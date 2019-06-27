Duchess Kate & Rose Hanbury are two of the most ‘socially powerful’ people in the UK

I find most “lists” to be rather boring, and I treat the lists as what they are: filler gossip. It’s one thing to create a list based off of real data, like “richest” or “most financially successful movie stars” or whatever, but trying to quantify “social power” or “coolness” or “sexiest” is just an excuse to start an argument. Apparently, Tatler wants to start an argument. Tatler’s annual Social Power Index list has come out and keep in mind, this is a British magazine for British people. Tatler is on the higher end, obviously, and their aim is to cover not just the rich and famous, but the posh and titled. So… Rose Hanbury and her husband made the list. But Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex did not. It’s a weird list. In order, with Future Queen Kate and Future King William at the top:

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Joseph and Sabine Getty

Harper Beckham

The Hon Will and Lohralee Astor

Jamie Redknapp

Laura Kuenssberg – BBC Political Editor

Lord and Lady Bamford

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards

The Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley

I mean, Harper Beckham is on the list but not Meghan and Harry. LOL. And Harper Beckham is more powerful than Rose Hanbury and the Marquess? LMAO. And I’m sorry, but does anyone really care about Perrie Edwards and her footballer boyfriend? So, these are the most socially powerful people in the UK. Not Meghan and Harry, never them, because it’s not like British society, media and gossip culture has been in a full-fledged meltdown over Meghan and Harry for the past two years or anything. Oh well, at least the Cambridges made it to the top of at least one random list. With Rose and David included too.