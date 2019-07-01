Elizabeth Holmes barrel curled her hair for her latest court appearance

Embed from Getty Images

Back when the Theranos documentary came out on HBO, Kaiser and I talked on the podcast about scamming CEO Elizabeth Holmes’s voice and appearance. (We’re taking today off from the podcast due to some technical issues and my laziness.) We found it a bit sexist to focus on those things about her, particularly when poorly groomed men are praised and considered eccentric geniuses. The thing is, it’s so hard not to notice her hair because it’s so flyaway. I wouldn’t be caught out of the house like that barring an emergency or wind storm and I’m a lowly writer. As The Cut points out, Holmes has been switching up her trademark black turtleneck for her court appearances and she also switched her flyaway fried hair from bleached blonde to bad highlights and barrel curls. She will go on trial starting next summer and is facing 20 years in jail.

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, will officially go to trial in San Jose next year, according to the US District Judge Edward J. Davila of the Northern District of California. Federal prosecutors indicted Holmes and the company’s former president and COO, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani last summer, charging the pair with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. The pair face 20 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. According to TechCrunch, the trial will begin in August 2020, with jury selection beginning on July 28th, 2020. The Wall Street Journal also reports that prosecutors have collected millions of pages of documents, and that the defense has complained about the amount that is being presented, and that the WSJ’s initial reporting might have unduly influenced the way the government regulators approached the company.

[From The Verge]

While I hope she gets maximum jail time and think it’s well deserved, I wish that justice was equal for the financiers who caused the subprime mortgage crisis or any of the other white collar criminals who typically get off despite swindling millions. I wonder how this is affecting her relationship with her fiance. We heard earlier this year that Holmes, 35, is engaged to a 27-year-old hotel chain heir named Billy Evans. (Update: They got secretly married! Guess he can’t testify against her now. Thanks Ader!)

Also, take a brush through your hair after you curl it for the love of God. Maybe she’ll get some hair and makeup tips in prison.

