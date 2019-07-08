Brad Pitt on continuing to act: ‘I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game’

I’ve stared at this GQ Australia cover of Brad Pitt for a solid minute. What’s going on here? He’s not Photoshopped to cartoon-levels and you can see his wrinkles and all of that, yet… something seems slightly “off.” I can’t put my finger on it. Otherwise, it’s a nice photo. Brad covers GQ Australia because he’s promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is out on July 26th. I wonder how extensive this promotional tour will be for Brad – how many in-depth interviews? One or none? Because this GQ Australia piece is so light, it might just float away. Some highlights:
Working with Leo DiCaprio: “We kind of popped at the same time. This is a guy who’s really giving and really goes for it, so you know it’s great fun being able to spar with that calibre of actor. And he’s just great fun.”
Meeting Burt Reynolds (before Burt passed away): “I did get to meet Burt Reynolds and that was really moving for me because I grew up with Burt Reynolds’ films. We had two days of rehearsal with him and just to sit and talk lm and he was just… you know, they say don’t meet your heroes but he was just so gracious and kind. And still just funny as f–k.”
On his acting career: “I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot. But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game – not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters – I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”
The future of film: “But I’m curious to see what the future of film is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made. We’re seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there. I like to think there’s room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way.”
Brad wasn’t slow or fast to embrace the option of streaming, Netflix and Hulu – he pretty much started doing that stuff when every other old-school movie star was trying it. I would imagine he has several projects (as a producer) which are already being sold to Netflix or Hulu or Amazon, or will be selling them to one of those companies soon. He’s right – the movement towards streaming has given more voices room to tell their stories. The Hollywood establishment is mostly playing catch-up though. As for Brad moving away from acting… I actually wouldn’t mind if he acted more, but he really needs to choose better projects for himself. How does he have such good taste as a producer and such bad taste – recently – as an actor? Is it just about the lack of quality of scripts he’s getting? Or something else?
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of GQ Australia.
I think he fit nicely into the 90s/00s stereotypical Hollywood leading man niche, but he’s aged out of it. He was never an excellent actor, so the few prestige projects for older actors are going to other people. And even good actors like Tom Hanks seem to be having trouble finding decent work, so it doesn’t surprise me that Brad isn’t getting anything good. I know he has his own production company, but he needs to take a page out of Reece Witherspoon’s book and also buy the rights to films he can act in.
I agree – I think he was a good movie star, but not a great actor.
He’s also gone through a lot of serious self-inflicted turmoil in the last couple of years, so it’s no wonder he’s in fewer films.
Brad has always been more of a character actor with the looks of a leading man. I have actually enjoyed him in quite a few things but I’ll always appreciate what he’s done as a producer. I saw The Last Black Man in San Francisco over the weekend and it was produced by Plan B. And I love that he doesn’t put himself in everything he produces – because he doesn’t need to be there.
I think he’d have more of a future if he leaned into character work a la Jude Law. Be happy to play second fiddle but still be the ‘name’ on the marquee.
I never thought Brad was a bad actor, but as others have pointed out he was better doing character work. Inglorious Basterds is easily my favorite performance of him, that movie had one hell of a cast and I definitely thought Brad was one of the standouts. I actually don’t mind his shift into producing though – he’s better at that than acting. He’s got an excellent eye for the films he produces.
As for the cover – I’m guessing there was some great styling and makeup going on. Or maybe the person doing the photoshop was really good at their job. I agree there’s something weird about it, but he still looks like himself.
He’s an excellent character actor…he showcased that fact in one of his first big films, “True Romance”…where he played the endearing and unforgettable doper Floyd…he can disappear inside of roles if he has too…because the man CAN act…
And for me, his love and respect of movies are reflected in his producing credits….which are superb….