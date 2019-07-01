Justin Bieber tries to correct the record about Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun

In Taylor Swift’s Tumblr post about Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine (including her masters), Taylor accused Braun of orchestrating a campaign of “incessant, manipulative bullying,” which included Justin Bieber posting an Instagram screencap of himself chatting with Scooter and Kanye West, shortly after the “receipts” were dropped by Kim Kardashian. So now Justin Bieber is part of The Scandal of the Summer too. Justin was one of the first to speak out after Taylor did her thing on Tumblr. He posted the above Instagram (an old photo of himself and Tay) with this message:

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

[From Justin’s Instagram]

“He was the person who told me not to joke like that…” The portrait we’re getting of Scooter Braun from his clients and from Scott Borchetta is that Braun always took pains to keep it classy on a personal and professional level between himself and Taylor. Scooter didn’t want to piss her off, and yes, some of his clients did piss her off regularly, but he hoped that Taylor would have the maturity to separate him from his clients’ actions. That came back to bite him in the ass, didn’t it? I also sort of agree with Justin – and with Yael Cohen, who said the same thing – that by posting that essay on Tumblr, Taylor knew what she was doing and she was purposefully riling up her fans. The plan for Taylor was to drop that post, sit back and wait for millions of fans to rally to her defense and confirm her victimhood. Instead… something else seems to be happening.