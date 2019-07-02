Which young Hollywood guy will get cast as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s bio-pic?

Baz Luhrmann is making a movie about Elvin Presley and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Their relationship was not great – Elvis didn’t have a head for business, and Parker took much more than his fair “share” of Elvis’s earnings. But Colonel Parker was Elvis’s Svengali and Elvis’s career probably would have been much different without Parker. It’s great subject matter, is what I’m saying, and I hope Luhrmann has the blessing of Elvis’s estate. Apparently, Luhrmann has already cast Tom Hanks as Parker, but Baz is still looking for his Elvis. He’s been auditioning some of Hollywood’s brightest young stars. And now we know WHO made the shortlist.
Baz Luhrmann is testing a top group of young actors for the role of Elvis Presley in his Warner Bros film about the legendary singer and his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Luhrmann filmed a group of actors last weekend, and will make a decision by next week. Tom Hanks is already set to play Presley’s manager, Parker. The top names all can sing and showed their hip swivel and sneer to Luhrmann, who has a tough choice.
The contenders: Ansel Elgort, The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver star; Miles Teller, who’s about to be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, and who nearly got the lead role in La La Land after starring in such films as Whiplash; Austin Butler, who is about to be seen in a breakout turn in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood after playing in the cast of Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die. Last but not least and just as intriguing: Harry Styles, the former One Direction lead singer who broke into movie acting with Dunkirk.
This is going to be a big job, so stay tuned. Luhrmann wrote the script with Craig Pearce, and it covers the relationship between the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an iconic star who changed the course of music. Parker was reputed to have taken half of Presley’s earnings for himself, in exchange for building him.
If we’re JUST going by looks and height – Elvis was a tall, slender beanpole in his early days – I would honestly say Miles Teller is the guy. Miles looks the most like Elvis, he’s tall like Elvis, he has hair like Elvis, and say what you will about Miles giving off douche vibes (he does), but he can actually ACT. Can Ansel Elgort act? I’m really asking. Ansel would perhaps be my second choice, once again just going on looks, but Ansel wouldn’t be able to do any part of Elvis’s speaking or singing voice. Neither would Harry Styles, and I’m saying that as a Harry stan. Please don’t get a British guy to play Elvis. We can HEAR the difference. As for the other option, Austin Butler… he has Elvis hair and that’s about it.
Photos courtesy of WENN, archival photos from ‘Jailhouse Rock’ promotion.
Ansel is so overrated — I’m still devastated and confused that he landed Goldfinch role.
My daughters all adore him, I think their demographic is what they might be hoping for and not mine
He is the blandest of the bland. Completely forgettable and vanilla.
I hate all these choices.
That was my exact reaction. I don’t know who I would pick, but I dislike all of these options.
Also, Miles and Ansel always get confused in my mind. To me they’re the same bland, funky looking white dude who can barely act.
Thank you!!
Baz likes Brit/Aussie actors so I’m not surprised by the number of Brits involved. But none are good enough to be young Elvis. Or rather capture it. Miles can’t capture that southern boy naivety and he’s the best actor of the bunch.
Hes probably way too old for it, but Joaquin Phoenix is the only one I can think of who could fully portray the mix of talent, mania and depression that was Elvis. The man was a terrible addict, his life ended so young and so sadly. I believe he struggled with addiction way before it became obvious to the world. I see him as a dark, sad figure and I don’t know if I’m alone in that…
I love seeing clips of him when he was very young, and of course his voice and talent was amazing. But he really lost touch with everything and then died so terribly. And I think Joaquin is so good at portraying that kind of persona.
He was incredible as Johnny Cash in Walk The Line, I love that film.
Joaquin did a great job of portraying Johnny.
Elvis was loyal to a fault when it came to the Colonel. Colonel would never agree to touring outside the US, or taking on more serious movie roles (such as Streisand offering Elvis the ASIB male lead).
My personal theory is that frustration over his career plus the divorce led to his downward spiral those last 3 – 4 years. I agree that he likely had long-term depression and addiction issues, as did his mother reportedly had.
I love Harry as well and I also don’t want him playing Elvis. I’d rather seen an unknown actor to get this role, tbh. But from these guys, I guess Austin.
Also, is Ansel the only white actor around? He’s rumoured to be in everything and for why? Like, enough.
Just going by looks alone, I think Austin could do it. He was cute in The Carrie Diaries, but then again, his character was no Elvis. I agree that Miles can act his ass off. But please, STOP trying to make Ansel Elgort happen.
i stan harry so hard but…. honestly why is he even INCLUDED in this conversation? agreed, though, miles is the man for the job, even though he seems like The Worst irl
I guess because he may be able to draw on some of his own performance experiences and can actually sing, plus his fan base maybe. I haven’t seen Dunkirk so I don’t know if he can actually act though..!
I’d go Miles Teller for this one, I think. Ansel is eh, and no idea who Austin Butler is.
A little on the older side, but what about Finn Wittrock? He’s got the hair and eyes and even the jawline, but he’s perhaps a bit too pointy? He doesn’t quite have the Elvis softness in the face.
Kaiser! I was literally just thinking the same thing. We can HEAR the difference when a Brit plays Elvis. And even though he acts like a douche canoe, miles teller has to be the choice. Dude can ACT!
Tilda Swinton because everything.
There must be more than the same five assholes up for every young stud role in Hollywood. I wouldn’t watch any of those guys play Elvis.
JRM will be my forever-Elvis. Even though his life seems to be an alcohol soaked dumpster fire, that miniseries was great and he got the character so right.
miles teller seems so douche bro-ish but lets be honest my friends, when i was 23 – i would. i would end up in tears and probably run back for more. there is something compelling about him. he’s charming in that pick-up artist way. i think his vibe would be perfect for elvis. faux vulnerability…sweet faced bad boy who is actually a gross jerk. he was excellent in whiplash and if he has that energy in him again – he would nail it and…baz luhrmann get good performances – period.
i watched that terrible zac efron movie he was in and even though it was literally painful to watch, even on saturday morning on tbs, i perked up when he was on screen. he was really physical and sexy in his sceens with mackenzie davis. it amazed me b/c in other movies i’ve found his face obnoxious and unattractive.
The two biggest douches in Hollywood, Miles and Ansel. Is this all Hollywood has to offer for this age demographic? But at this point, I say anyone but Ansel!
So Elvis was a giant creep, right? I am way too young for the Elvis mania, and none of my family were Elvis fans, so it was only recently that I’ve fully realized his obsession with underage girls. I knew Priscilla wasn’t 18 but I didn’t realize she was a freaking child when she got with him. But she wasn’t the only teenager involved – there were creepy sleepovers with underage girls as well – which, I’m kind of curious whether or not they’ll portray this kind of stuff in the biopic. I have my doubts because it seems like so many people are basically held up as saints once they’ve died.
I’ve never understood how so many young girls were even allowed to attend those sleepovers. My Dad would mention what terrible judgment Priscilla’s stepfather and mother had, by permitting their teenage daughter to move in with him.
His stardom apparently blinded the adults as well as the young girls.
None of the above.
Ezra Miller?
Why not Benjamin Keough? Looks a lot like his grandfather. I have no clue if he can act or sing though.