“Chris Hemsworth promoted TAG Heuer in Sydney & looked nice” links
  • June 26, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

TAG Heuer and Chris Hemsworth celebrate the Australian launch of Autavia collection

Chris Hemsworth looks attractive and promotes TAG Heuer in Sydney. [Just Jared]
Please don’t wear this shoe, it’s hideous. [Dlisted]
A meme is born: a volleyball got spiked onto Leo DiCaprio’s face. [LaineyGossip]
I feel like Julianne Hough’s dress is very ‘90s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Celebrate at the Dana Loesch Got Fired party. [Pajiba]
Here’s good background on that messy bitch Hunter Biden. [Jezebel]
Do not support Houston’s Plush Daiquiri Bar and Grill. [Towleroad]
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers. [Starcasm]
Kate Bosworth looks great in red Jason Wu. [RCFA]

TAG Heuer and Chris Hemsworthcelebrate the Australian launch of Autavia collection

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Chris Hemsworth promoted TAG Heuer in Sydney & looked nice” links”

  1. so cool says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    His all movies outside Marvel bombs (Man in Black is a huge flop). He is rather woodden (even in comedy he is just Hemsy, he isn’t acting). Maybe he shoul stop with acting and be a model? He is selling 100 brands now. Or insta model :) He and Elsa are selling a family and “true loove” like no one.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      June 26, 2019 at 1:08 pm

      He’s going to be trying to play Thor until he’s 90.

      Seriously though, he just can’t elevate material. He really can’t work without strong writing and/or directing. MIB was charmless and flat. Neither he or Tessa Thompson showed any spark. It was actually jaw-dropping how bad it was.

      Reply
    • MissM says:
      June 26, 2019 at 1:10 pm

      He’s still one of the few movie stars these days who can actually draw a crowd on his name alone. How many people would have gone to see MIB if Chris Hemsworth wasnt the lead?
      I suspect it would have flopped harder than it did. He’s not an amazing actor but when the project is right (such as Rush) he does have the acting chops.

      Reply
      • so cool says:
        June 26, 2019 at 1:40 pm

        Drow crowd? MIB had 3 movies before this one. There are MIB franchise fans. And oonly this people went to see it. Seriously there were big groups of people who said “OMG Chris is in is. I need to sell kidney to see it”? If it was a case, then his movies will sell. And he has bomb after bomb. Only movie that made money was Snowewhite, but all marceting was put on 2 big starts Theron and K. Stewart.
        He isn’t a movie start. Movie starts are dead. Maybe Leo Capriio or SLJ can bring people to cinema. Chris sin’t one. He is just one of 20-30 blond guys in HW.

  2. Lightpurple says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Chris does look nice. Both Odinson brothers on Celebitchy on the same day would make Friga proud.

    I am joyfully and loudly celebrating the firing of that disgraceful, slimy excuse for a human being Dana Loesch, crisis actress extraordinaire. No matter how horrific a mass shooting, racist, homophobic, gun loving Dana would make herself the victim. So proud that she blocked me on Twitter after I shredded the veracity of two reports she was citing as proof that more guns make us safer with verifiable facts proving she lied. And her husband called me a “bitch,” a “lesbo,” and a “leftist whore.” Sweet couple. May her unemployment last as long as she deserves!

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      June 26, 2019 at 1:15 pm

      Yikes. If reincarnation exists Dana Loesch and her husband are coming back in their next lives as garden slugs. Actually I take that back, it’s an insult to garden slugs.

      On a lighter note: that tweet about the worst part of a volleyball hitting Leo in the face is that is was “in its thirties” just made me choke on my afternoon Chai. 😂

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment