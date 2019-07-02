Kaley Cuoco’s husband posted some awful photos of her for their anniversary



One of the themes of summer social media posts tends to be stunning professional wedding photos, whether because couples have just gotten married, or because they are celebrating their anniversaries. On Sunday, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco posted three wedding photos to celebrate her first anniversary with her husband, Karl Cook. The photos show them during and after their ceremony, during their first dance, and at the ceremony. They are beaming at each other and looking gorgeous. Cook also shared photos, however, he had other ideas about which photos were the best ones to mark the occasion:

Cook decided to mix things up, and posted some not-so-glamorous shots of the couple’s year together. “Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember,” he wrote, with two heart-eye emojis. “I love you @kaleycuoco.” The collection started off with a video about an eyelash incident, and the second picture featured Cuoco smiling with a large green chunk of something in her teeth. The third picture was a sweet shot of Cuoco and a dog, and the final image showed her sleeping. The couple’s celebrity friends clearly loved the moments Cook captured (and hopefully, Cuoco liked them as well).

[From Huffington Post]

I’m always terrified that I have food stuck in my teeth and that no one is going to tell me, so whenever someone does, they automatically become my new favorite person. (I also don’t hesitate to tell people when I notice that something’s in their teeth.) I’ve discovered that if I take a photo of myself, the odds are pretty good that it’s going to be unflattering. If someone else takes it, then the chances are better that I won’t look like I just finally got out of bed after being ill for a few days.

I’m guessing that Kaley was in on the joke; Celebitchy pointed out that she regularly makes fun of herself. Even if she didn’t know which photos her husband was going to post, she probably found them amusing. I don’t think she looks terrible in them; they’re candid shots (and a video) in which she wasn’t worried about being made up or looking perfect for the camera. Celebitchy also said that they reminded her of the no-makeup photo that Russell Brand posted of Katy Perry while they were married. (It was quickly deleted.) Since the photos and video of Kaley are still on Cook’s Instagram, I’d say Kaley’s fine with them. Her husband had better watch out, though; she may change up her game next year.