Duchess Kate & Rose Hanbury are two of the most ‘socially powerful’ people in the UK

I find most “lists” to be rather boring, and I treat the lists as what they are: filler gossip. It’s one thing to create a list based off of real data, like “richest” or “most financially successful movie stars” or whatever, but trying to quantify “social power” or “coolness” or “sexiest” is just an excuse to start an argument. Apparently, Tatler wants to start an argument. Tatler’s annual Social Power Index list has come out and keep in mind, this is a British magazine for British people. Tatler is on the higher end, obviously, and their aim is to cover not just the rich and famous, but the posh and titled. So… Rose Hanbury and her husband made the list. But Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex did not. It’s a weird list. In order, with Future Queen Kate and Future King William at the top:
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Joseph and Sabine Getty
Harper Beckham
The Hon Will and Lohralee Astor
Jamie Redknapp
Laura Kuenssberg – BBC Political Editor
Lord and Lady Bamford
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards
The Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley
I mean, Harper Beckham is on the list but not Meghan and Harry. LOL. And Harper Beckham is more powerful than Rose Hanbury and the Marquess? LMAO. And I’m sorry, but does anyone really care about Perrie Edwards and her footballer boyfriend? So, these are the most socially powerful people in the UK. Not Meghan and Harry, never them, because it’s not like British society, media and gossip culture has been in a full-fledged meltdown over Meghan and Harry for the past two years or anything. Oh well, at least the Cambridges made it to the top of at least one random list. With Rose and David included too.
Note that the editor of Tatler is Kate’s college friend. This is the same Tatler that ran the Meghan hit piece recently.
I don’t think Kate is as innocent in the Meghan smear campaign as others seem to believe.
Note that Tatler is keeping the Rose story alive as much as anyone. I’ve been a subscriber for the last 8 yrs and have never seen so much coverage of her or her husband. Every month, every issue since the story broke, Rose is featured in Tatler.
Weaver, I agree. I think Kate has her finger in this. And I find it hilarious Meg is not on the list. What a bunch horse crap.
Some stories can be done from personal connections while others can be done because of viewership.
William made this rose story and people are interested by his aggressive attempt to shut it down. Along with the press having had enough of his threats to censor.
This is getting lame. At this point I need whoever has the proof or photos (because we know something exists) to just leak them so everyone can just process and move on.
I don’t know if the tabloids are trying to set up good v. bad thing, but this ain’t it.
I do believe that there are other posh people and couples that know and have “proof” of this affair but they do not want to expose their things (being rich, having affairs, love children everywhere etc… are their hobbies).
I just hope that someone will finally go to the foreign press and start the good leaking that we need to tore apart Tatler and Co. It used to be a very posh guide to fashion and lifestyle but in the last decade they become extremely mysogenist, racist and boring. The list is not complete, the rich russian family and arabs who are based in London are being writting off by the future-king-and-queen-of-turnips? The posh circle are not in love with Kathe and the Middleton since day one. Come on!
Well I dont think Meghan and Harry are running in British circles right now. Many of his childhood friends have fallen by the wayside. I think if it was international power they’d be on, but for British society I don’t think they’re in that scene. Not a diss, just an observation.
Harper is on there because she gets whatever she wants because of her parents. But by that logic so do Will and Charles. Without a title they’d never be listed.
Without a title, none of the royals and their spouses would be listed.
@Alice – But that’s the point: the titles. That’s why women want to marry those men. So they can have the titles, which confer status. Status confers social power. Meghan and Harry rank well below William and Kate in titles, even if they are technically on the same level (HRH). And everyone knows that in terms of titles, William and Kate are going nowhere but up. Meghan and Harry are going to stay were they are. He’s sixth in line; his brother is the next Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, and then . . . and, William is going to be much richer than his brother through the revenues of the Duchy of Cornwall and then, when King, the Duchy of Lancaster. George, not Harry, is the future heir and the next Prince of Wales after William ascends.
That’s how British society has always worked. No one who is invested in those circles is under any illusions about who the long game is going to. Hence – top of list.
Harper Beckham is Posh Spice’s kid, right? Isn’t she…like…8?
I guess after they decided the eldest was a photographer, his siblings a singer and a model, this time they decided to go for a socialite? Very diverse….
Did they add her to be funny? It did make me laugh.
Yeah, I find it pretty hilarious that she’s listed, but not her siblings or her significantly more powerful and influential parents.
Kate runs nothing.
Funny you say this. There were stories a little bit back how Carole ran Kate’s household because Kate didn’t want to or want to learn. No kids at the time. Just shopping.
This is a funny list. So the Chumleys are bummed if they don’t get an invite to any of Harper’s shindigs bc she’s more socially important than they are- the lowers on the list, or G forbid, those not fortunate enough to be list makers are clamoring for the time of the creme de la creme? I wish I could be a fly on the wall in the hoity toity homes of these fancy folk. What a hoot!! Socially important, lol. I bet tons of the fancy pants would want to be Meghan’s British bestie.
Tatler is trolling. I would not want my name anywhere on this list. I think it’s more of an honor not to be mentioned at all by this gossip rag. Also, either people need to reveal the truth about William’s alleged affairs or just shut up about it. I’m tired of all the vague stories and deleted tweets.
You can tell the press really want to talk about it. That would sell papers but they want to obsess over Meghan and what she’s doing .
This is actually a list of everyone H&B wants access to for an interview…. that is how I read it. The reference to the Chumley’s is minor trolling + keeping the gossip alive….
The “footballer boyfriend” is one of the few actually important people on the list.
As someone who lives in the UK and is a consumer of these fluff, air and nonsense magazines (mostly in the waiting room of dentists & nail spas), this list checks out. These are folks whose lifestyles are considered aspirational by the upper crust because of the social clout they wield and the lack of access into their inner circles. I wouldn’t say it’s flattering to be featured on this list, just how elusive and out of touch their lives are.
Really, Kate runs something? I don’t know if I believe this. She might be prominent in the name and title, obviously, but she doesn’t strike me as some kind of social powerhouse that everyone pays close attention to.
No idea who he is, but surnames like “Oxlade-Chamberlain” are what I love most about the Brits!
I see some bitterness from Tatler. Them snubbing Meghan and Harry was what made people look at the list in the first place and it became about them in the headlines anyway. The desperation to make Kate and William into this charismatic, dynamic power couple is so obvious and neither of them don’t pull it off at all. They also include his alleged Mistress on the list too. Talk about trolling and embarrassing. Everytime I see lists or comments bigging up Kate and William, it’s seems fake and underhanded comments to put down Meghan and Harry.
The list is satire, right? Surely?
Harry doesn’t run in those circles anymore and Meghan probably doesn’t know those people. Why would they be on this list their lack of placement on this list is not shocking it’s that Rose’s name keeps popping up more suddenly.