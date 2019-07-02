Donald Trump thinks homelessness is ‘a phenomenon that started two years ago’

Donald Trump gave an interview to Tucker Carlson at Fox News during the G20 Summit in Japan last week. Trump was particularly terrible during this trip, because he hates traveling and because he’s senile AF. That’s why Ivanka was everywhere – she’s truly his babysitter and “handler” and if she hadn’t been there, it would have been “worse” for everyone involved. But Ivanka can’t do a ventrilocist act (because she’s stupid too), and so Trump was allowed to give this interview to Tucker unfettered. And it went about as badly as you would think.
President Donald Trump has seemingly claimed credit for homelessness, describing it as a “phenomenon that started two years ago.” During an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, which aired Monday, Trump covered a range of topics, including the G20 meeting in Japan and his historic trip to North Korea. But the sit-down with Carlson also veered into domestic matters and took a bizarre turn when the host brought up the issue of homelessness and “filth” in America’s cities in comparison to major Japanese cities.
“You come to where we are now, Osaka, or Tokyo and the cities are clean, there’s no graffiti, no one going to the bathroom on the streets,” Carlson said. “Very different than our cities…. New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles have a major problem with filth.”
“It’s very sad,” Trump said before adding, “It’s a phenomenon that started two years ago. It’s disgraceful. I’m going to maybe, and I’m looking at it very seriously. We’re doing some other things, as you’ve probably noticed, like some of the very important things we’re doing now.”
Trump then turned the discussion to police officers getting sick from walking their beat. “You can’t have what’s happening, where police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat. I mean, they’re actually getting very sick,” Trump claimed, without providing any evidence. Returning to a familiar theme, Trump blamed the “liberal establishment” for rising homelessness and then claimed, without evidence, that he had “ended it very quickly” in the Washington D.C. when he became president.
I’m sure everyone else realized this years ago, but damn, the racist dog-whistles on “filth” huh?? Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist (or at the very least sympathetic to and benefiting from white supremacy) and I’m chilled to the bone by the way he drops in the part about “filth.” As for Trump believing that homelessness just started happening two years ago… my God. His brain is basically Swiss cheese.
We should all consider what’s going on in Oregon a test run for the radical right wing. They’re seeing how far they can push it before utilizing their violence against the mainstream elements. People like Tucker Carlson are here to embrace it, every dehumanizing step of the way.
The unhoused man sitting outside of my DC office building would beg to differ.
Trump makes me seriously consider day drinking.
Consider???
Wait, are…are we not suppose to?
@Tiffany – LMAO! I ignore the ignoramous. BUT, crapping on the street, gathering trash, having tents up after 7 am, illegal dumping, needle dumping have all been slowly decriminalized in California. As a result there is a typhus epidemic, rat infestation quadrupled, Hep A is an epidemic not to mention homeless fires burning down buildings and starting wildfires. It has EXPONENTIALLY increased in the last two years in LA and San Fran. The scumbag politicians in our state are now trying to add more housing and public toilets (the self cleaning kind) it’s an insurmountable problem. There IS ROOM in our shelters and missions, but MANY PEOPLE PREFER THE STREET I speak from experience of volunteering making breakfast and running showers and clothing, etc. donations at the Downtown Women’s Center early mornings for years back when I lived in LA. I left LA to move to OC because LA became a toilet
Even 2 decades ago doesn’t make sense if he mixed up words: It’s bad. You can see. But we fixed it. As you know. But cops sick. Quickly over.
Phew. Glad he’s on the case. Meanwhile I’ll be crying in the corner; completely unrelated I’m sure. Why? Whhhhhy?
um…wasn’t he and his precious nagini on the streets of nyc when he pointed to a homeless man and say the homeless guy was worth more than him in his bankruptcies day?
Oh. And who was in office then? That’s right, Donnie.
He sounded, as usual, like an idiot.
I’m surprised he didn’t mention how nostalgic and romantic homelessness used to be in the good old days. You remember those early and mid-century vagabonds! When you tied your belongings in a bandana, affixed on stick and slung over your shoulder…not a care in the world. If only……
I mean, they don’t even have to try with this clown. They never did. This BS was always a talking point for Bowtie and Prostate Pumpkin never had the good sense god gave to know that he is the joke and not apart of it.
And we are suffering as a result.
Donald Trump looking at homelessness seriously = putting them in concentration camps “for their own good”, fyi.