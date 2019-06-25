Ben Affleck ‘is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle’



A tipster pointed me to this article I missed in Entertainment Tonight about how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are doing. Remember when they used to blanket the press with insider statements about the state of their on-off coparenting relationship and how they were doing? They did that for so long. They’re much more reserved about that now, but they still can’t resist giving updates to the press. Like this one that lets us know that Ben is sober and working out (good for him) and that he’s hoping to date “someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle.” Meanwhile Jennifer Garner is still dating John Miller, we just don’t see it even though photographers follow her on every errand. Here’s more:

The source notes that Garner continues to be supportive of Affleck as he stays on “the right path.” “Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn’t be happier,” the source says. “He’s on the right path and doing incredibly well with the full support of Jen and his entire family. Jen, of course, helped to motivate Ben by being a constant reminder that he must be the best he can for his children.” “He’s been taking this time to exercise daily, and eat well and spend time with his children,” the source continues. “He is making sure he’s doing what is best for not only himself but also his family. His motivation to change came from taking the time to look at what he has and what he could lose.” “Jen and John are still very much dating and are together more and more,” the source says. “Ben sees how happy Jen is with John.” “Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly,” the source notes. “He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road.”

[From ET Online]

I hope Lindsay Shookus is off living her best life because she is well rid of him. We heard that she was acting as his sober coach and was working to keep him away from alcohol. It sounded dysfunctional, but so did Ben and Jen’s relationship. Remember that 22 year-old Playboy model Ben dated to dump Lindsay before he got sober and Lindsay took him back again? I’m wondering how old the next one will be. To his credit he does look better and sober.