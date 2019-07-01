Elizabeth Holmes barrel curled her hair for her latest court appearance

Embed from Getty Images
Back when the Theranos documentary came out on HBO, Kaiser and I talked on the podcast about scamming CEO Elizabeth Holmes’s voice and appearance. (We’re taking today off from the podcast due to some technical issues and my laziness.) We found it a bit sexist to focus on those things about her, particularly when poorly groomed men are praised and considered eccentric geniuses. The thing is, it’s so hard not to notice her hair because it’s so flyaway. I wouldn’t be caught out of the house like that barring an emergency or wind storm and I’m a lowly writer. As The Cut points out, Holmes has been switching up her trademark black turtleneck for her court appearances and she also switched her flyaway fried hair from bleached blonde to bad highlights and barrel curls. She will go on trial starting next summer and is facing 20 years in jail.
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, will officially go to trial in San Jose next year, according to the US District Judge Edward J. Davila of the Northern District of California.
Federal prosecutors indicted Holmes and the company’s former president and COO, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani last summer, charging the pair with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. The pair face 20 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
According to TechCrunch, the trial will begin in August 2020, with jury selection beginning on July 28th, 2020. The Wall Street Journal also reports that prosecutors have collected millions of pages of documents, and that the defense has complained about the amount that is being presented, and that the WSJ’s initial reporting might have unduly influenced the way the government regulators approached the company.
While I hope she gets maximum jail time and think it’s well deserved, I wish that justice was equal for the financiers who caused the subprime mortgage crisis or any of the other white collar criminals who typically get off despite swindling millions. I wonder how this is affecting her relationship with her fiance. We heard earlier this year that Holmes, 35, is engaged to a 27-year-old hotel chain heir named Billy Evans. (Update: They got secretly married! Guess he can’t testify against her now. Thanks Ader!)
Also, take a brush through your hair after you curl it for the love of God. Maybe she’ll get some hair and makeup tips in prison.
Correction: Elizabeth Holmes got secret married, and homeboy’s parents are (allegedly) none too thrilled!
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/06/inside-elizabeth-holmess-secret-wedding-podcast
OOh I will fix this thanks!
If you get a chance, the Vanity Fair podcast is worth a listen. It’s sprinkled with some ceremony tidbits and scandal-worthy conspiracy theories.
Why she not in prison yet?
Why they need to wait another year to start this trial?
Why I do have the weird feeling that it would not end with life in prison?
“Unfairly influenced how regulators approach the company” is a hilariously obnoxious statement. THEY LIED ABOUT THEIR TECHNOLOGY. THEY LIED ABOUT PEOPLE’S HEALTH OUTCOMES. THEY LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING. And they would’ve gotten away with it even longer, affecting God knows how many people, had somebody not intervened with research. Unbelievable. Throw her in jail and don’t give her parole.
Right. It broke my heart hearing from the woman whose faulty test said her cancer had come back when in fact it had not. What an awful traumatic thing to go through. But in the end, a better outcome than those that may have had life threatening conditions and didn’t know because of her stupid fake xerox blood test reader. I can’t remember the documentary enough to point out if anyone did die, but how horrific if even that potential existed. Sure there are white-collar criminals that haven’t been served justice but this woman and that other awful dude Sunny literally played with innocent people’s lives. Jail time, byebye.
Someone from her team committed suicide in the early days of the company. I think he was the one possibly designing all the “magic box” work and she took all the credit for it.
She seems completely remorseless. I hope she gets many years behind bars to contemplate her actions.
Sociopaths can’t see the difference between right and wrong. I don’t know if she’ll ever contemplate her actions.
She’s a total psycho.
My thinning hair is very flyaway and I am not a crook. Any tips, products, sprays that don’t have parabens or fragrance?
What was she doing with her eyes before? She looks like a totally different person.
And no, she has no remorse whatsoever.
I bet she is remorseful about being caught
I think it’s possibly just a different eyeliner technique, but I also believe opening her eyes extra huge and wide was part of her “thing”, like the turtlenecks were and the deep voice was. She was very wrapped up in the type of image she wanted to present, and now I think she’s finally realized how up a creek she is and is slowly dropping the façade.
Yes, send her to prison and I love that the barrel curls are the headline here. At the same time, I’ve said from the start – we’re going to learn all the wrong lessons from this. First of all, she certainly did NONE of this alone; there were plenty of (male) people who encouraged and supported this operation. One of them is even indicted, but no one talks about that. All the money guys got excited because having a company fronted by the young blonde woman was such awesome PR! She could get on any news show, any interview! The voice! The turtlenecks! The finance machine ate her up. They put her everywhere. Was there a point where she could have confessed that the science was junk, that it wasn’t going to work? Did she have the power to? Even if those answers are a resounding yes, I think the better lesson here is that we hold someone up to be the second coming and then are shocked when they disappoint.
I love messy unkempt hair lol. Severely styled do’s give me tics. That being said, this woman is beyond simple hair discussions lol. She’s evil. She’s a psychopathic sociopath. Twenty years isn’t enough. Life with no parole please.
She reminds me a bit of Rachel Dolezal in that she completely believes her own delusion. Dolezal was fairly innocuous, imo, compared to the scam this woman pulled for so long.
I’d read that her now husband’s family was horrified and distraught that he was with her. I wonder what his motive is? True love may be possible but it doesn’t seem likely.
He is as bad as she is. He didn’t hold her accountable and allowed her delusion to flourish. I truly think she feels she’s like a Demi god or something and just through positive thinking was ultimately going to achieve her goal. No one checked her. It was absolutely insane.
She is ….. truly awful.
And the hair????? I’m not a fashion forward person at all, but her hairstyle changes are giving me whiplash.
Off to jail for her.
I wonder if she is still affecting the weird voice.
If she were to testify, I’m guessing no. She’d want to look innocent and naive, so it would be completely counterproductive. Although I really don’t understand how that deep put on voice even worked for her, it sounds absurd and painful.
That one flap of hair that is oddly tossed across the top of her head has me so confused…
I recently watched the HBO doc, and wow. She was truly going for the Thomas Edison “fake it till you make it”. I would love to see her get 20 years.