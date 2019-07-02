Duchess Kate told a little girl that she hides in a tent when she’s feeling shy

Sorry we didn’t have many photos of the Duchess of Cambridge’s garden event yesterday – it was a weird situation where it felt like very few regular royal-photographers were even invited to the event, so it just took forever for us to get photos. But here they are – Kate interacted with children at the opening of her “Back to Nature” garden at the Hampton Court Flower Show, after the same garden design was such a hit at the Chelsea Garden Show. Kate invited children from several of her patronages to come and play in the little kid-friendly garden, and whoever selected the children did a good job of it – a photogenic and racially diverse cross-section. Apparently, one little girl was super-nervous and very shy about interacted with Kate and all the other kids, especially with photographers documenting everything. So Kate helped her out:
Kate, 37, spotted that Khareesha James, eight, was feeling shy as they visited her RHS Back to Nature Garden and took the schoolgirl into one a fabric-covered den for a private chat and told her that she likes to hide in them when she is feeling shy.
Speaking afterwards Khareesha said: “I am shy and she said that’s where she goes when she’s shy – in the tent.” Her mum Sophia Dowd told HELLO!: “Khareesha is very shy – she doesn’t talk too much to people – and she (Kate) took her over to speak to her. She was really nice with her.” Asked if the moment had helped her to feel better, Khareesha nodded yes. Khareesha later showed her appreciation for the royal pep talk by presenting Kate with a potted succulent she had decorated with stickers during an activity session at the garden.
Kate also met Millie Allingham, eight, and her mum Nicky, who recently donated a kidney to her daughter at the hospital. Millie said: “I asked her what they (George and Charlotte) like in the garden and she said the waterfall. She (Kate) liked the waterfall and I liked it too. It was shimmering in the glowing light.”
The Duchess also chatted to three-year-old Millie Cotter, who has been attending clinics at Evelina Children’s Hospital since she was born prematurely at 26 weeks. Mum Ros said: “She had a lovely time in the garden and we had plenty of time to explore. She (Kate) really took time for us.” Dad Ewan, of Ealing, west London, added: “She was very nice, I got the feeling that she is really passionate about the garden and what it is about. She was talking about how important it is for children to get out and about and do things outside.”
“I am shy and she said that’s where she goes when she’s shy – in the tent.” I find it both funny and warmly touching – obviously, the image of Kate hiding out in a tent every time she’s feeling less-than-keen is a funny one, but also just as obvious, Kate said something relatable to the little girl to make her feel better. Lots of people get nervous or shy sometimes, and it’s nice to just take a moment and catch your breath, maybe in a tent, maybe in the ladies’ room, whatever you need to do. Where’s Kate? She’s hanging out in her tent, not talking to anyone.
She knows only a kid will believe she is shy.
Adults know she is lazy and unprepared.
Yes both she and Wills are lazy and unprepared but I’m not going to hate on her for making a little girl feel comfortable.
Lying is never a good solution to make kids feel comfortable.In the climate that we live in she should find a more realistic way to do that.
Who told her this kid’s parents can buy her a tent?Totally disconnected from the reality
Ug. Comments like this actually leave me itching to defend this woman. And that’s very annoying as I can’t stand the royal family.
Me too, Lady Baden. I used to regard the RF mostly with indifference laced with a bit of angst at the frivolous spending but some of the anti-Kate comments are so spiteful that I feel like defending her sometimes.
As a big Meghan fan who’s more neutral on Kate (though I definitely don’t actively dislike her), this take seems unnecessarily cynical and scathing. She likes kids and she’s good with kids and she made this particular child feel better in this situation. It’s not any deeper than that.
Absolutely. This was a nice moment,
From what I saw on Instagram, it looked like a great outing and Kate seemed to take time to do different things with the kids (the little boy looking in her mouth with a magnifying glass made me laugh). It’s sweet that she connected with this girl and made her comfortable. I get shy too, Khareesha!
+1, she really IS good with kids.
100% agree, great with kids
Come on she did a nice thing.
Im shy too. To the point where Im socially awkward in new environments, but I do my job which is public facing, and sometimes involves me giving big scary speeches in front of big scary audiences. I had a director tell me months ago that she never would have known I’m extremely shy because I do my job, rise to the occasion, and am a professional. Its sweet, Kate’s comment, but it just feels like girl was hiding in tents until 2017.
I’ve got no shade for Kate. That was a sweet thing to do for that little girl.
When an event involves young children they try to keep the media presence at a minimum which is probably for the best. Sometimes too much media presence might be too overwhelming for the children.
I’ve always had a soft spot for people struggling in professional roles that go against personality type, so I feel for Kate. She wanted the title and and went for it like a heat seeking missile but hasn’t quite found a way to overcome the crippling social anxiety that sometimes comes with an introverted personality type. It’s easy to paint her as stiff & detached but imagine what daily life must be like for her, the immense pressure to be articulate and confident with the world watching. She genuinely shines at events involving children, sports and the outdoors, because it’s driven by pure joy. Hope she leans more into causes that make her light shine to build confidence, do more impactful work with smaller groups & perhaps seek tips from her sister in law who seems naturally ebullient and poised in the spotlight. She’s going to need those skills as the Future Queen Consort.
8 years into it and she’s still learning the basics. William and her staff have failed ber!
You always hear about how OTHER people managed to get over their own shyness, and clearly it’s just all about her not wanting to get over it that is causing the problems. But it’s often not that easy. I mean it’s GREAT that other people can overcome their shyness and awkwardness – but it’s not that easy for some people.
I used to do public speaking – I grew up doing it AT LEAST yearly from 8 – 21-ish. I had NO problem other than butterflies in my stomach when doing it during the early years. By the time I was about 16/17 it was a STRUGGLE. I distinctly remember standing there, trying to do my speech and just physically shaking. Full on tremors. It was awful. And I had previously been ‘fine’ doing this thing, but at some point it just stopped being relatively easy and became an awful, awful experience.
So while I do understand that there are speaking coaches, and other things that can be done – not everyone is the same. Some people consider themselves shy but are 10x the social butterfly that another shy person is. Some people consider themselves to have anxiety when they just have moments of anxiousness then judge anyone else who has anxiety issues on the same scale that they’re on. There’s no one size fits all with this kind of thing.
THANK YOU!
YES! I co-sign.
Khareesha is a great name.
I really like it.
Sweet words from Kate. Uh someone help the scarecrow please!
Nice moments. Would like these garden shows to help people who don’t have space and funds for waterfalls to figure out greening up tiny yards, concrete communal space etc. Get this into more everyday lives so a garden isn’t a special visit.
Very sweet thing to say to alleviate Khareesha’s anxiety. No slam from me. The children present got individual time with Kate and a chance to play in the garden.
Kate is always at her best with children, and she comforted the little girl, that was sweet of her.
That was a very sweet thing to do. Of course as she’s a mom, it makes sense. And she thrives with children around her. Good on her.
She is a natural with children. Her calling could have been a teacher.
Perhaps too many people confuse being shy with a person being an introvert.
I know as I am one. Always heard the stop being so shy growing up.