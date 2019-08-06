Priyanka Chopra on her looks in her 30s: ‘I got weirdly comfortable’

Priyanka Chopra covers the latest issue of Elle UK, and she’s not really promoting one particular film or TV show. Priyanka has so many “side projects” and I guess she’s just at the point in her career where she just appears on magazine covers to chat about life in general. It’s not the worst thing – it’s actually really nice to see an East Indian woman held up as a “get” for all kinds of fashion/beauty magazines. Anyway, you can read Priyanka’s cover interview here. She chats about marrying Nick Jonas, their one million weddings, and her friend, the Duchess of Sussex. Some highlights:

Planning her wedding: ‘We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.” And suddenly we were like, “Ohhh god.” It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine.’

The difference with having a husband: ‘I’d never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day.’

Winning the Miss World pageant: ‘I will never forget how the Millennium Dome [now The O2] looked that night, and how I felt after I won. Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point. Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city.’

She’s comfortable with the way she looks: ‘It started happening to me in my early 30s; I got weirdly comfortable. I was like, this is me – take it or leave it. I really wish I could’ve told my younger self, “Don’t be worried about your flaws.” I won’t deny, I care about the vanity. I’m in the business and I want to look the best that I can, but that’s the key term: the best that I can. I’m not 21; I’m not going to try and look it! My body is changing, my body looks different.’

On Duchess Meghan: ‘Megs… she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it. By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May] – it’s so amazing how lives change. I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.’