says:
    June 25, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Oh, Huma. I just want good things for her

    Reply
  5. Who ARE these people? says:
    June 25, 2019 at 11:40 am

    This trailer…a reminder of how much more we know in detail, thanks to women, about disgusting behavior by men in power. Bleah.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment