Tia Mowry-Hardict: No one should have cramps so bad they need an ambulance

Actress Tia Mowry-Hardict is mother to two beautiful children, Cree, seven and Cairo, five months. A month after having Cairo, Tia spoke about the unrealistic expectations of her post-partum body. Now she’s opening up about another topic, one that needs more attention: endometriosis. Tia wrote an essay about her struggles with endometriosis that include the excruciating pain, extensive treatments and fertility issues. But Tia is also speaking out because, as she points out, the issues is not addressed or researched enough in the African American community. You can read the unedited essay here.
I never thought I would have infertility issues. No one around me, including my mother and family members, had ever talked about having trouble getting pregnant; it was never something that crossed my mind. So about 15 years ago, when I was in my mid-20s and had been dating my then-boyfriend, now husband, for some years, the natural next step was to talk about marriage. Although we weren’t immediately ready to start trying to have a baby, we knew we wanted kids at some point.
And then I was diagnosed with endometriosis.
The diagnosis wasn’t the first time I realized something might be wrong. I’d been experiencing extreme pelvic pain for years and went to several doctors. Each one would brush me off. “Those are just really bad cramps, some women get them more severely,” one told me. “Just put heat on it,” one suggested. Another doctor simply said: “Get on the treadmill—working out helps.”
No one should ever have cramps so bad that they’re ready to call an ambulance. I once found myself crying in the back of my car, and my sister Tamera had to drive me home because I was in too much pain to drive.
Finally, in my late 20s, I ended up going to an incredible African American doctor who immediately knew what I had. She explained that endometriosis occurs when the tissue that belongs inside your uterus grows on the outside instead. It’s very painful, and many African American women are often misdiagnosed because there’s been less research done on the prevalence of endometriosis in our community.
I thought I was alone because no one I knew personally had dealt with this. And then I realized: I’d never really seen someone African American in the public eye talking about endometriosis or their struggles with infertility. And when you don’t know or see anyone else who looks like you talking about what you’re going through, you feel alone and suffer in silence.
I also want to raise awareness. As Black women, we’re particularly at risk for endometriosis, yet so many of us don’t even know what this condition is. If more of us talked about it, more women might say: “Hey, I’ve had those symptoms, let me go get checked.”
Tia said in the essay that going public with this was really hard for her. She worried about backlash and people accusing her of making it up. That’s another downside of an issue not being discussed openly. I still don’t know much about endometriosis. I’d not heard of it until Lena Dunham started talking about it. And this is where celebrities like Tia really do the good work. I had debilitating cramps as a young woman. I had to keep a bowl by me on the couch because the pain caused me to vomit but it also prevented me from being able to walk. I don’t think I had endometriosis because the pill alleviated the bulk of the pain and I had no fertility issues. My daughter is already in need of a heating pad for her cramps. Before, I might have told her it’s just girl trouble like I was told, but now that I’m hearing these discussions, I will absolutely press her doctor about it.
I’m glad Tia is speaking up for her community. It’s tragic to read, “many African American women are often misdiagnosed because there’s been less research done on the prevalence of endometriosis in our community.” She discusses her treatments in more detail in the essay, about changing her diet and needing multiple surgeries. I hope endometriosis continues to stay in the spotlight and no longer written off as something women should just expect to endure because that’s their lot in life. No one should have to call an ambulance for a naturally occurring condition and certainly no one should have to feel alone in discussing it.
Photo credit: Avalon and Instagram
problems with our reproductive health are so often minimized and go un-treated for too long. I recently lost a friend to cervical cancer because no one was taking her constant bleeding seriously.
This fight within my body is exhausting mentally and physically. I feel better after surgery, now to find a job. I hope I can fit in my pants without feeling like I’m dying. She’s lucky to have gotten pregnant to suppress the symptoms at least for a while. I think the most hurtful ‘joke’ I’ve gotten is you should be just fine for government assistance after 9 surgeries. NOPE.
I was finally diagnosised after my first miscarriage. I had trouble getting pregnant and did IVF with my first two, my twins were natural but I believe it’s because when you’re pregnant your endo is somewhat “cured” because you have all these months without it. My endo symptoms started coming back after my twins were about 18mo and I think it’s because it was the longest time I hadn’t been pregnant since before my first. Now I’m back to the full blown endo crap every month. When I was pregnant with my first I had a male doctor tell me that every women has some form of endo so my symptoms and diagnosis aren’t a big deal and don’t mean much. I left that practice pretty quickly.
@MEL
Bless you and your family. I’m so sorry the symptoms made their way back. We really tried and got nuthin so last year was uterus removal.
Even women telling me how I should get treated drives me nuts. Our stages are different!
“I don’t think I had endometriosis because the pill alleviated the bulk of the pain and I had no fertility issues.”
Don’t count it out based on that. The pill can (though does not always) reduce endo symptoms. The pill is often used as a treatment. It worked for me for for over a decade. I got pregnant with no problem with my first child. Needed 2 years and IVF for my second. Most women with endo do eventually get pregnant with no intervention as surgery for endo doesn’t actually increase pregnancy odds much more than just trying longer. My endo symptoms didn’t even appear until after I’d had a baby. I’ve since had 2 surgeries to remove endo lesions.
A friend of mine suffered terribly from this and ended up having to have a hysterectomy in her 30s. I had terrible cramps as a teenager, but it’s only rarely now. I can’t imagine how awful this must be.
I’m glad Tia is comfortable to speak about it, and that she was able to have the children she wanted.
My sister has been diagnosed with endometriosis and have seen her with her eyes swollen shut from crying from the pain. On July 31st I was a victim of a sexual assault, I went to a guy’s house I had just started dated and he put large doses of Ambien and Klonopin in my drinks. I woke up outside and instantly drove myself to the police station that called an ambulance. I was treated with every medication for all STDs including PlanB and I reacted horribly to the meds. The cramping was so bad one day I actually was going to call an ambulance, but felt embarrassed that I would have to tell the 911 operator I was having severe menstral cramps and there was no way I could drive. I suffered until the massive dose of ibuprofen I took kicked in and I could drive myself to the ER. I completely understand the feeling of feeling the embarrassment of having abnormal pain for something women are typically taught just to “deal with”.
Speaking as a woman who works in healthcare and has endometriosis – I know it is painful all too well, but calling an ambulance because of cramps – which is there TO SAVE LIVES – is selfish and wrong. Go to your GP, local clinic, or visit the night general practice clinic if it’s very late (in Poland we have those), but don’t call an ambulance when a person with a cardiac arrest or a stroke might need it. Those patients who call ambulances for their every ache, cramp or a broken finger are the worst.
I would recommend everyone reading an article in The Week called the ” Female price of male pleasure” https://theweek.com/articles/749978/female-price-male-pleasure
“a man can walk out of his doctor’s office with a prescription for Viagra based on little but a self-report, but it still takes a woman, on average, 9.28 years of suffering to be diagnosed with endometriosis”
“How the scientific community has treated female dyspareunia — the severe physical pain some women experience during sex — vs. erectile dysfunction (which, while lamentable, is not painful)? PubMed has 393 clinical trials studying dyspareunia. Vaginismus? 10. Vulvodynia? 43.
Erectile dysfunction? 1,954.
That’s right: PubMed has almost five times as many clinical trials on male sexual pleasure as it has on female sexual pain”
Well worth a read.
