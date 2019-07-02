The Queen isn’t particularly close to Prince William, Harry or their wives

Ingrid Seward has been talking all week about the relationships the Queen has with her grandchildren. Big surprise, Seward claims that the Queen’s favorite grandchildren are Princess Anne’s adult children, Zara and Peter Phillips. The Queen apparently enjoys how unpretentious they are. Prince Charles is also said to have a special bond with Zara and she’s something of the daughter he never had. But what about the Queen’s relationships with Prince Harry, Prince William and their wives? Well, Seward has more “insights.”

One expert has claimed the Queen, 93, “doesn’t have an intimate relationship” with Kate Middleton, 37 – but Meghan Markle “makes her laugh”. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told Fabulous Digital: “The Queen admires Kate tremendously but does not have an intimate relationship with her as they don’t have much in common. I think the Queen and Kate have a more serious relationship as obviously Kate holds all the Queen’s hope for the future and she would not want to do anything to upset that. I can’t see what she would have in common with Kate apart from her royal duties. The common bond with Kate would be her children and I can’t imagine the Queen spending too much time talking about them; she is a very shy woman, which is why a common subject like horses is so helpful.” While her relationship with Kate may be slightly more formal, Her Maj does have a touching bond with the Duchess of Sussex, 37, who officially joined the family last May when she married Prince Harry, 34. Ingrid said: “With Meghan she would tread very carefully and do her best to make her feel at home. They have a love of dogs in common and Meghan knows how to make her laugh. The Queen has an acerbic wit and of course is an excellent mimic so she can be very entertaining – but she never forgets she is Queen even with her grandchildren.” And while the Queen is close to her grandsons, Prince William, 37, and Prince Harry, they don’t see that much of each other, according to the royal editor. Ingrid explained: “William is different as he is her grandchild and she took the trouble to get to know him when he was at school at Eton. Before that she saw very little of him as he was at the mercy of his warring parents and their divided lives. It is the same with Harry. But Harry has a quick wit and sense of humour which she likes so she gets along well with him when she sees him.”

I thought it was established several years ago that Prince Harry was her “favorite,” and that’s why the Queen gave him more leeway? I’ll buy that Harry and the Queen don’t spend a ton of time together, ditto for William and the Queen. Once Meghan came onto the scene and the Queen invited Meghan to do a solo event with her just after the Sussexes’ wedding, I developed a theory that the Queen would have done that with Kate too, Her Maj would have made the effort to personally show Kate the royal ropes, but Kate and William were happy enough to do their own thing for years, away from the Queen. Anyway… all of this is going to be moot at some point, when Charles becomes king and then everyone will be vying to promote their relationships with HIM. That’s the longer game, and I think Charles is so fond of Harry and Meghan.