Is Meryl Streep the worst part of ‘Big Little Lies’ or just the most realistic?

SPOILERS for Big Little Lies 2.

I was planning to at least TRY to do recaps of every episode of Big Little Lies 2, but then Taylor Swift happened and it’s the first week of Wimbledon and… yeah. My bad. After moving the plot along so quickly in Episode 2, last week’s episode kind of sucked, and this week’s episode “She Knows” borders on the supernatural.

They’re telegraphing that Bonnie and her mother both have some kind of second-sight, or sixth sense. When Bonnie’s mom was having a stroke (literally) at the disco party, she was having a vision of what turned out to be Bonnie’s lifeless body, drowned in the ocean. Does this supernatural element add anything but DUN-DUN foreshadowing though? That’s what I don’t get, just as I don’t get why the reappearance of the detective is really some heavy sh-t. THEY ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE for the love of God.

But really, the biggest telegraph of the season has been Mary Louise wanting custody of Celeste’s sons. Celeste never saw it coming, which is so dumb. Celeste is NOT a dumb character, so why are they making her this way? Mary Louise has been quietly keeping a list of all of the unfit-mother sh-t and she’s going to whip out the receipts in court. But before that even happened, Celeste slapped the glasses off of Mary Louise’s face! In what was probably the biggest moment of “She Knows,” Celeste was doing her MAGA sh-t and talking about how Perry was off raping women because Celeste couldn’t keep him satisfied and Celeste was like SMACK. Mary Louise’s response: “What should we call that? Foreplay?” HBO even put the clip online:

While it’s true that Mary Louise is THE WORST, does it follow that Meryl Streep is the worst part of BLL2? I don’t know, but a USA Today columnist is making that argument. I came into this second season believing that it is deeply unnecessary but also wanting to give it a chance. What could have been fun-drama in a melodramatic telenovela kind of way has shifted with Mary Louise’s emotional abuse of her daughter-in-law and her son’s rape victim. But Meryl is there, chewing the scenery with her fake teeth and her little grandma glasses. My point is that Mary Louise is just an awful character and an awful human being. It’s almost like she feels TOO real, because we all know bitches like Mary Louise in real life.