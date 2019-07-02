Lil Nas X comes out as gay: ‘some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care’

I’ll be honest, I had not heard of Lil Nas X prior to his re-release of his hit Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. I came to know of the song via Twitter and the story behind it. Briefly, rapper Lil Nas X released the song and it made the country charts but Billboard pulled it off, saying it didn’t “embrace” enough country song elements (it does). Lil Nas X was understandably upset and made a plea to country artists for help, which is exactly what Billy Ray Cyrus did and the song took off. Since then, Lil Nas X has been performing for huge crowds, including this incredible cute video at Lander Elementary school. He and Billy Ray performed on the BET Awards and just this weekend they joined Miley Cyrus at Glastonbury, which Lil Nas X said was his first time in another country.

But travel and Glastonbury weren’t the biggest news from the Lil Nas X camp this weekend. On the final day of Pride Month, Lil Nas X told the world that he was gay but tweeting his song, c7osure and telling his fans to listen closely to the lyrics:

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The lyrics to c7osure include:

“True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free. Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

Most people assumed this song was Lil Nas X’s official coming out but as he didn’t outright said, “I am gay,” it left some guessing. Things got a little more definitive when he posted this tweet:

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Between Lil Nas X’s announcement and all the Pride celebrations Sunday, what a great way to close out Pride Month! I’m glad Lil Nas X doesn’t have to hide behind a façade any longer, although it sounds like maybe he wasn’t hiding as much as just not commenting on his preferences. For what it’s worth, I think c7osure is a great song on its own and it’s message just makes it better.

Beyond just his music, I love following Lil Nas X on Twitter because he retweets cool content. He’s also really funny, which he proved, once again, after his announcement on Sunday:

it’s true i am a guy https://t.co/7hsG0TEm8i — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

“so that’s what he meant by ride til i cant no more 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/U5kck2rMYT — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

old town road is literally about horses. — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

You know what makes me the happiest? That at the crest of his wave of popularity in the rapping and country music communities, Lil Nas X celebrated by living out his true self. This sends a great message to those coming up behind him. I hope he enjoys a long and lucrative career.