Heidi Klum and her boyfriend were Shrek and Fiona for Halloween this year

Heidi Klum never fails to bring it for her annual Halloween party. I wish she would have it on the weekend instead of Halloween night, but I’ll have to lodge that complaint next year when I turn down my invitation. She went as Fiona and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, was Shrek. Their costumes were spot on, which is always the case for Heidi. She’s the queen of Halloween. The only thing that could make this better is if they did a gender switch and Heidi was Shrek with Tom as Fiona.

Heidi posted videos of the process of getting in costume. It involved a team of people, prosthetics, makeup and hair and must have taken hours. I wouldn’t want to go through all that but the results are worth it.

❤️❤️

😘💚

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were Wesley and Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride!
They also did an amazing family photo shoot as ghosts from the Disney Haunted Mansion. (NPH has behind the scenes photos on his Instagram.)

Mel B and her friend, Gary Madatyan, went as Posh and Becks. Mel is carrying a hatchet that says “No I am not” on one side and “Going on tour” on the other. Gary’s sign says “please please please do it for the Spice Girls fans.” I guess that means Victoria has been ambivalent about the reunion tour, which explains why Mel keeps saying it’s happening even though there’s no confirmation.
Padma Lakshmi killed it as Black Swan. Her daughter was Maleficent!
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz. They look amazing!
Lupita Nyong’o was Dionne from Clueless. This is such a great costume. She’s been posting videos and photos to Instagram of fans and famous people (Ciara, Tracee Ellis Ross on Black-ish) dressed up as her character, Nakia, from Black Panther as well as the other characters. I had a Black Panther come to my door last night!
Winnie Harlow was a spot on RuPaul.
Kat Graham did The Mask. Damn. This must have taken a while too.
So many rules… not enough to break.

Look they had a fake Shrek baby in a moss covered stroller too. Plus they arrived in a carriage! All they’re missing is Donkey. They should have had someone be Donkey. Ooh and Dragon!
17 Responses to “Heidi Klum and her boyfriend were Shrek and Fiona for Halloween this year”

  1. Lex says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I thought Padma was Angelina in the front on photo… wow

  2. Lucy says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:21 am

    All of these are amazing!!

  3. Lolly says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I love the Beetlejuice costumes but I get secondhand embarrassment when I see those two together. The fact that The Weeknd went back to Bella after Selena dumped him for JB, I don’t even like Bella but I wish she moved on from him.

    The mask was really cool too. I wish I had money to dedicate to a cool costume.

    I really dislike Winnie Harlow since she made fun of a fat stranger on her Instagram story. And also made fun of Duckie’s hair. She is not a nice person.

  4. Loopy says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:10 am

    They really ought to let Victoria be at this point .

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      November 1, 2018 at 8:59 am

      There were stories on a British gossip site (Sorry Celebitchy, I was lonely, it was a one time thing and they meant nothing to me ) that Victoria would agree to do the tour when Mel B would agree to drug testing during it as she wanted her kids around. I don;t think another Spice tour is happening with all five of them, maybe Mel B can team up with Sarah Jessica Parker and have “They just won’t stop” tour and movie extravaganza!

  5. Kersplasha says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I don’t remember Fiona being so well endowed.

  6. Joni says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Mel B is beyond thirsty and needs to leave Victoria alone; if I were Victoria I wouldn’t be any more inclined to go on tour with this woman after seeing her costume.

  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Out of all the coverage here for Halloween, this group is obviously the best. Literal props to Kium for always going opposite her daily life. Why can’t they the Kardashians get over themselves? They would’ve rocked Victorian demons or ghouls all ugly, creepy, bloody and scary with bat/dragon wings, but oh well.

  8. Manic Pixie says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Those parking rates in the Kat Graham photo… $53.23 for one hour?! The monthly! Holy cow.

  9. Harryg says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:13 am

    That is some serious costuming.

  10. BANANIE says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I love the Shrek idea. Heidi’s Fiona is superior to Colton Haynes’ from a few years ago, but for some reason I like his more.

    https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Colton-Haynes-Fiona-From-Shrek-Costume-Photos-36002366

    I think the only Heidi costume I didn’t like was when she spent a fortune on “clones” and none of them looked like her. They all looked creepy because of the prosthetics. And it allegedly cost $10 million!

    https://www.vogue.com/article/heidi-klum-halloween-costume-2016-clones-beauty-transformation

