Hunter Biden is an utter mess, but will it affect his father’s campaign?

We talked about Hunter Biden a few weeks ago, when he seemed embroiled in an entirely new mess. Hunter Biden is the second son – and now only son – of Joe Biden, who is running to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Hunter abused drugs and alcohol for years, his first marriage ended in a mess of infidelity and alcoholism, and after his brother Beau passed away, Hunter dated Beau’s widow for several years. Hunter and Beau’s widow only broke up recently, a few months back, and Hunter up and married a woman he’s only known for a week. And soon after the elopement, he was served with papers to take a paternity test by some unknown Arkansas woman. It’s all very… Hunter Biden.
So the New Yorker has a lengthy, deep-dive read about whether Hunter Biden’s messy life will destroy his father’s candidacy. Personally, I think JOE BIDEN will ruin Joe Biden’s candidacy, but sure, Hunter Biden’s problems are absolutely going to be used on the campaign trail. You can read the full New Yorker piece here – I’ll admit it, it was so long-winded and complicated that I didn’t finish reading it. The point of the first part I read was about how Hunter’s years of lobbyist work will probably come back to haunt the campaign, to say nothing of his messy AF personal life. The point is that Donald Trump’s campaign is going to hit Joe Biden hard on Hunter’s work. Which is funny because the Trump family and the Trump administration have the most shady and unethical associates ever, in the history of the US.
Yet the family story that Joe Biden tells in “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose” largely glosses over a central character in Biden’s life. Biden writes, “I was pretty sure Beau could run for President some day, and, with his brother’s help, he could win.” Hunter Biden, who is forty-nine, is described as a supportive son and sibling. In speeches, Biden rarely talks about Hunter. But news outlets on the right and mainstream media organizations, including the Times, have homed in on him, reprising old controversies over Hunter’s work for a bank, for a lobbying firm, and for a hedge fund, and scrutinizing his business dealings in China and Ukraine.
There is little question that Hunter’s proximity to power shaped the arc of his career, and that, as the former aide told me, “Hunter is super rich terrain.” But Donald J. Trump and some of his allies, in their eagerness to undermine Biden’s candidacy, and possibly to deflect attention from their own ethical lapses, have gone to extreme lengths, promoting, without evidence, the dubious narrative that Biden used the office of the Vice-President to advance and protect his son’s interests.
At the same time, the gossip pages have seized on Hunter’s tumultuous private life. He has struggled for decades with alcohol addiction and drug abuse; he went through an acrimonious divorce from his first wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden; and he had a subsequent relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie. He was recently sued for child support by an Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, who claims that he is the father of her child. (Hunter has denied having sexual relations with Roberts.)
He wanted to protect his father from a trickle of disclosures, and to share a personal narrative that he sees no reason to hide. “Look, everybody faces pain,” he said. “Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel—it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”
As you can see, Hunter spoke to the New Yorker at great length, probably at the behest of his father’s campaign, and likely in an attempt to “get ahead” of the stories before a narrative is promoted by Deplorables. I’m not going to die on any particular hill on this one – I think Hunter Biden is an utter mess, but I also don’t think his mess affects how Joe Biden would lead. Joe Biden will f–k up on his own, regardless of his only surviving son, you know? That being said, I’m not sure if Hunter Biden talking about smoking crack in The New Yorker really makes ANYONE a winner here.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I feel like the sexism, racism and desperation is going to hurt his campaign more. I’m genuinely fearful he’s going to win and secure Trump a second term.
This is the kind of sh*t that keeps me up at night.
I actually think Joe’s the only potential nominee who could depress voter turnout. I know that I certainly won’t be voting for him, although I would if I wasn’t in a deep blue state. Still, I’m not confident that progressives in purple states will turn out for this guy and that affects down-ticket races as well which would be disastrous.
Actually a lot of them could depress voter turnout.
This is my field so I can continue if you want. The DNC is rather horrified by polling at the moment because it doesn’t exactly makes Dems look like the “big tent” party. You have to divide the traditional demographics into newer ones because the old/young and college/no college demos have started splitting the traditional race-based demographics.
He supports all the same outdated warped views as Trump and has a voting history of supporting systemic exploitation and oppression and he did it with glee. Remove all the pictures and videos of him making visibly uncomfortable using his status to invade their space without consequences.
I live in a deep red state, it feels abusive to expect me as a black woman to vote for an old school segregationist Democrat who spent a lifetime making it his job to hold me back as a black person and normalize my exploitation and dehumanization as a woman.
I’m struggling.
So, for example – younger, college-educated black voters are likely to do whatever they can to get out to vote for whoever the Dem candidate is. But older black voters will have a greater tendency to stay home if they don’t like the candidate (like the did with Hillary) and unfortunately, the polls show that it’s candidates like Warren and Buttigieg who would lead to that.
For Latinx voters, Dems for a long time (outside of Florida for its own complicated reasons) have considered them a safe easy vote but internal polling shows that, for example, if the nominee was Elizabeth Warren, a lot of older Latino men would not only not vote for her, but would vote for Trump.
Also ummmm I have no idea why a photo is showing up next to my posts?
Joe Biden won’t win. Personally I’m an Elizabeth Warren fan. And yes, when I think of Hunter being anywhere near the White House, I just can’t. Cant bear another four years of shady kids of presidents in the public eye.
I hope you’re right.
I’m really starting to like her, too.
If you get the opportunity to go see Warren speak, take it and drag everyone you know with you. She’s fantastic in person, warm and humorous, caring and absolutely brilliant.
warren is great. I just noticed this year, the native American thing turned me off in the past but it was a little mistake and she apologized. follow her on Instagram she is doing everything right
Unless Joe Biden plans to install Hunter Biden as a “special adviser to the President” to enable him to annoy world leaders and spend millions of our tax dollars on personal business trips and vacations, then Hunter Biden should not be an issue.
With all due respect, that’s ridiculous. Hunter has an alcohol and drug dependency and has spend his professional career doing bad, dodgy business deals. He is an issue because he’s as blackmailable as any Trump child – more, probably, because nothing the Trumps do hurts their popularity.
Exactly. I have no idea if my president has children and what they do.
Yikes. They are going to use Hunter to the best of their ability to destroy Joe, and Joe will just make it worse on his own. Lord have mercy.
I think you should have read the full piece because there were some…..wild things in there. Like how Hunter admitting to asking homeless people where he can find crack.
It is absolutely essential knowledge. Just like Trump and his children’s shady dealings have opened them up to blackmail, Biden’s messy son does the same for Joe. He’s been coddled his whole life with his father bailing him out. You don’t think Joe would do it again if Ukraine threatens to go public with stuff that isn’t out yet? And if this is the stuff they’re talking about, there is worse stuff they’re hiding.
Biden is an out-of-touch, racist dummy who’s squandered all the goodwill the association with Obama provided. He needs to move aside with some dignity left, where we ignore his racist sexist past.
The both-sides-ism in here is frightening view into what will win Trump a second term.
It’s not like Biden’s a prize pig anyway. He’s a sexist and a racist who doesn’t understand the issues, and on top of that his kid makes a potential administration vulnerable to blackmail. Is he as bad a human as Donald Trump Jr? Probably not, he’s a step or two less bad. It still matters. He’s still a risk.
Stop it with the “both sides aren’t equal” they are and stop advocating that bidens racism, sexism and long standing support of abusive policies. He’s been a garbage politician for 50 years. He IS as bad as Trump because he supports all the same stuff.
As a black woman I’d love people to stop throwing me under the back of the bus to get trump out. The same, but blue isn’t okay.
I’m not sure what you think I’m saying, or else I’m not parsing your post correctly?
My point in the post you replied to was both that Joe Biden is bad, but also that Joe Biden’s son Hunter may not be as objectively as Donald Trump Jr. but he’s still done dodgy things.
When you say “…stop advocating that bidens racism, sexism and long standing support of abusive policies. He’s been a garbage politician for 50 years.” I’m not sure if you mean to reply that to me, or what you think I’m advocating? Apologies but I may be misreading your post. All mine in this thread have been about what a bad politican Joe Biden has been for his entire career so if that is what you’re saying, we agree.
Gah. All of this. Just SO. MUCH. BAGGAGE.
While I’m not interested in Joe Biden as a candidate at all, I think if Trump’s moronic kids didn’t hurt their father’s campaign then why the hell should Hunter’s issues be a factor in Joe’s campaign, & that’s what their defense should be.
The difference is that the Left actually considers the integrity, political record, and yes, even personal baggage that could be exploited, when evaluating a candidate. The Right doesn’t care about any of those things so of course, it won’t impact who they vote for.
Exactly, Kitten! I understand why people feel like despairing these days but you can’t just say “they’re, bad let’s be awful too”. It’s hard work being on the side of the good, but which side of history do you want to be on?
If Trumps kids don’t hurt his campaign, why should Biden’s?
Why doesn’t the New Yorker do a deep dive on all the nefarious stuff the Trump “children” are up too??
I am so sick of Democrats always having to explain every nuance of their life and getting relentlessly grilled on stupid shit like: “XYZ used to live next to a drug dealer. How is that going to effect their campaign????” “Will XYZ’s long lost never seen cousin 17 times removed jail stint ruin their chances at the presidency??????”
Meanwhile, Republicans are putting babies in cages and telling migrants to drink out of a toilet and get asked “What’s your favorite cheese on a hamburger?”
We are doomed.
I mean…I just feel that it’s a conversation to be had among the Left. I don’t GAF what Republicans think of Biden (plenty of the Never Trumpers love the guy) but absolutely DO care that the Left elect someone who is capable of saving this sinking ship of a country. That is not Biden IMO. He is NOT the anti-Trump. In fact, they share more qualities than I am comfortable with. And by that I mean tone deafness, cozying up to rich Wall St donors, and an inability to self-reflect and take ownership for their mistakes. He thinks he knows better than his own staff and that’s why the people on his campaign are going nuts trying to manage him.
I don’t think Biden is a terrible person. I think he’s generally well-meaning. But I think he would be an awful president. I mean, truly terrible. JMO.
Biden’s campaign has problems and it’s not because of Hunter.
This is true – and one of the biggest ones is that he refuses to listen to his own staff when they explain things to him.
It’s so bizarre. Obama turning him into Ol’ Uncle Joe could have saved his reputation. Instead he’s out there every day reminding us he’s the guy who f’d up the Anita Hill hearings in the worst possible way. Among other disasters.
He had so much goodwill at the end of the Obama presidency that that could have been his legacy. Sad to see him go down this path.
I don’t know. I live in a swing area and a lot of people like Biden here. I do think he’s the most electable candidate. He’s very popular with more moderate democrats and people who hate trump and wanted to vote blue. I know it’s not a popular opinion here and i agree he’s got issues but I don’t know. Worries me.