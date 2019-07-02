Zoe Kravitz on meeting her husband: ‘I love that it wasn’t on an app’

Zoe Kravitz covers the July issue of British Vogue. You can see the editorial here – they had much better photo choices for the cover, but they chose this shot. Don’t get me wrong, I love’s Zoe’s expression and her hair, but they could have done something really special with the cover and this just seems like a throwaway shot. Zoe covers British Vogue to promote Big Little Lies 2, but she mostly talks about her love – and now her husband – Karl Glusman, and what it was like growing up with such famous parents. You can read Vogue’s excerpt here. Some highlights:

On Karl Glusman: She met him three years ago via a mutual acquaintance. “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’. But he later told me that he was just nervous.” Having a family is on the cards, but “not any time soon”. Her dad was around sometimes during her childhood: “I remember when ‘Fly Away’ was released, whenever my dad came to collect me, the whole school would swarm the parking lot. I always thought, ‘I know why I’m so excited to see him, because it’s rare for him to pick me up, but why are you all so excited?’” Growing up in a mostly white environment: “My peers were wealthy white kids – jocks and cheerleaders – and I felt super alienated. On the cusp of being a teenager you’re trying to figure out who you are, and when there is no reflection of you anywhere you look, you feel like a freak.” Her decade-long eating disorder that began at 13. “I think it came from a lot of things. My mother was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her, and then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels… I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age.” On her career: “When I got into acting school, I never knew if it was because of my audition or my last name. But I’m slowly learning that no director will hire me because of my surname. The first 10 years of my career have been about proving myself. I now finally feel like I’m in a place where I’m able to say, ‘I deserve this,’ and, “I worked really hard.’ I’m getting better.”

[From British Vogue]

Re: nepotism and “getting parts because of her name”… I think it’s a little bit of everything, honestly? I’m not saying that as an insult to Zoe at all, but I’m sure that she did get a few jobs and many auditions because of her name. And that’s fine too – she can’t help that she’s the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, and if we’re getting all of these second-generation and third-generation acting dynasties, why not a Bonet-Kravitz dynasty as well? She can do the work and she’s capable. It’s not like she’s Kendall Jenner-ing the situation and pretending that her surname puts her at such a disadvantage.

Also: did it feel judgy that she’s thankful she didn’t meet Karl through work or an app?

Her baby bangs kill me in this shot: