Amy Schumer shared an adorable photo of her baby smiling in his sleep



Amy Schumer has shared some new photos of her baby, Gene Attell Fischer, born May 5th. I thought that this was the first photo she’d posted but she did share photos right after he was born. This is the first child for Amy and her husband of one year, chef Chris Fischer. Amy posted this sweet photo of Gene with his eyes closed and it looks like he’s smiling in his sleep! He probably has gas or something but I found it adorable.

This is what Amy wrote in the caption:

Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether

The charity that she mentioned, @immfamtogether, helps immigrant families by paying bonds for detained immigrants and providing assistance to immigrants released from detention. It’s despicable how the government is treating children and families at the border and I wish there wasn’t the need for charities like this. Unfortunately they’re often unable to even get needed supplies to the facilities where immigrants are being mistreated and neglected. I’m glad Amy is bringing attention to these causes. She’s been an outspoken activist and it’s appreciated.

Here’s another photo she posted of Gene with her dog. This is the cutest:

You know what I just realized? If Amy took her new husband’s name she would be Amy Fischer, whom we know as the Long Island Lolita. (I think she’s even said this but I feel like I came up with it.) Of course she’s going to keep her name as she’s famous and it’s her brand, but she probably doesn’t want to be known as Amy Fischer either.