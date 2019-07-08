The ‘Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil’ full-length trailer is out & it’s amazing too

I am still super-excited for Maleficent 2: Mistress of
Doom EVIL! I’m looking forward to the movie itself, but I’m also looking forward to Angelina’s return to acting in general, and the promotional tour for M2. It’s been a while since Angelina has done any magazine interviews. My guess? She doesn’t go for Vanity Fair since they sort of “did her dirty” the last time she agreed to a cover story. I think she’ll go for Vogue. Maybe the September issue, maybe the October issue (M2 comes out October 18th). I’m also excited for the premieres and seeing Angelina do a Disney promo again. She had a lot of fun with it the last time, so I hope she has a good time once again. She and Elle Fanning are adorable together.
Anyway, Disney released another trailer – the full-length trailer – for Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil. Maleficent is the mean mom who doesn’t want her precious adopted daughter to run off and marry a prince (it’s a different prince?). Maleficent is particularly upset by Aurora’s future mother-in-law from hell, played archly by Michelle Pfeiffer. Here’s the trailer:
So wait, it’s not enough that Maleficent is just some (evil) fairy queen, but she’s part of an entirely different race of, like, winged creatures? Then how did she come to live in the forest? What is even happening? Anyway, much like the first movie, I like that the core relationship is about Aurora and Maleficent and I love that it amounts to “eh, you could do better, Aurora, and your future MIL is an a–hole.” I’M SO EXCITED.
Photos/posters courtesy of Disney.
I am soo thrilled that I actually screamed watching the trailer. Whoever did the trailer needs to be applauded.
The movie has girlpower written all over it and I hope it gets a billion at the box office.
EXACTLY ! You just said my mind
I can’t wait for this. I love that Disney has a character at the forefront of a film who isn’t just a straight-up protagonist, but challenging for the viewer.
I’m loving the new gold-dusted look! And it makes sense that she wouldn’t be the only one of her kind. She was a winged creature – how could there only be one of her?
Well, damn…these movie trailers this morning are giving me life! This looks to be even better than the first, which I really loved. I’ll definitely be adding this one to must-see list right along with Mulan. Girl Power! ✊🏻
I have got to watch the first one again as I don’t remember much of it. That said – this trailer makes me excited to see the new one!
It’s great there are so many amazing movies to go and see. I just wish they’d lower the ticket prices. It’s just so expensive. I use to wait for movies to be released at Blockbuster, etc. I had a video store right near my house that rented movies for a dollar ! Too bad places like that shut down. I’m just not a fan of movie theaters. You can’t pause to go to the bathroom…people are loud…it’s too dark…etc. I just hate it.
Redbox rents DVDs for a buck or two and is at most pharmacies and grocery stores in my area.
I have heard of that but haven’t seen any where I live. Thanks for replying !
YESSSSS! I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE ANGIE BACK ON MY SCREEN PLUS THIS LOOKS GOOD WHAT A PLOT TWIST WITH CHIWETIL
Am I remembering the Vanity Fair thing wrong? They didn’t do her dirty, did they? They just quoted her and there was backlash to what she said.