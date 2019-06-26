A Chicago woman was arrested for spitting on Eric Trump at a fancy bar

I would never say that anyone should physically assault anyone in the Trump family. Please feel free to talk sh-t about them, to protest everything about them, to accurately quote them, to point out their insanity and vulgarity. If you are in the service industry, feel free to refuse to service any and all Trumps. But do not physically assault them. And do not spit on them. That is my public service announcement. That being said, I also sort of want to donate some money to the legal defense fund of a Chicago waitress who apparently SPIT on Eric Trump aka The Other White Nazi Meat.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, reportedly was spat on as he visited a popular upscale bar in Chicago Tuesday night during his visit to the city, according to published reports. A female employee of The Aviary, 955 W. Fulton Market in West Town, is said to have been taken into custody after she spat upon Trump. He has been in Chicago and staying at the Trump Hotel, according to his Twitter account.
Trump confirmed the incident to the conservative news website Breitbart, telling the news outlet, “It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”
NBC reporter Mary Ann Ahern first tweeted about the incident Tuesday night, saying Eric Trump was seen leaving The Aviary. The upscale, James Beard-winning bar is owned in part by the duo behind one of the world’s most influential restaurants, Alinea. Co-owner Nick Kokonas previously made headlines in another Trump-related matter when he invited the Clemson Tigers football team to a dinner at the restaurant after they’d famously been served fast food at the White House.
Secret Service officials did not immediately confirm the incident, but Chicago police noted an incident at The Aviary and directed inquiries to the Secret Service.
You know what’s also a disgusting act by someone who clearly has emotional problems? Refusing to give children soap or toothpaste in the concentration camps on the border. Refusing to even allow private citizens to DONATE soap and toothpaste to children being held in cages on American soil. Was spitting on Eric Trump necessary? No, it wasn’t. But it’s also not the most disgusting thing that’s happened in the past week. I do hope someone finds out this lady’s name so that she can get free drinks, free lawyers and a book deal for her trouble though.
Needless to say, bar servers shouldn't spit in people's drinks. But I do look forward to her denial: "He's not my type."https://t.co/71pDd7a2oy
He’s deplorable but that’s gross
I have lost it with people in the past. When I did it I was drunk, a lot younger and spit on the ground while walking by them and looking at them. I regret it. I always try to stay in the frame of mind that lowering my personal ethics and standards to that level only makes me like them. This man is a seriously deluded monster. What I see when I see him is a monster posing by majestic animals he has killed. I make sure people I know who support his family get a copy of that image, but beyond that all I see is a NOBODY WHO IS DISCONNECTED FROM THE FAMILY OF MAN.
I don’t get how these people can show their faces in public. They are torturing children. CHILDREN.
Pish, we all know only white kids count. And then only from conception until birth. The Deplorables don’t even care about their OWN children enough to vote for affordable healthcare, education & housing, union-protected jobs, breathable air or drinkable water.
And while I don’t condone spitting, I do think it’s funny that Eric clearly doesn’t realise he’s been eating foreign spit and faecal matter every other time he went to a dozens-of-health-code-violations-having Trump restaurant for the last twenty years.
Apparently owning the libs is more valuable than all of those things.
Worth it.
Well worth it
Is that him? Yerrrrrgghh. Pop open a bottle of pricey bubbly for the lady, I say.
I went over to Fox News to see if they had a story on the Salvadorean father and baby who drowned trying to cross into the US (surprise : they didn’t) and saw this story on Eric Trump. They are blowing it up as a sign the “left” is heartless and fake about caring for people. Honestly you have to understand that the people who watch stuff like Fox News just aren’t getting the same “news” as you are.
Of course they’d say nothing about the father and his daughter-you can tell from the photos that their skin is brown. If they did say something their cultists’ response would be, “Their own fault, shouldn’t have been trying to get into OUR country(that we stole from the indigenous people).
I go to a gym where CNN and Fox News are on side by side and seeing the way stories are spun on both screens is really illuminating. On Fox, they show hordes of people scrambling and swarming at the border. On CNN, they show crying children being carried off by uniformed men.
“SHERO”.
“he’s not my type” is the best response.
yeah…..violence isn’t okay, spitting on someone is disgusting, yada yada yada.
That said, I’m sure she wont have any problems paying her legal bills.
While I condone assault of any kind, I do understand being so mad that you lose your shit. Having a blind moment of rage that you just lose it. I agree that we need to do everything to counter Trump and that includes helping this woman. Even if you understandably disagree with her action. That being said, never in my life time have I’ve seen such a primal rage towards this family. It is visceral and completely warranted and justified.
Can the Trumps just stay tf out of my city? I was walking near my office in The Loop a few months back and stopped at a crosswalk only to find myself shoulder-to-shoulder with Don Jr. I’m not gonna lie, I had some thoughts about things I wanted to do to f**k his day up. Luckily the light changed before I could get myself in trouble.
Oooh girrrl. I work in downtown Chicago not far from that monstrosity of a Trump building. And if I EVER saw any of those MFers… me and God would have to have a long talk.
Chicagoan here, too. And yeah, stay away.
That was a waste of perfectly good saliva, IMO.
It is also disgusting how Eric and his ilk try to portray anyone who doesn’t worship them as mentally ill.
The wording tells me that the server was white soooooo….they will be fine.
Spitting on someone is gross but I honestly can’t say how I would react if I had to serve a Trump as a waitress…they are literal garbage
While I don’t condone this act per se, I have to say “you’re welcome, America,” for being a city that consistently treats the Trumps like they deserve. As far as I am concerned they should be shunned until the end of their days.
Also, the Aviary is awesome and anyone who visits here should go there.
Aww, of course he cried to Breitbart about it.
I hope that in some restaurant he’s been served a slice of Minnie’s pie. Also, if I were a trump, I’d never order anything to drink except bottled water. Know what I mean?😉😉
I wouldn’t spit on Eric Trump….if he were on fire. 😎
COTW!
😁 I would like to thank the Academy.
And all joking aside is like to thank everyone working against this horrid family and “President” and all their minions. Stay strong.
Love it!!!
Does she need bail money?
My thoughts and prayers to Eric Trump during this difficult time for him. Actually, I am surprised he goes out in Public in Chicago, considering the Mayor and city council told Daddy Trump he wasn’t welcomed in Chicago. Chicago is also taken Trump to court on some various matters. The Trump children live in their own reality.
Normally, I would agree about not assaulting people, but the Trumps and this administration are not humans. PERIOD. We are in 2019 and the USA has fucking concentration camps! This is pure evil.
My dad came to the USA when he was 16 years old as an undocumented immigrant. He was escaping an abusive father and poverty. He heard they the US was the land of opportunity and had to see for himself. He had only 1 year of education and could speak, read, or write English.
After being in the States for about 6-7 years, he was found working on a ranch and deported. Mom helped him get his paperwork in order so he could come back to us. He’s a successful business owner and now a Citizen. There was nothing as evil as what is going on now then. This is personal for me, but no matter what, this is evil and everyone should care.
In summary, I don’t give a shit that someone spit on him. He gets to go home and take a nice, warm shower to clean the spit off.
I cannot say what I would like to say…
But I will say this…
Upon reading the story…I have never been more proud to be….
From Chicago
Up vote.
Some random once sneezed on my face (because some people don’t know to cover their face) it was traumatising, I really wouldn’t wish it on anyone. let alone being spit on deliberately, use your words
But you, unlike the trumps, haven’t been raping and pillaging our country. They are, through their appointments, systematically destroying public education, the environment, safety nets for the disadvantaged, and so on and so on, while enriching themselves. Personally, I hope someone took a piss in his drink.
What really gets me about this is that our system is soooo Broken that spitting on him was the most powerful way for her to convey disgust at what’s happening in our country!
Yes, don’t physically assult folks. But yeah, ostracizing individuals who are doing great great harm to our community/country… that is powerful and I think important.
First thing’s first: The Secret Service did arrest her but Eric Trump elected not to press charges. So I’m not sure you’ll need to donate to a legal defense fund for this woman. Stay tuned.
I can’t stand Eric, Don, Jr. or Ivanka. Especially the boys for their horrific trophy hunting, among other things. On a visceral level, I understand the compulsion to go on the attack. These are dangerous times. We cannot condone physical assault in any form, no matter how much we believe it’s warranted. This is a very slippery slope. Once someone resorts to violence, you only invite reprisal and it escalates from there. No one wins in these situations.
I love that for the rest of their lives, the trump family will be shunned and hopefully harassed in any blue city they go to. I can only imagine what goes on in restaurant kitchens in NYC when a trump family member shows up.
1) that’s gross and if someone spit in my face i too would want them arrested….but…but…
2) how does he know she has emotional problems? all bitches be crazy right?
3) what did he say to her during his outing to a restaurant in competition with the one in the trump hotel with an owner who has publicly expressed he is anti-trump? i’m very very curious about this. i sincerely doubt he was just sitting at the bar, minding his own business when a bartender walked up and hocked a lugie on him.
maybe breitbart has more details but i would rather die than give them a click.
It’s like punching a nazi. He deserves it. Every single trump participating in this administration deserves it. No sympathy for nazis
NOT a Trump supporter, but this makes me cringe. Why sink to their level with physical attacks when it’s so easy to hurt their fragile egos. Act like you don’t know who he is, tell him someone important needs his table (bonus points if it’s Pete Buttigieg!), accidentally spill something all over him. I am not above passive aggressive takedowns.
GoFundMe page, please.
I get it. He has a very spit-able face.
Welcome to Celebitchy, Anthony. Will you be sticking around and adding your incites on discussions of Tom Hiddleston’s work promoting diversity in BAFTA, Judi Dench’s ruminations on the art of predators, and Kim Kardashian’s cultural appropriation for her shapewear line or are you just here to defend Eric, the spawn of Orange Voldemort, or Doyle, as I like to call him, by attacking the Obamas, who have nothing to do with any of this?