Tia Mowry’s quickest beauty tip is rubbing ice on your face until it melts



Tia Mowry was on People Live, and I think she’s promoting her show, Tia Mowry at Home, and she also also a YouTube channel called Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix. Tia just turned 41, she got her start on the 90s sitcom Sister, Sister with her twin sister Tamera, and she has son Cree, 8, and daughter Cairo, 14 months, with her husband of 11 years, actor Cory Hardrict. She’s a kind, non-controversial person and so we don’t cover her that often. She’s been open and honest about her postpartum figure and her battle with endometriosis. On People Live they asked her for some of her best tips and she had some interesting ones actually. I had fun watching her and wanted to talk about it.

What is your number one go-to meal?

My favorites are one sheet pan dinners. You have a sheet pan and then you have a well-balanced meal just on that sheet pan. You have your protein, which is either chicken and salmon and you put some vegetables that you can roast and sweet potato. It’s quick, it’s easy, you just throw it in the oven. Also you have less clean up. Quickest beauty treatment to make you feel like a million bucks?

It doesn’t cost a thing. Rub an ice cube all around your face. It just closes all of the pores and it makes everything look night and tight. You do it until the ice melts. Also you can put vitamin c in the ice cube [or] green tea. You get all those antioxidants going.

[From People Live]

It has never occurred to me to put ice on my face but I think of the opening scene to Mommy Dearest when I hear that! I thought it was a weird ancient skin care practice because of that movie. I just tried it and it felt really refreshing actually, I was surprised. I thought it would be uncomfortable but it felt nice and made my sinuses feel clearer too. I’ll definitely do it again I get what she means about it making your skin feel tight. You could do this after your skin is clean and before your treatments or after a workout. Whether it makes it look any better is up to debate. I’m not about to do a whole ice tray with add-ins for facial treatments though. Also I liked her go-to meal tip for a sheet pan meal and you can see the video of that here. It looks super easy and has brussel sprouts, regular potatoes, olive oil mixed with dijon mustard and chicken with a rub. My go-to meal is a stir fry with rice, but an all-in-one sheet pan meal is a great idea, just not for summer. I hate using the oven in summer.

I have a lot of affection for Tia whereas she previously wasn’t on my radar. This dress though.

