Kim Kardashian acknowledges the ‘Kimono’ problem, will change the name

I found it so INTERESTING that Kim Kardashian did not issue any kind of statement, tweet or Instagram message during the first 24 hours of the Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun controversy. Taylor Swift name-checked Kim specifically, and Taylor cited Kim’s “receipts” as just one piece of a campaign of bullying at the hands of Scooter Braun. Post-receipts, Kim basically just left everything as is – she didn’t repeatedly bring up Taylor in interview after interview, whereas Taylor basically dedicated a good chunk of Reputation to Kimye.
So, it’s notable that Kim didn’t say anything. It’s also notable that Kim is saying something about something completely unrelated to Taylor Swift. Last week, Kim was bashed for naming her new shapewear/underwear line “Kimono.” It was the trademarked name and everything. Japanese people and Japanese-Americans were like “can you just NOT?” And now Kim is renaming the business. She posted this on her Instagram:
Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.
*shrug* That’s a smart way to do it. It’s not an apology – why start now? – but she acknowledges that she listens to the criticism and thinks about whether her critics have a point and she decided they did. So she’s making a change. I mean… all of this could have been avoided, and very easily too. But it’s good that she’s acknowledging a mistake and changing it. Now if she would just stop culturally appropriating everything else, maybe?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Make it Kimoni. Simple. Done.
Or Kimuno. She thinks she’s numero uno anyway.
KimWear makes sense and to the point.
I’d like that spandex in leggings or a base-layer for skiing, I love the colors/design.
That’s all I’ve got.
I still don’t understand the meaning of ‘Kimono’. Sure it is about “Kim”, but what is “ono”?
A Kimono is a traditional Japanese garment worn by women in that country. It’s translation is “Thing to where on the shoulders”.
I think Mirage was merely interested in why Kim decided to call her line Kimono, not in the meaning of the word itself.
Yes indeed, thanks for clarifying Tanguerita.
@ Tanguerita, Mirage broke the word down and asked the meaning.
I was wondering that the other day. I am assuming she just was like “ha, this piece of clothing has Kim in the spelling of the name! I’ll use that”.
The whole thing would have been more clever if “Ono” was the name of the product and she was calling them Kim Ono’s or something. But I really don’t think it was that thought out.
I’ll give her credit for this one move but that’s about it.
She looks like a Barbie come to life. And I don’t mean that in a good way – I know she paid a lot of money for her figure / shape but everything is so disproportionate.
I know someone who worked a one-time service gig for her (think catering) and he said she was perfectly nice to everyone, but very strange-looking in person. He said her proportions were so odd; she’s incredibly short, but her hips are nearly as wide as a standard door frame.
That’s almost exactly the description I heard from someone who met her in person. I guess when one is addicted (what else to call it?) to cosmetic procedures, at some point there’s no where left to go but ridiculous.
Handled well, but could have been avoided and she really didn’t have another option, so not sure how much credit I will give her on this. Now if her, Khloe, and Kylie could stop blackfishing, that would be cool.
I don’t expect her to comment on the Taylor Swift thing, although she may surprise me. She seems like for the most part she released the Snapchat thing and then was done (although she did have that shady instagram about the Famous video around the same time Swift released something).
Are we ignoring her new chin? She got the Jennifer Aniston
Yeah, something is definitely different about the face—again. I am at a loss, though. Looks like her lips are closer to her chin? LOL
She didn’t know before? I guess this IS Kim K we’re talking about… But seriously?
Meh, this felt like a publicity stunt. Stay trashy I guess.
This.
Using cultural appropriation backlash to draw attention to a line that no one would otherwise be aware of. She simply just does this too much for it to be accidental.
Pure publicity stunt and an offensive one
She knew all along it would be controversial. She got free publicity for her new line everyone will be waiting for the “new” name. And she is getting credit for listening, I do not like her but it is brilliant pr.
Yep. She knew damn well this was inappropriate. It’s so annoying that this family purposely bates because their bored and/or want financial gain.
Her RBF has her looking like Jennifer Lopez in the about picture.
She didn’t clap back because the KUWK season finale just aired on Sunday and in it Kylie called her (& Malika) out for bullying Jordyn online just after the Tristan news came out. Kylie was right and Kim listened, she won’t want to get any more bullying accusations this week and that’s why she’s not clapping back with Taylor. I’m embarrassed to know all this