Hunter Biden is an utter mess, but will it affect his father’s campaign?

We talked about Hunter Biden a few weeks ago, when he seemed embroiled in an entirely new mess. Hunter Biden is the second son – and now only son – of Joe Biden, who is running to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Hunter abused drugs and alcohol for years, his first marriage ended in a mess of infidelity and alcoholism, and after his brother Beau passed away, Hunter dated Beau’s widow for several years. Hunter and Beau’s widow only broke up recently, a few months back, and Hunter up and married a woman he’s only known for a week. And soon after the elopement, he was served with papers to take a paternity test by some unknown Arkansas woman. It’s all very… Hunter Biden.

So the New Yorker has a lengthy, deep-dive read about whether Hunter Biden’s messy life will destroy his father’s candidacy. Personally, I think JOE BIDEN will ruin Joe Biden’s candidacy, but sure, Hunter Biden’s problems are absolutely going to be used on the campaign trail. You can read the full New Yorker piece here – I’ll admit it, it was so long-winded and complicated that I didn’t finish reading it. The point of the first part I read was about how Hunter’s years of lobbyist work will probably come back to haunt the campaign, to say nothing of his messy AF personal life. The point is that Donald Trump’s campaign is going to hit Joe Biden hard on Hunter’s work. Which is funny because the Trump family and the Trump administration have the most shady and unethical associates ever, in the history of the US.

Yet the family story that Joe Biden tells in “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose” largely glosses over a central character in Biden’s life. Biden writes, “I was pretty sure Beau could run for President some day, and, with his brother’s help, he could win.” Hunter Biden, who is forty-nine, is described as a supportive son and sibling. In speeches, Biden rarely talks about Hunter. But news outlets on the right and mainstream media organizations, including the Times, have homed in on him, reprising old controversies over Hunter’s work for a bank, for a lobbying firm, and for a hedge fund, and scrutinizing his business dealings in China and Ukraine. There is little question that Hunter’s proximity to power shaped the arc of his career, and that, as the former aide told me, “Hunter is super rich terrain.” But Donald J. Trump and some of his allies, in their eagerness to undermine Biden’s candidacy, and possibly to deflect attention from their own ethical lapses, have gone to extreme lengths, promoting, without evidence, the dubious narrative that Biden used the office of the Vice-President to advance and protect his son’s interests. At the same time, the gossip pages have seized on Hunter’s tumultuous private life. He has struggled for decades with alcohol addiction and drug abuse; he went through an acrimonious divorce from his first wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden; and he had a subsequent relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie. He was recently sued for child support by an Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, who claims that he is the father of her child. (Hunter has denied having sexual relations with Roberts.) He wanted to protect his father from a trickle of disclosures, and to share a personal narrative that he sees no reason to hide. “Look, everybody faces pain,” he said. “Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel—it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

[From The New Yorker]

As you can see, Hunter spoke to the New Yorker at great length, probably at the behest of his father’s campaign, and likely in an attempt to “get ahead” of the stories before a narrative is promoted by Deplorables. I’m not going to die on any particular hill on this one – I think Hunter Biden is an utter mess, but I also don’t think his mess affects how Joe Biden would lead. Joe Biden will f–k up on his own, regardless of his only surviving son, you know? That being said, I’m not sure if Hunter Biden talking about smoking crack in The New Yorker really makes ANYONE a winner here.

