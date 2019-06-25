Will Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper do a ‘surprise’ set at Glastonbury?

Lady Gaga returns to her hotel after performing at the Apollo theater

It STILL cracks me up when people downright insist that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had the most amazing chemistry ever in A Star Is Born. It’s a matter of opinion and a matter of perception, of course, but some of y’all act like you’ve never seen Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in a movie together, or Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant, or Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. To the Gaga-Bradley shippers, I’ll give you this: the most chemistry they had, ever, was during their Oscar performance this year. That was really beautiful and you could feel that they really rehearsed it and worked on it. But the film? Nah.

Still, the shippers keep wanting to put Gaga and Bradley together, especially now that his relationship with Irina Shayk is over. I think Gaga and Bradley were both in New York the past few days – he was photographed in New York last week, spending time with his daughter, and Lady Gaga was photographed last night before and after her gig at the Apollo. Is it possible they had a discreet meet-up and they’re secretly together? LOL. Is it possible that they did meet up and… they were working on a set for Glastonbury?

Glastonbury takes place from June 26-29, and this year features headliners like The Killers, Janet Jackson, the Cure, Vampire Weekend and Miley Cyrus. Speculation that Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 33, would be teaming up as Jackson Maine and Ally once again kicked off Sunday, when radio DJ Edith Bowman said on a British TV show that she might have some intel on a secret Glastonbury performer.

“Well, I may know one, but I can’t possibly say,” she said, before recalling Cooper’s appearance on her podcast Soundtracking. Bowman said the actor revealed he’d been in discussions with the festival’s organizers about possibly playing a show. “I had Bradley Cooper [on] talking about A Star Is Born. And when I spoke to him, I was like, ‘I just wanna see you guys do a gig, play it live.’ And he was like, ‘Jackson’s dead!’ ” she recalled. “He said, ‘Well, we have been talking to Nick [Dewey, Glastonbury booker] and Emily about it – we’d do The Park Stage.”

That was the rumor. But it got shut down by the festival organizer Emily Eavis:

Which could just be a feint to surprise people when Bradley walks out on stage to sing “Alejandro” with Gaga. Or whatever. My point is that… sure, they might perform together again at some point. And sure, they might be in the same city at the same time. But are they together? If you want to believe…

Bradley Cooper arrives early morning to Irina Shayk's New York apartment

Lady Gaga steps out in black to perform at The Apollo in NYC

11 Responses to “Will Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper do a ‘surprise’ set at Glastonbury?”

  1. FrenchGirl says:
    June 25, 2019 at 8:53 am

    They «  play «  with the gossips . Egocentric narcissics

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    June 25, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Just saw “A Star is Born” over the weekend and she is SPECTACULAR!

    Reply
  3. Skylark says:
    June 25, 2019 at 8:56 am

    If Emily Eavis says it’s not happening, then it’s not happening.

    Reply
  4. Lizzie says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:03 am

    i mean…if you define chemistry as him looking annoyed and her gazing up longingly at him like the girl in indiana jones with I LOVE YOU written on her eyelids.

    Reply
  5. Christin says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:05 am

    No doubt they are loving the publicity.

    I had little interest in watching this remake, as I am not really a fan of either lead actor. Cue a rainy weekend and little else on TV, and I ended up watching it on cable. It was better than I expected, thanks in part to the entire cast. I thought it would be far more cheesy/OTT.

    Reply
  6. Enn says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:09 am

    There were rumors that she was here in Philadelphia for his performance of Candide over the weekend but they got shut down fast (the original rumors came from the cast, so who knows).

    Reply
  7. Michael says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:26 am

    You would think they would be avoiding each other now that they won an Oscar but I guess they love the attention too much. Meanwhile I see Irina smiling every day now that she is free of this mess

    Reply
  8. Giddy says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:31 am

    You know who else had great on-screen chemistry? Doris Day and Rock Hudson. Acting!

    Reply

