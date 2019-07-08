The ‘Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil’ full-length trailer is out & it’s amazing too

I am still super-excited for Maleficent 2: Mistress of Doom EVIL! I’m looking forward to the movie itself, but I’m also looking forward to Angelina’s return to acting in general, and the promotional tour for M2. It’s been a while since Angelina has done any magazine interviews. My guess? She doesn’t go for Vanity Fair since they sort of “did her dirty” the last time she agreed to a cover story. I think she’ll go for Vogue. Maybe the September issue, maybe the October issue (M2 comes out October 18th). I’m also excited for the premieres and seeing Angelina do a Disney promo again. She had a lot of fun with it the last time, so I hope she has a good time once again. She and Elle Fanning are adorable together.

Anyway, Disney released another trailer – the full-length trailer – for Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil. Maleficent is the mean mom who doesn’t want her precious adopted daughter to run off and marry a prince (it’s a different prince?). Maleficent is particularly upset by Aurora’s future mother-in-law from hell, played archly by Michelle Pfeiffer. Here’s the trailer:

So wait, it’s not enough that Maleficent is just some (evil) fairy queen, but she’s part of an entirely different race of, like, winged creatures? Then how did she come to live in the forest? What is even happening? Anyway, much like the first movie, I like that the core relationship is about Aurora and Maleficent and I love that it amounts to “eh, you could do better, Aurora, and your future MIL is an a–hole.” I’M SO EXCITED.