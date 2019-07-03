Spider-Man cast visits kids in Children’s Hospital LA dressed in character

Spider-Man: Far from Home opened yesterday. It’s already getting good reviews, although some sound a bit hyperbolic considering many Spider-Man movies have been made. I’ll most likely see it but that has everything to do with my love of the cast and little to do with a desire to see yet another Spiderman story. The promotion for this film has been fun, mostly in part with how well everyone is getting along. There have been little moments like Jacob Batalon’s reaction when a dog climbed on his lap (look at his face!) And the Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal bromance is catapulting itself into the Bromance Hall of Fame alongside Paul Newman/Robert Redford, Ryan Gosling/Harrison Ford, Hugh Jackman/Ryan Reynolds and James McAvoy/Michael Fassbender. But in addition to some really fun interviews, we’ve also gotten moments like this one, when Jake, Tom and Zendaya dressed in character and visited Children’s Hospital LA:
I love that they stay in character the whole time. Some of those kids are still at the age that they don’t get that it’s an actor playing a role, so they’ll carry the fact that they met Spider-Man with them for a while. I feel a little bad for poor Jake because if they weren’t at the hospital screening, they don’t know who he is. Like, I would be, “oh damn, that’s Jake Gyllenhaal in his Mysterio costume and he looks hot!” but these kids are like, “who’s the Thor wannabe hanging with Spider-Man and MJ?”
Tom can really move in and out of that accent, can’t he? I get why he used it at the hospital, because he was in character, but when he was on Graham Norton, he went into his American accent doing an exercise with Tom Hanks. Jake asked why and Tom said he can’t really act now in any other accent. Oh, and speaking of my current favorite Tom, he was one of the actors invited to join the Academy on Monday. Congrats, Boo!
Photo credit: YouTube, WENN Photos and Getty Images
OMG that dog clip is everything – she is clearly ‘I’m the STAH of this interview’ with the way she just sauntered on his lap and made herself at home.
Is the top photo at the Tower of London? Background looks familiar.
Also that clip of them with the little boy in the little buggy chasing Jake is just too cute.
Ain’t no way I could say anything about celebs making time for sick kids but YAY!!!
Of course they stayed in character – they were in costume. Why ruin the illusion!
LOVE how happy the kids were! LOVE this positive story. Thank you, Hecky! (I’m sorry if that’s too familiar.) What a wonderful thing to stumble upon while awake late at night. Thanks!
That is so cute.
I don’t want to ever hear anything bad about Tom Holland or Zendaya- they both seem really sweet lovely fun people.
SAME.
I have so much love for those two kids haha. They just seem like such adorable, sweet GOOD people, that if I hear something awful, it’ll destroy my faith in humanity.
Aww, the interaction with the kids warmed the cockles of my cold dead heart.
How cool is that!