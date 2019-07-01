Are the Sussexes ‘closing off’ Archie’s Saturday christening to the media?

The British tabloids can’t help themselves. They have an itch and they have to scratch it with dumb make-believe fictions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie too. Over the weekend, the Sun reported out of nowhere that Meghan is such an unrepentant diva that she’s now chased away THREE nannies! The evidence? Um, the evidence is… something something she’s a diva!
Baby Archie is on to his third nanny in six weeks after two stopped working for Harry and Meghan. The high turnover in such a short time raises further questions about staff leaving the couple’s employment. But sympathetic royal sources have explained the choice of a nanny is a highly personal decision and the couple might just want to get it right. Sources close to the Sussexes said on Friday night that nannies for Archie, born on May 6, was a personal matter and that Buckingham Palace does not comment on staff hiring.
The source said: “Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse. But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.”
That’s literally all there was to the story. My assumption was that one of the nannies was a night nurse or day nurse hired for the first six weeks. My assumption is that of course you would do a “trial period” with a nanny you were thinking of hiring, and maybe that trial period shows that someone isn’t a good fit. The Sun would have us believe that Meghan is personally chasing away multiple nannies because they won’t fetch her a grander tiara. Diva! Speaking of, apparently the diva has personally banned all media from Archie’s christening?
Baby Archie will be christened at the same Windsor Chapel where both his father and uncle were baptised – and his parents were married in 2018 – next weekend. However, the youngest royal’s parents are firmly staying true to their desire to raise Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as a ‘private citizen’ by closing off the royal event to the public.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who faced criticism last week for lavish renovations of their home, Frogmore Cottage, at a cost of £2.4million to the taxpayer, look set to make their son’s christening an entirely private affair. Kate and William allowed media access to all three of their children’s baptisms before conducting the ceremonies in private. The Queen will not attend Archie’s christening with Charles and Camilla set to lead the Royal party.
Royal christenings are usually private affairs, with invitations extending only to close family and friends, and chosen godparents.
I wish the Daily Mail would make up their minds about how they’re going to report a story like this – is *just* the christening going to be private? Because every royal keeps the actual christening private. Kate and William didn’t allow cameras IN the church for the christening, neither did Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. It feels like the Daily Mail is conflating that with “no cameras or photos AROUND the christening.” Which… isn’t going to happen. With Charles, Camilla, William and Kate in attendance, and with the christening happening at Windsor Castle, of course there will be photos outside the chapel, and I would assume Meghan and Harry will release some portraits on their Instagram too. This was just the Daily Mail trying to make it sound like Meghan (and Meghan alone) is using taxpayer money to lavishly decorate her mansion all while HIDING Archie.
Also: the royal reporters are now confirming that the christening itself will be private (like all royal christenings) and that the Sussexes will release some photos, but there’s an ongoing conversation about whether the press will be allowed to cover the “arrivals.” As I said, I think at the end of the day, the arrivals will be allowed.
“They won’t fetch her a grander tiara.” Dying!
Can’t wait to see some pictures of Archie.
It’s so stupid and obvious. They just can’t help themselves. They have to keep trying to create more ways to claim Meghan is evil.
She’s a lot stronger than I am. I’d be in between tears and raging anger every day if I was being attacked that way. Then I’d eat my stress. Even with the good life I’m not sure I’d be able to handle it. I guess that’s why she’s famous and I’m not
Exactly, its a complete non-story, there is nothing different about this than any other royal christening, the press will get the pictures they want (walking in, walking out, official portraits) so why do they feel the need to comment at all? Time after time they are being proved wrong with all of their made-up stories, but they just can’t stop! The press harassment is incessant….
The press have no access to the Sussexes but an avalanche of interest
So they feel intited to make up stories in order to get a reaction from them.
All this stress for unimportant ‘minor royals’ apparently.
What’s interesting now is that they’re now blaming Harry today after years of blaming and scapegoating Meghan. The desperation is real.
So odd they are demanding to have access to unimportant minor royals and their unimportant non-royal baby.
I agree. One thing that bothers me about the Archie photo obsession is that a lot of people just want clear pictures because he’s a mixed race baby. They want to analyze and scrutinize his skin tone, hair texture, eye color, nose size, etc. I seriously doubt there would be this much hysteria over Harry’s family if he’d married a white woman from the UK.
You’re right. There wouldn’t. That’s exactly what’s going on. They’re showing their asses every time they simultaneously call them “unimportant royals” while throwing temper tantrums about not getting all the access.
I agree.
The Royal Reporters who have bullied Meghan before, during and after her pregnancy expected access not only to the Sussexs but also to little Archie and now they are pressed like a panini because they are cut off from everything. Sorry but that’s what they deserve.
I don’t feel bad for those reporters at all. The problem is that their bullying tactics worked in the past with other royals, and they thought they were going to be able to make the same demands on Harry and Meghan. They still don’t realize the power of social media vs traditional media.
I think it’s sad that journalists are abusing their positions, and then they wonder why people have lost trust in the press and why newspapers are failing.
Much ado about nothing. Anyone with common sense knows they aren’t doing anything different than any other royal.
I too can’t wait to see who is there, what they will be wearing, the guest of honor and how this will be covered by the media. Let the vilification of Megs begin. Maybe Kate will tear up watching the christening and it will be Megs’ fault for having a baby.
So…in other words it will be like every royal Christening but it’s Meghan and Harry so let’s make a big deal out of it and call it a controversy. I loathe all of the people who write this drivel.
I really hope there is no press close to the arrivals.
An Instagram post is perfectly fine.
These reporters are scarily obsessed with Harry and Meghan. I don’t remember anyone being this crazed over seeing photos of Ed and Sophie’s children or any other “minor” royal’s child.
Harry and Meghan are a hot commodity. Non British, divorced and bi racial. Very progressive and a sign of how change has come. The interest is understandable. Plus, let’s not forget that this family is not the most open to change and there are a few members who have been seen as racially intolerant. But I agree that it’s just gotten CRAZY. And Meghan can do no right. She has worked hard so far and makes Harry happy. They look happy. She is taking this role seriously. And the more they crucify her the more I realize how racist the media is.
LOL. The British press can’t read the room and always shoot themselves in the foot. If you want access, you don’t attack and vilify the person or couple you want that access from. What did they did think was going to happen? They’re so quick to point out how unimportant and down the line Harry and Meghan are and kiss the Cambridge’s asses constantly but now that the clear money makers and couple with the greatest interest are stepping back and being less “Hollywood”, now it’s a problem? Mind you, if they had the cameras there, it would too Hollywood or out of line because Archie is only 7th in line. After the hell they put that women through and the stupidity last week, can you really blame Harry and Meghan for cutting them out further? These people have no self awareness at all and aren’t used to consequences.
The RR and Daily Fail’s thirst to create drama are so pathetic. At the end of the day, it will become obvious that baby Archie’s Christening was just like his cousins. Then, the press will manufacture a story about HM being angry about Harry and Meghan’s shenanigans to “explain” why she wasn’t present. Mark my words. They will print anything to create drama, increase readership and clicks on their trashy webpages.
They should close EVERYTHING to the racist BRITISH PRESS.They bullies Meghan her entire pregnancy.I am glad they won’t be able to make any money from Archie.
They keep threatening the Sussexes to give them a hard time.Like if it wasn’t what they were doing since Meghan and Harry started dating
It’s a day ending in y so of course the British tabs are blasting Meghan. The christening will be like all the others. Or maybe it won’t. We will see. We will get photos on the Sussex IG. That much we know and really all we need.
They keep saying that the Sussexes aren’t important and that Archie is 7th in line.So what’s the problem if they don’t see him
I hope they do the typical coverage of the arrivals. Media aside, a large majority of the British public like her, adore Harry and just want to see the occasional glimpse of the baby. Screwing the media feels good short term but at some point, it’ll begin to look a little petulant, especially if it starts to turn off the general public. Complete denial of access on top of those reno numbers is not a good look.
And yes, I understand everything the media has done to her, but you pick your battles and a few pictures costs you nothing.
They will still get pictures, most likely from the Press Association and the people to do adore them can look on their Instagram accounts and we all know despite the whining from the press, they’ll still put those picture on the front pages. This is about the press making money from their photographers. The birth of Archie had the modern and traditional. The christening will likely be the same.
Seeing pics of these two always makes me happy. I’ve had a really tough year and the joy of their wedding and love in their eyes gives me hope. On a lighter note, pics of Archie would be fantastic 😂
So happy the christening is private. Meghan has been publicly STONED since the announcement of the pregnancy and their first tour. BBC has racially insulted the Sussex with a family/chimp then that satire. The media is working with the
I just want pics for the clothes, everyone goes all Victorian cosplay for these ceremonies and I’m a sucker for hats and coat dresses.
These royal reporters are overestimating how much people care. Most young people wouldn’t be able to tell you who half the family is. It’s just a certain generation that still cares.
People will just see the pic on Instagram and like it and then two seconds later just forget about it.
And you can’t call Harry and Meghan “minor royals” and then treat them like they’re the future King and Queen Consort. That’s now how it works. Either admit Harry and Meghan are major and generate money for you or ignore them like most people ignore Anne, Wessexes, Yorks etc etc
I agree especially with your last parapgraph. They constantly say how they are unimportant and are too Hollywood and need to step back but the minute they do, it’s now a problem. As I said before, they’re not going to admit that Meghan and Harry are important and are money makers and the Cambridge’s don’t sell that well. They’re obsessing over those two like they are the heirs and Archie was George, Charlotte and Louis. It’s odd
Royal christening are always private. This is nothing new. But with other christenings, the press is allowed to photograph the arrivals and departures. Harry and Meghan must realize that the public wants to see some tidbits after shelling out 2.4 million for renovations to their home.
That 2.4 million was part of a TAX REFUND.
M&H will do Archie’s christening the same as every other Royal baby. They just want pics of Archie so they can make remarks about his skin color. The British tabloids and RRs are so pathetic and disgusting. All they can do is fabricate lies and see what sticks. The Meghan haters gleefully digest whatever is said never bothering to verify the accuracy.
Also, I watched a PBS documentary on the late Princess Margaret (Princess Margaret: The Rebel Princess) over the weekend. It was enlightening. Since Margaret’s time, Royals have been treated and stalked as celebrities in the British tabloids and the BS about Meghan “acting like a celebrity” is just that, BS. Also, the snobbishness of the Aristo class was on full display. One old aristo lady said Royals should only marry Royals cause only royalty can understand and accept the cheating and infidelity that goes on. That’s one of the reasons Margaret and Lord Snowden’s marriage didn’t last. It was also a dig at Kate and Meghan. If you get a chance to watch it do so, cause it does shed light on the Royal/Aristo mindset and behaviors.
So the media is so upset that they can’t get access to these supposed “low-level” royals? All this back-and-forth is giving me whiplash.
I’ll be content with the official photos and the inevitable Instagram post, as much as I would love to see all the photos of that little nugget and his proud parents.