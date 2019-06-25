Ben Affleck ‘is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle’

A tipster pointed me to this article I missed in Entertainment Tonight about how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are doing. Remember when they used to blanket the press with insider statements about the state of their on-off coparenting relationship and how they were doing? They did that for so long. They’re much more reserved about that now, but they still can’t resist giving updates to the press. Like this one that lets us know that Ben is sober and working out (good for him) and that he’s hoping to date “someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle.” Meanwhile Jennifer Garner is still dating John Miller, we just don’t see it even though photographers follow her on every errand. Here’s more:
The source notes that Garner continues to be supportive of Affleck as he stays on “the right path.”
“Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn’t be happier,” the source says. “He’s on the right path and doing incredibly well with the full support of Jen and his entire family. Jen, of course, helped to motivate Ben by being a constant reminder that he must be the best he can for his children.”
“He’s been taking this time to exercise daily, and eat well and spend time with his children,” the source continues. “He is making sure he’s doing what is best for not only himself but also his family. His motivation to change came from taking the time to look at what he has and what he could lose.”
“Jen and John are still very much dating and are together more and more,” the source says. “Ben sees how happy Jen is with John.”
“Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly,” the source notes. “He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road.”
I hope Lindsay Shookus is off living her best life because she is well rid of him. We heard that she was acting as his sober coach and was working to keep him away from alcohol. It sounded dysfunctional, but so did Ben and Jen’s relationship. Remember that 22 year-old Playboy model Ben dated to dump Lindsay before he got sober and Lindsay took him back again? I’m wondering how old the next one will be. To his credit he does look better and sober.
Kristin Davis? She’s sober as well and would have the same Garner charm with the mini van group.
Pretty sure that’s not a win for Davis though.
I never knew that about Kristin Davis! I suppose not drinking plays a big part in how great her skin looks in her 50s.
She does have the best skin. I think she said acting saved her from alcoholism and she didn’t think she’d make it to 30, so i believe she’s been sober for most of her adult life now.
But Ben has a lot of issues. Alcoholism. Gaming addiction. Lots of self destructive patterns as soon as be hits a peak he needs to crash into the gutter. Therapy is required, not a partner.
He had a wife that supported his clean lifestyle… 🧐💁🏻♀️ Are you sure he doesn’t just want a sober coach? I’m honestly so sick of men who need their significant other to be their babysitter.
Could not agree more. I was just on a girls weekend and this same type of situation was being discussed. Basically everyone just said it was their job to take care of their husband no matter what they did or how much they drank, because that’s what marriage is. It was really shocking and uncomfortable and regressive. I always thought marriage was supposed to be an equal partnership, but what do I know! I’m single and juuuust fine with that
Sarah that would make new feel awkward as well. In poorness, in sickness, yes. In abuse and infidelity, no. Marriage is equals deciding together. Not one person does as they like and the other just deals.
Great comment Jess
No partner should play babysitter. I totally agree. But that isn’t necessarily what supportive means. It could just be that he’s talking about being supportive as simply meshing goals, not being a sober coach. I mean, an alcoholic needs a partner that isn’t going to encourage said alcoholic to drink. That’s not babysitting, or sober coaching, it’s just having equivalent priorities.
I know Lindsey Shookus gets a lot of sympathy here for putting up with Ben. And that Ben gets a lot of dissing here due to his behavior. But I never saw Shookus as babysitting him, like many others did. She runs with the SNL crowd, which parties pretty hard, and I suspect that she wasn’t the type to worry about Ben’s drinking. She may have been the type that even encouraged him to try to drinking in moderation, which for many alcoholics is impossible. Maybe Ben has realized that he needs a partner who has the same lifestyle.
I understand an alcoholic looking for a partner who will care about helping him avoid temptation. I don’t see that as asking for a nanny or anything, but asking for a partner who cares.
Ha! Playboy model or babysitter from another wealthy family? Perhaps a Pilates instructor who likes to party? This dude is so gross and has been given so many chances in Hollywood. If he falls off the wagon yet again he will not be missed. Mediocre white men are a dime a dozen.
why doesn’t he just NOT DATE? at least until he’s been sober for a while ON HIS OWN, instead of depending on someone else to be his “sober coach”?
isn’t there a “rule”/guideline in AA that you’re not supposed to date for a full year after you get sober?
asking spoiled celebrities to make sacrifices??? that’s crazy talk! XD
So he wants Joan Watson as a partner/potential wife.
What, Joan is a fictional character? Does Batfleck know that.