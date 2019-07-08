Brad Pitt on continuing to act: ‘I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game’

I’ve stared at this GQ Australia cover of Brad Pitt for a solid minute. What’s going on here? He’s not Photoshopped to cartoon-levels and you can see his wrinkles and all of that, yet… something seems slightly “off.” I can’t put my finger on it. Otherwise, it’s a nice photo. Brad covers GQ Australia because he’s promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is out on July 26th. I wonder how extensive this promotional tour will be for Brad – how many in-depth interviews? One or none? Because this GQ Australia piece is so light, it might just float away. Some highlights:

Working with Leo DiCaprio: “We kind of popped at the same time. This is a guy who’s really giving and really goes for it, so you know it’s great fun being able to spar with that calibre of actor. And he’s just great fun.” Meeting Burt Reynolds (before Burt passed away): “I did get to meet Burt Reynolds and that was really moving for me because I grew up with Burt Reynolds’ films. We had two days of rehearsal with him and just to sit and talk lm and he was just… you know, they say don’t meet your heroes but he was just so gracious and kind. And still just funny as f–k.” On his acting career: “I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot. But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game – not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters – I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.” The future of film: “But I’m curious to see what the future of film is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made. We’re seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there. I like to think there’s room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way.”

[From GQ Australia]

Brad wasn’t slow or fast to embrace the option of streaming, Netflix and Hulu – he pretty much started doing that stuff when every other old-school movie star was trying it. I would imagine he has several projects (as a producer) which are already being sold to Netflix or Hulu or Amazon, or will be selling them to one of those companies soon. He’s right – the movement towards streaming has given more voices room to tell their stories. The Hollywood establishment is mostly playing catch-up though. As for Brad moving away from acting… I actually wouldn’t mind if he acted more, but he really needs to choose better projects for himself. How does he have such good taste as a producer and such bad taste – recently – as an actor? Is it just about the lack of quality of scripts he’s getting? Or something else?

