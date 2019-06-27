Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation & white saviorism (again)

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about in New York for LaLa Anthony’s birthday celebrations this week. Jonathan Cheban was there too. No, I don’t know why, nor do I know why Kim Kardashian continues to look like a cartoon. I also don’t understand her outfit here – it’s not a simple little black dress on a warm day. She added a shiny black neck-brace/necklace and giant bracelet cuffs and all I can think about is “wow her neck must be really sweaty.”
As always, Kim Kardashian is causing controversy for a million different things. Controversy #1 was the season finale of KUWTK, wherein the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods issue blew up. The sisters – Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney – got on the phone to hash it out and blame Jordyn for everything. Jordyn was always Kylie’s best friend, since they were little girls, and Jordyn’s career opportunities were always wrapped up in the Kardashians’ empire, especially Kylie’s business. Kim said to her sisters: “Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her. And the disrespect of, just, like, she has to know that there’s a problem.” People took issue with Kim’s “white savior complex” and seemed especially disturbed that Kim would say that Jordyn supports her whole family from the Kardashians’ handouts, basically.
Controversy #2 is Kim’s latest business venture: she’s launching a collection of shapewear and underwear and honestly, the controversy should be that she’s infringing on Spanx’s trademark AND that she’s copying Kanye’s beige-underwear aesthetic. But the actual controversy is that Kim has named her underwear line “Kimono.” Not only that, she trademarked “Kimono Intimates Inc.” Japanese people and Japanese-Americans are like WTF, you can call your knockoff Spanx “Kimono,” kimonos are a real thing in Japanese culture and fashion. So much cultural appropriation, so little time.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Do her shapewear come with a plastic surgeon? Because her shape ain’t from spanx or corsets.
And, of course she named it kimono. A Kardashian not purposely appropriating another culture to make money is like a sky that isn’t blue. Ugh. Gross.
How is a lumpy cartoonEsque plastic filled body held up as some kind of standard for women to aspire to over say a normal human body? These Klowns are all about bragging rights and zero integrity.
She’s so gross, and to think she’s now the mother of four black children. Those poor babies are going to be so lost and confused.
Gross is right. Just complete trash.
I do worry about the West kids.
They have the worst parents.
I read this story today and almost blew a gasket.
This family keep on setting new lows when it comes to plumbing brand new levels of f*ckery, dumbassery. insensitivity, cheapness and crassness.
Also are they HIGH HEELED THONGS? Somebody please make it stop.
I haven’t heard anyone describe flip flops as thongs since about 1992. So, I immediately took your comment to mean underwear and pictured stiletto heels coming out of her giant arse. I had to scroll up again to see what I had missed! Haha
Oh here in the antipodes we call them thongs (and your thongs we call G strings – go figure ha ha)
Omg, I missed the thongs/flipflops, and wow are they bad!!
We called them thongs when I was growing up in Ohio in the 1980s. I feel like the thong underwear name came from thong the footwear, but I don’t know for sure. I stopped calling them thongs when I referred to my thongs once when I was talking to a male boss of mine and he got super embarrassed and didn’t know why I was talking about my underwear and it was just sort of awkward and weird, so I started using flipflop. I always felt like thong was the proper term and flipflop the nickname, but not so sure anymore!
Manda, I have almost the exact same story about the last tome I used the word “thongs” to describe flip flops. It was with a male boss and it made it look like I was trying to flirt with him (which he would have liked). Ugh. It was nearly 25 years ago and I’m still mortified by it!
I’ve said thongs to my grandkiddos and they just looked at me confused.
That very specific smell from fake tanner must both be 1) very pungent and 2) follow the Kardashian-Jenners everywhere because they must use vats of the stuff to get that orange irl.
Kim is highly problematic, but Jordyn’s entire career came from being friends with Kylie, I don’t think this was white saviorism this time.
Jordyn’s family is pretty connected. She got lots of exposure being friends with Kylie but to suggest that Jordyn’s family was living off Kylie by extension is bullshit. So yeah, it was a dumb and false thing to say. And it doesn’t pass the smell test. It’s gross for a white woman ( in America Kim is considered white) to say that black woman needed to stay in whatever place her white friend felt comfortable with her in.
What do you mean she’s white in America? Is there somewhere she wouldn’t be?
Kim is white, not just considered white. Both her parents were white. She is white.
How well connected are they though? Do they have money problems? I recall a go fund me because they couldn’t afford medical bills / funeral costs after Jordyn’s dad died.
This young lady is the “niece” of will Smith. I think she had the same privilege that Kylie did, rich people being around her. That comes with opportunities. If you are employed to do a job and you do it, no one gave you anything, you worked for that check. Why call Kylie with her connections a self made billionaire but Jordan and her connections she’s feeding her whole family with “ every thing you’ve given to her”.Please!
To me her comment made it seem like Jordyn was some poor girl who Kylie took in and supported her/her family.Jordyn met Kylie at school so therefore her family had money to be able to attend that school.Will Smith and his family or like family to Jordyn.Has being friends with Kylie opened some doors of course.Just like being screwed by Ray J on that sex tape opened some doors for Kim K and her family.Being friends with Paris Hilton ,her dad being friends with OJ,all those things opened doors.
Lastly IMO it’s shady AF to help your BFF and then when the friendship is over, your sister/family talks about everything you did for your BFF.I hope those twins that Khloe hangs around with pay attention.Because if their friendship ends,Kim will probably say the same thing about them.
As other people have said, it’s not really as simple as that at all. His thread is surprisingly interesting – https://mobile.twitter.com/NotLaja/status/1143160388453842944
How is she having time to study being a lawyer with all the travelling she’s been doing lately? As far as the other two things – another day another controversy.
It’s so stupid to call it Kimono because a “kimono” is a thing that looks nothing like shaper lingerie. Obviously, this isn’t a true trademark issue, but way to cause confusion, Kimmy! Should have at least changed the spelling, or, I don’t know, come up with something original
How about Kim’s Kompression Klothes?
ha!!!! Literally just choked on my soda
I think she forgot some punctuation:
Kim, O No!
But like literally it has my name in it, like literally you guys!
I saw her announce Kimono on Twitter and the response was brutal, as it should have been. She basically stole a word and slapped it on something else to make it about herself. For the controversy. Because there is no way that she didn’t know this would be controversial.
Three years ago, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, which owns Monet’s painting of his wife in a kimono, made fake kimonos available for visitors to try on while viewing the painting, just to know what it felt like to wear such a garment. It sparked immediate protests and rallies and the debates over it raged on for over a year, long after the MFA stopped doing it. Her marketing department &lawyers would have researched the word. She did this to cause trouble.
I’m not super great at coming up with analogies, but it would be like if some restaurant decided to call their hamburgers hot dogs. That’s not what those are, you know? It just makes no sense
The thing is – it’s absolutely stupid. But I assume if she had stylized the word she could have trademarked that version of it without any real issues? Like KIMono or kimONO or whatever. It’d still be dumb, but I assume at least if she did something like that it’d be a less stupid attempt at trademark.
Which was hilarious because actual Japanese people didn’t care. A kimono is not a religious symbol or has some deep meaning to the Japanese people. It’s literal just a piece of clothing to them.
I just wish you’d spelled Controversy with a K; Kontroversy.
That’s all..
That’s extremely stupid and insensitive to name her line like that. Sure, for them being Asian is a “costume” (facepalm) Now speaking of Jordan, I do believe that she was living of Kardashian handouts, but I don’t think it’s a race issue. This family has plenty of leeches around them (like that Jonathan Cheban dude), i think they create financial opportunities for their “friends” to be able to manipulate them later
Yep Tara I was thinking exactly the same thing, they make their hanger-ons sign non disclosures and sign away their rights to be used in storylines however PMK sees fit. Throw in some emotional blackmail & manipulation, no wonder all the ex’s and Rob went crazy. They’re all awful people and it’s doubtful they’d have real friends so they have to pay leeches and play these type of games.
And people wonder why I don’t slather praise on her for her for supposedly being a crusader for justice.
Because it is all a huge, publicity stunting lie.
She plays at being a woman of color, but pulls the rich white woman card the second it becomes available. I’m pretty sure if Jordyn has known these tricks since she was a kid and went to the same school, it’s because her family had money too.
She pretends to be inclusive but she is completely willing to cash in on cultural appropriation when it becomes financially expedient – and let’s not fool ourselves here, she knew exactly what she was doing when she called it Kimono and was banking on it creating a scandal. She’s Frankenstein PMK’s best monster, after all.
She and her trash sisters keep doing this because they get away with it. People don’t care. They can say and do what they want, issue half-hearted apologies/justifications if anything, and people eat it up.
They aren’t the problem. The rest of us are.
It’s a day ending in “Y” so of course she’s acting like trash.
Disclaimer: by no means I’m trying to justify her actions, I don’t admire her public personality at all, this is just me thinking out loud: I’m always surprised to hear that Kim K is white just because Armenians are technically not white. They literally share borders with Turkey and Iran and being predominantly Christian doesn’t make them less Arab looking. Even if you look at late Robert Kardashian, he totally looks like an Arab man : prominent nose, darker skin tone, gorgeous head of hear (I truly believe that that’s where Kim’s natural beauty came from before she messed it up). Unfortunately they are also often being discriminated against based on the way their looks don’t fit white beauty standards (especially in Russia that has huge Armenian population). And again, while I truly condemn most Kim’s stupid shenanigans I disagree that she’s white
Turkidh people are white. And by the definition I learned in school, Arabs too. America has weird racial calssifications, even if race is just a social construct.
Plus, just by appearance, Kim could pass as Mediterranean.
Thanks. That’s why I said in America she’s considered white. I made that point because Kim has tried to play that POC card before. In Merica, she’s white. As you pointed out, it may be different in other places.
at this point, I think she’s intending to piss people off because… publicity.
Of all the dumbassery names for knock-off Spanx, she choose Kimono for non-kimonos. What about Kimmies?