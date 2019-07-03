Meghan Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabra celebrates their three-year anniversary



On Tuesday I wrote about the unflattering photos that Kaley Cuoco’s husband posted for their anniversary, a contrast to the more polished ones that Kaley shared. Another celebrity couple celebrating their anniversary is Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara. Daryl took a page from Kaley’s book and celebrated their anniversary by posting a photo of the couple hugging. That’s above and here’s more:

Meghan Trainor‘s husband Daryl Sabara penned a touching tribute to the pop singer on Tuesday, their three-year anniversary. Sharing a photo of the two in a sweet embrace on social media, Sabara, 27, celebrated “3 years of absolute magic” with Trainor, 25. “You were the most incredible girlfriend. You were the most beautiful fiancée. You are the most loving and caring wife a husband could ever ask for,” he wrote. “Thank you for loving me for me and for making me so happy each and every day,” Sabara added. “I love you @meghan_trainor. Forever and always.” Trainor and Sabara tied the knot on Dec. 22 in an intimate backyard ceremony at home in Los Angeles, before kicking off 2019 with a sun-soaked honeymoon at the luxury Brando resort in Bora Bora. “Every day feels like our first date,” she gushed to PEOPLE about Sabara, who sings background vocals on her upcoming album Treat Myself, in December. “He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy tale.”

I checked Meghan’s Instagram, and she also shared a series of photos (that’s below), writing in part:

thank you for being the greatest friend/husband/puppy daddy there is. We adore you and love you forever and always. Thanks for changing all of our lives forever ❤️🥰 I love you too much @darylsabara

I love the pictures of Daryl with all the different dogs! I don’t know whether they are all his and Meghan’s? But they’re all cute, especially the photos of Daryl wearing the dog carrier. (I am both a dog and a cat person, and have been lucky enough to have at least one pet around for most of my life.) The People article also revealed that the couple hopes to have children, but are planning to wait until after Treat Myself is released and Meghan’s is finished. The singer told People in May, “‘By month one, we were like, ‘We’re getting married and having two kids!’ We kind of locked it down. I’m kind of obsessive like that.’”

Their Instagram captions are sweet, and dovetail with other comments Meghan made in May that she and Daryl were “‘obsessed with each other, from the beginning.’” From reading the article, it sounds like they are both on the same page in their devotion to each other and their wish to have children; Daryl also told People that he’s excited to have children with Meghan, so I hope that they have a long, happy life together, filled with human and fur babies.