LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian’s Halloween couple-costumes were pretty lame this year

Maybe I just haven’t been paying attention, but it definitely feels like LeAnn Rimes has dialed down the stalking and general nonsense this year. I’m sure she’s still low-key Single White Female-ing various women, but she’s not being as blatant about it as she once was. Those were always some of my favorite stories to cover. Also some of my favorite stories to cover? LeAnn and Eddie Cibrian playing dress up, sometimes for a party, sometimes just because they’re bored.

They had an excuse to play dress up this week – it was Halloween. So what was their couple costume? She’s, like, a Stevie Nicks-type witch and he was her “black cat.” I’m sort of embarrassed for them. This couple costume is lame. Eddie’s costume in particular just seems sort of basic – a black suit and some drawn-on whiskers? Blah.

Incidentally, my theory for why Eddie and LeAnn have been low-key this year? He’s been working in Canada, so LeAnn spends all of her available time on the set with him, trying to keep him on Lojack. The problem is that she’s trying to make some money too, so she keeps going on these mini-tours which probably aren’t bringing in too much money. Hm.

LeAnn tried to preview the costumes and she did this video of all of their couple costumes from years past:

Happy Halloween my dear LovEs! We have had the best time over the years with our costumes and we’re getting ready to do it again tonight! It will be spellbinding 🖤🐈 #HappyHalloween #trickortreat #Halloween2018 pic.twitter.com/ZU0KnBVqbS — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 31, 2018

