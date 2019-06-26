Were people ever this mad about the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s renovations?

I generally hate to write these kinds of “well actually, here’s the history” stories because they’re just recaps of stuff people already know. But that’s just the thing – people are acting like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Frogmore Cottage renovation was the first time anyone ever used the Sovereign Grant to renovate a publicly owned property for royal use. The British press is going haywire about the fact that Meghan and Harry’s family home cost more than $3 million in renovations, and I truly don’t remember the press acting this way about all of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s many renovations. So let’s recap some of those, just for context.
In 2013, the Queen tried to lure Prince William away from his normal-bloke cosplay. William and Kate were living in a rental “cottage” in Wales while he worked in the RAF. Kate was pregnant with Prince George, and so the Queen gave them Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, which is a mansion within a palace. When all was said and done, the renovations on KP Apt. 1 lasted about a year, made worse by the fact that they had to change the decorations because Kate painted everything purple while pregnant. All told, the 2013 renovation cost more than £4 million, and it included “adding a second kitchen” and totally redoing much of the exterior and interior. When all of the numbers came out about the renovation in 2014, it was also a big scandal because the Queen had also leased a new £8 million helicopter for the Cambridges, for their own exclusive use, and at the time, William and Kate worked the least of all the “full time royals” (yet they were getting so many perks).
Then in 2017, the Cambridges needed even more KP renovations because, as it turns out, after that lavish renovation to Kensington Palace Apt. 1, they barely spent any time there. Between 2013 and 2017, they lived at Anmer Hall in Norfolk full-time. So when they moved “full time” to KP in 2017, they did more renovations because they didn’t like their staff operating in any of the palace office space. So they dug out space underneath the grounds of Kensington Palace to make more room for their staff. ALL of this was “public money.” They’ve spent almost twice as much (if not more) than the Sussexes. But sure, Meghan and Harry are the first, right?
And I didn’t even get to the Anmer Hall renovation, which was all financed privately by Prince Charles and the Queen, because Anmer sits on the Sandringham Estate, which is “privately owned” by the Queen. William and Kate ripped out a perfectly beautiful kitchen, reconfigured the floor plan of a graded/listed home and spent more than $2 million on all of the interior and exterior stuff to the actual structure of the home. And on top of that, the Cambridges ripped out the existing tennis court and had it moved at the cost of £60,000.
If you’re a taxpaying British citizen and you think the Sussexes’ Frogmore Cottage renovation was outrageous, well, that’s your right. But did you feel the same way about the Cambridges’ renovations and spending? Or did you only get you only care when it was about Meghan and Harry?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Considering the first comment on the previous post was “As a UK taxpayer, Viva la Revolution!” and I remember being disguised at their spending, I honestly don’t think this is a Harry/ Meghan issue, but a royals costing millions extra in Austerity issue. Yes yes comes from grant, but Buck and many public palaces are in dire need of updates and “private”-crown estate homes are being fixed up for millionaires from tax payer funds. Tax payers don’t get to vote where the money is going.
Thinking back, yes. Especially the tennis court and some sort of hedge planting situation.
Yes to this. Moving the bloody tennis court!!
I said this below, but omg I didn’t realize that was actually a thing. I thought it was something that just got brought up as almost a joke, an exaggeration of how Kate and Will spend. Apparently I was wrong lol!
And don’t forget the redone roof! People were screaming about the color (which was really the same tile, just not “weathered” like the old ones) but screamed nonetheless that the Cams (“nouveau” Kate, esp.) were “desecrating a listed property”.
Then there was the scream hear ‘round the world when security upgrades were made to the Mids place, when George and Kate moved in for 6 mos. or so after George’s birth.
Yes…just go back on this site and there were all sorts of complaint stories and don’t think many of the stories or comments were defending the Cambridge reno work nearly as much as the Sussex work.
I wonder how much defending there would be had it NOT been for W&K and their renovations. Like, if Will and Kate had moved into KP and just painted everything white and called it a day in terms of renovations, I know I personally would be hardpressed to then defend Harry and Meghan here. But we know that’s not what happened, so in light of past renovation spending, H&M’s seems to be about right.
Yes, people were mad. It wasn’t cool for the Cambridges and I’m not on board with the Sussexes spending millions either. People are hungry, they’ve had their benefits cut. I’ve seen stories of nurses—nurses!—who should be fine financially having to rely on food banks or starve. And here we have the working royals—all of them—getting renovations on other people’s money. They are already extremely well compensated—bespoke clothing, the best in food and healthcare, luxury vacations when they want them, and a “job” that doesn’t actually require much in the way of work. It sticks in my craw.
Coming from a kingdom myself, I have come to believe that any spending like this is met with some grumbles. Granted…I have no idea what the press said about the cambridges at the time, because royals usually don’t interest me unless they ruled a hundred years or more ago. But in general it is annoying to see the money you pay in taxes go to entertain a bunch of aristocrats.
Yes, they were. I even remember several posts on this very website about it
Well, Kaiser linked all those posts lol. (I have now fallen down the rabbit hole of reading those old posts.)
But, I am not sure if this site is a good barometer of what people are upset about, since its always taken a more critical view of Will and Kate.
I mean, around here they were.
I feel like all of it (renovations, weddings including Eugenie’s, elaborate wardrobes) is particularly tone deaf with Britain on a precipice due to Brexit and the austerity measures. We have our own version of it on our side of the pond with babies in cages and people dying because they can’t afford to go to the doctor while Trump bilks the government for every cent he can.
Everything is on fire right now and “normal” people are exhausted and anxious. Make them all live in a council estate for a year since they want to be “normal.”
YES.
If people (not just here, but in general) are complaining about financially supporting the royals, including the 3 million for Frogmore, I can understand that. If people complained about Will and Kate and then are now complaining about Frogmore, I can understand that. If people don’t want a monarchy and this is a reason why, okay. That’s understandable.
But if you have some excuses for why W&K were okay and within their rights etc and Harry and Meghan need to consider “optics” – that I don’t understand. At all.
I do think part of the problem is that there are some newer royal followers who don’t realize how much Will and Kate spent renovating KP, and so Harry and Meghan’s spending seems excessive. Or they just have convenient excuses for why Harry and Meghan are so out of line.
Wasn’t a lot of money also spent on Kate’s parents’ home? Bucklebury? I have a vague memory of additions and changes made there because Will and Kare stayed there so much.
In answer to your question: yes, definitely!
I recall people including me were angry about the Cambridges’ renovations too. Such a waste since they barely go to KP. And do they really NEED all of it? It’s fine if they pay themselves but it’s a waste of public money if it’s William or Harry. They are rich – let them use their own money.
My head is spinning when reading the list of monies cited on this post the royal family is spending to keep up with their lavish lifestyle. Us mere mortals can only dream of having such bottomless budgets for “cottage” and palaces renovations. I can only wonder how the English feel about such conspicuous spending, are we living in a second Gilded Age?
If the British people have an issue with it and can juggle Brexit and abolishing the Monarchy, more power to them. But remember these payment terms to cover renovations, upkeep and maintenance were negotiated with HM The Queen before Harry even met Meghan. They don’t change just because Harry married Meghan. This is UK tabloids using the same playbook they always do when the BRF release their annual reports. Focus on the spend and not the return on investment on having the Monarchy market the UK to the world.
The answer would be…well, we were upset, but we’re much more vocal now because of Brexit and austerity. The fact that the Cambridges spent more money (public & private funds) will escape scrutiny for reasons, but let’s lambast Harry & Meghan for actually spending far less on their only home. Not their country home which they were run out of because security breaches, but the only home they actually “own”.
Why would anyone think the financial agreements made between BRF and Parliament change simply because Harry married Meghan?
Exactly. Neither Meghan nor Harry made the arrangements. If there is a problem take it up with Parliament.
The 2017 story was always spun as extremely anti-Cambridge even though the historical palaces staff were the folks being moved, and further reporting revealed that it wasn’t because of Kate & William’s staff displacing then. People tried to imply that the Cambridges were responsible for this new expenditure even though the Historical Royal Palaces operation (which also oversees the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, and a couple of other public venues) doesn’t have anything to do with the Royal Family or the Sovereign Grant.
So, if you’re asking, do people who dislike specific members of the Royal family spin the facts to make them sound worse than they are (see also: Beatrice of York), then my answer would be a resounding yes.
@JOSIE
“So, if you’re asking, do people who dislike specific members of the Royal family spin the facts to make them sound worse than they are (see also: Beatrice of York), then my answer would be a resounding yes”.
THIS!!! X1000000000
Yes. At least around here and comments regarding the reno are regularly peppered throughout any article about Kate.
Now having said that, I don’t recall an avalanche of media beyond the initial reporting and I think a lot of the later additions were quietly covered so it does seem like this particular horse is getting an extra beating.
Brexit also wasn’t a thing at the time.
The faux outrage is ridiculous.
Faux outrage lol
The Sussexes are 7th in line and shouldn’t be spending so much money moreover i thought people said they were trying to distance themselves from the Buckingham Palace and all yet they are comfortable living a lavish lifestyle. They sure deserve to be called out
6th and 7th in line
Who said they were trying to distance themselves from BP?? They’re trying to distance themselves from KP and William and Kate. (supposedly.)
And as has been said repeatedly, yes Harry is 6th in line but for the next 20-30 years, he and Meghan are going to be major players in the royal family.
It is faux outrage if all the outrage is only directed towards the interracial couple. They all spend big money on renovations. Edward and Sophie and Andrew are ranked lower than Harry and Meghan and their homes cost several million more to renovate, yet people are behaving as if those events never happened. That financial report showed lots of obscene charges, but the media is only talking about the the Sussexes. It seems like the real problem is that certain people don’t like seeing the biracial Duchess enjoying the same privileges as other members of the family.
@Melissa – yes! the Sussex renovation was not the only money spent last year by the royals.
That’s property that was going to be renovated anyway as it was in complete disrepair. It wasn’t set for renovation simply because H&M were moving in. The costs were to make it safe to live in as well as follow building code for a listed property. £3m is consistent with the type and age of building that needed that level of repair. The “fun” stuff – fixtures, furniture, decor, etc – was paid for privately. They don’t own it. They won’t live there forever, therefore they don’t get to use the SG for personal shit in the house.
Yeah let’s call them out for doing the necessary renovations on a property that was slated to be renovated anyway with money set aside for that very purpose. Ket us not even mention that it cost much less than the renovations done by other royals or the lies told like a yoga studio etc being built when none of it was true but all monies spent was to update and keep the building structurally sound. The money was in keeping with upgrading a historic property and anything outside of that came from their own pocket. All I saw was this being used to further abuse both Harry and Meghan. Enough is enough.
‘Faux’ outrage? They’re spending OUR money. There’s nothing faux about it – it IS an outrage! Nothing personal to the Sussexes – ALL of them.
Then the outrage should be about all of them but it is not. It is fixated on the Sussexes.
I read on twitter that the Cambridges also spent almost $2,000,000 repaving their driveway in the last year and that tidbit is in the report too but the UK media isn’t talking about it.
Yes they are! Of course they are! The outrage is directed at all of them! Look – most of the royal news on this site comes from the Daily Mail, a paper for racists and bigots that is deliberately divisive. It lives to stir it up and I agree that much of THEIR ire is directed at MM. The problem is people eat it up! People click in order to be outraged! [You want the truth about how the majority of Brits feels about the Royal Family day-to-day? We don't care! There is very little about them in the 'real' news outside of the tabloids. You guys care much more than us. The first time I heard about 'trooping the guards' or whatever the hell it is was on this site!] But of COURSE we’re outraged when the royal release their spending figures and we see how much we’ve contributed to their lives of luxury. We have every right to complain! About ALL of them!
I am going to add though, that I distinctly remember comments on here a month or so ago, defending Kate’s Anmer Hall renovations because the old kitchen in it “looked like it was from Home Depot.” And that was more than one person.
So, maybe people were mad at the time, but I guess the anger has faded.
Also, I didn’t realize Kate actually did move the tennis court at Anmer. I always thought that was just hyperbole lol.
People were angry then and they are angry now. Prob angrier bec the economy is worse.
I also was thinking about this today and wonder if some of it is because of the big production that Harry and Meghan were going to be “different”. She was going to modernise the RF and do things her way. I think it was always BS/wishful thinking but when this happens, plus the ring remodeling (even tho I don’t think it’s a big deal) I wonder how much of the anger is disappointment she isn’t actually different from any other royal afterall?
I also was thinking about this today and wonder if some of it is because of the big production that Harry and Meghan were going to be “different”.
I totally agree with this line. They are not different and it is high time people stopped placing them on a pedestal
Harry and Meghan never said they were going to be anything. I think people are confusing comments on social media and tabloid reports with what Harry and Meghan actually said. A lot of people projected their hopes and expectations onto the Sussexes. It reminds me a lot of how people overreacted when Obama was elected. He’s not a savior and neither are Harry and Meghan.
I don’t understand the argument that H&M were supposed to be “different” and they’re not because of this renovation.
I don’t remember when Harry and Meghan stated they wanted be different or that she would modernize the royal family. The only ones that keep driving that narrative is the hateful British press and people that take offense to Meghan’s existence in the BRF.
Daily Fail Basic Comments:
But Kate will be QWEENN!
*sad white tears*
I do not mind renovation, Frogmore was a long time needed one and I do believe that it will not be the Sussex House for more than 3/4 years. They will either quit the Royal Circus for the enduring abuse or move back to London cause Charles will give them more patronage. The problem, as Uk taxpayer, it’s to pay constant renovation for houses and places who do no need to be renovated at that scale. We are talking about the tennis court being move to one side to another and Waity that after painting the house in one colour, in less than a year later had to change again because she didn’t like. Since these are historical houses, listed home with strict rule, I would prefer more attention to the historical features than having three ktichen and an open space or whatever. But councils will not talk sh*t about this to the Royals, they will target the normal bloke.
After Charles brief reign, I hope people will realise that we do not need William and whatever as PR power, they are not, they act and pretend to be not held to a higher standard and be treated as higly celebrity.
I think everything is amplified with Harry and Meghan because the US media is obsessed with stories about the couple. I see more stories about the Royal Family now than I have in several years. If Harry was married to a white British woman, we would barely hear anything about what they do. Meghan being a biracial American is just too much for the tabloids to resist. Her race and nationality is just more ammunition for the haters. Royal spending has been out of control for decades. Either get upset at them all or leave them alone. Directing all the vitriol towards Harry and Meghan (mostly Meghan) is disgusting.
This almost 100%. Yes the press is more out for Meghan and Harry, because of the US media and her being a bi-racial American. It sells more as you have a bigger market. The only qualm I have with your comment is I think this story is mostly being reported well. $3 million is too much money, and the tax payers also complained vehemently about the Cambridges $5 Million too. My only thinking is the at least the Sussexes spent less money, but still. Honestly, if I’m the Sussexes these stories seem more normal royal fair, and I’d kind of be happy with it. It’s certainly better than the racist crap they normally get.
I recall some outrage over the tennis court and I believe the kitchen. I’m not a Brit so I don’t know the finer points here, but I understand these buildings need up keep and they are part of the English monarchy so yes, some spending is warranted. It’s when it’s BS spending for the sake of spending that causes problems.
I remember being disgusted by the kitchen reno, because there were pictures of the old kitchen, which already looked pretty good to my ‘galley kitchen’ eyes. I remember thinking moving the tennis courts for a better view was pretty petty. If I had my own private tennis courts outside my home, I’d be pretty pleased with the view already!! So to me, those expenditures were over-the-top. HOWEVER, IT MUST BE NOTED: the taxpayer ONLY paid for structural upgrades, already needed and budgeted for. They paid for their furnishings, curtains, etc themselves. So, to me, the DoS is getting unacceptable crap for nothing, whilst the DoC should have received more crap for their “luxury” upgrades.
Yes, people were definitely angry. Also, why bring up the privately funded renovations to Anmer Hall? Private funds wouldn’t bother me, but public funds would…if I were actually an English taxpayer. Also, I’m dying to see the inside of Frogmore Cottage, even though that’s unlikely. I’m wondering if it’s less formal than other royal abodes, maybe with some California touches? I’m picturing a Nancy Meyers interior, but that’s just pure speculation.
@gem – I think it goes to Will and Kate’s overall spending. There were millions spent between their two homes, and especially at the time, they were barely working. William has since increased his workload but its been a slow gain. So many Meghan critics rant about what a diva she is and how she loves to spend Charles’ money, but Will and Kate did/do the same thing.
By mad if you mean the UK tabloids, yes and for the UK people yes they were pissed but this about the Sussex’s has been particularly nasty as certain tabloids have been specifically targeting Meghan (we know who they are). There was outrage when TQ got the budget for the 10 year renovations on BP, as well as outrage when Big Willy wanted to plant a massive hedge at KP (as it was classed as security we the taxpayer got stiffed for it). For the record I am a UK tax paying citizen and yes it pisses me off that the entire family are throwing my cash around.
I would add that the disaster that is Brexit is fuelling the outrage given that people/businesses are feeling the bite of the car crash our gov is making of it. Plus the optics of doing all the work now to replace plumbing etc.. when royals want to live in it and not when it was being lived in by Household staff.
Also Kaiser the KP 1A renovations lasted 2 years because of all the additional work that was done – no room was left untouched. They replaced the roof and had to remove asbestos from the walls.
It seems the Cambridges also spent almost $2 million on a driveway
https://twitter.com/Paris_London190/status/1143854968815980545?s=19
Honestly, I remember Kate and William constantly getting attacked by the media for everything, spending money, being lazy, etc. . Now they are going after the Harry and Meghan with the same attacks.
They can have all their money and fame, I can’t even imagine living under that constant microscope. Having my children grow up in that family.
And Kate is the duchess who never puts a foot wrong.
I think that’s what gets me. Its not that W&K were not criticized for these things at the time, its that the RRs and such are conveniently forgetting that in their overall coverage of those two couples. If they were JUST criticizing Meghan, that’d be one thing. But there is always this underlying comparison to Kate where Kate comes out on top, and Meghan is made to look like the extravagant diva (i.e. the jewelry post from the other day.)
I am not going into the forensic detail of cost and comparison between the two Duchesses here. However what I did want to say – as a practicing Architect in the UK – is that renovation costs can be complex – i.e is this cost with consultants fees or simply the construction cost etc. Also, Grade 1 and Grade 2 listed properties, which are basically special preservation status properties with historic value, are an absolute pain to deal with. You must liaise with many governmental bodies, specialist consultants, the Estate e.g Crown, Grosvenor etc. and this is extremely costly – and often necessary to preserve what was built 300 years ago. Not to mention it is a criminal offence to alter such buildings without permission. So what I am saying is, regardless of which Duchess this talk relates to, refurbishing historic properties is expensive, it is a pain, and the figures are not surprising when average (emphasis on average) properties in London are being refurbished for £600,000 at least.
Thank you for being the voice of reason around here. It is obvious that most people have no idea what it costs to upkeep an old building. My parents bought a 3 bedroom home that was built in the 1950s and you would be surprised how much the roof, plumbing and electrical wiring needed to be redone, far less a building built in the 1800s.
If you want to have mansions and palaces they need to be upkept on a regular maintenance schedule.
The other thing people are not getting is that this maintenance does not include their furniture or curtains etc. they bought their own posh furniture.
What is the complaint exactly. That they don’t want to live in a building with squeaky wooden floors? That they should be happy to keep calling the plumber every week because the sinks keep clogging up and toilets won’t flush properly? That they are getting a fridge with ice maker instead of making do with using ice trays?
It’s a paradox to me that a kingdom that strongly desires to keep this elitist system decries the same elites for not being like regular folk.
There was the typical dust up when royals spend money but there wasn’t the huge outcry. I think the cost of the Cambridges’ renovation was discussed here more than anywhere else really. Maybe it’s because I’m aware of the undertones of the “outrage” regarding Meg & Harry for the most part. But as I said yesterday, 3 million to restore a historic house that has not been kept up is about right. I also think that after this they’ll be looking at general costs for the upkeep of the property rather than having these large expenses.
I’d also like to bring up the point that another poster aptly said they were going to restore this home no matter what and that money was never going to be re-allocated somewhere else. I think people are upset about many things, and they transfer that emotion to situations like these, forgetting how these budgets actually work, and what things in this situation actually cost.
I distinctly remember being blown away by the kitchen. I LOVED the kitchen before they annihilated it. Idiots.
I think everyone in this extended family is ridiculously spoiled. And yes, I remember a lot of outrage.
I remember when Bill and Kathy started their never ending renos – people were super pissed here! especially with the un-necessary ones like the kitchen, tennis courts,etc etc.
People really need to see through the “outrage” especially in the media. The royals spend money for renovations and this has been a fact for decades. The problem with this outrage is that it’s revenge and desperation rolled into one. These journalists and reporters want access and are basically using republican sentiments and anti monarchists to turn the public against the sussexes in an attempt to diminish their popularity, which in turn would force them to go to the press to reverse it. I saw the article from Arthur Edwards and the clips of Jobson, Morgan and Larcombe on YouTube. Funny how the people that have been wanting access and conversations are all jumping on this. It’s all an act. They are crying out to get noticed by the Sussexes, LOL. Piers thought he had another Diana situation with Meghan and the others are mad because Harry isn’t playing the media game but the morons are blaming Meghan because he’s reacting to the constant gaslighting and abuse.
I feel like when these stories come out about the ridiculous spending of the royals people are upset. YES people were this mad when W&K renovated, YES I’m outraged that this family of spoiled people get taxpayer money.
Yes Outrage over Kate’s two kitchens. The difference is Meghan has been attacked for just breathing that it seems like an additional attack on her. She can’t get a break with these people even while pregnant. I’m happy she’s on Maternity leave so she can weather this storm without given them something else to attack her own. Let them praise the work shy Kate for just showing up and dressed like she’s from another century. Meanwhile Meghan and Archie are living their best life in their beautiful newly renovated 3 million pound home eating avocado toast (Archie enjoying via breast milk)!
The renovations at Frogmore House were due to be carried out regardless of whether Harry and Meghan moved there as the monarch apparently has a duty of care to maintain all of her royal residences and Frogmore was apparently becoming dilapidated.
The outrage IMO is just the latest bit in the British media’s smear campaign against The Sussexes especially Meghan. My belief in this has been enhanced by the fact that this latest report on royal spending included the fact that William and Kate spent £1.8 million on their driveway at Kensington Palace, and yet not a peep from the British media about this.
I had nearly forgotten about that kitchen. I remember people being pretty pissed when they saw the “before” photo of that and there was some damage control about how Prince Charles would help foot the bill or something. Unlike Kate, Meghan came into the marriage with some (of course not a fraction of the same amount as the royals) money of her own and I think she’s used to paying to make things the way she wants them. I do think the anger seems a lot stronger with H&M but that could also be because of everything with Brexit, the economy is not the same there as it was several years ago.
I’m going to say something controversial here. I’m pretty sure Kate had more money than Meghan coming into the marriage. Purely from Kate’s family. Kate’s family has money. The party business is a big business and they are a large UK business. Meghan was on a cable tv show. Sure she had some money, but I’m guessing her net worth was 1-1.5 million. Kate’s was probably higher. You might not like how she got it, but my guess it was more.
I think this post is a good reminder that renovations like this are not new, Meghan and Harry are not the only Royals to ever renovate their home.
Here on this site I think we know all of this. But the media outlets reporting and the commenters either have forgotten or use it to paint H&M in a further worse light.