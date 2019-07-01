Duchess Meghan will likely attend the big London premiere of ‘The Lion King’

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in London at the big MLB game between the Red Sox and the Yankees this weekend. Prince Harry was scheduled to appear – as the game benefited the Invictus Games – and it was a lovely surprise when Meghan joined him. It was huge news in Britain too – most of the British Sunday papers put photos of Meghan and Harry on their front pages. So obviously, people want to know when they’ll see Meghan again. I’m hoping that she turns up to at least one of Serena Williams’ early-round matches at Wimbledon (today is Day 1). And after that… well, Meghan will probably attend the big London premiere of The Lion King?!?!

The Duchess of Sussex could be taking a glamorous break from her maternity leave this month to join her husband at the glittering premiere of The Lion King in London. Last week Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry will walk the red carpet along with stars including Beyoncé, Sir Elton John, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Pharrell Williams, who has produced five songs for the soundtrack of the remake of the classic Disney movie. HELLO! has learnt that Meghan is keen to be at her husband’s side at what promises to be one of the most star-studded events of the year when it takes place in London’s Leicester Square on 14 July. However, a final decision on Meghan’s appearance will be taken closer to the date of the premiere, with much depending on how she is feeling, given she is still on maternity leave and therefore making plans day-to-day with baby Archie, her number one priority. The premiere will support the conservation work carried out by Prince Harry through his work with The Royal Foundation – an organisation he set up with his elder brother Prince William in 2009. The special outing for the new parents has great significance as they enjoyed a date at the West End stage production of The Lion King in December 2016, early in their relationship.

Lord, I hope this happens. I hope she goes to the premiere and looks glamorous and lovely and I hope she and Beyonce take selfies with each other because if all of that happens, the British papers will have an absolute meltdown. They seriously won’t know what to do. Meghan AND Beyonce. The Duchess and the Queen B? Please, if that happens, that’s a whole SUMMER of royal gossip.