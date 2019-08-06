Olivia Newton-John on battling stage four cancer: ‘Every day is a gift now’

Two years ago we learned that Olivia Newton-John’s cancer had come back. She’s been actively fighting it since and is committed to serving cancer sufferers through her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center. She’s been honest about seeking both traditional and holistic treatments for her stage four cancer as well as how much she’s relied on medical marijuana for pain and anxiety relief. Olivia is back in the news after she sat down with Liz Hayes of 60 Minutes to assure the world that although the cancer and treatments have taken their toll, she is “living with” cancer and not “at death’s door,” as had been rumored earlier this year.

Olivia Newton-John has opened up about her health challenges and why she’s taken a step back from the spotlight as she lives with stage four cancer.

In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes, Newton-John spoke candidly about taking time for herself at her home in the hills of Santa Barbara, California. “I’m so lucky that I’ve been through this three times and I’m still here. I’m living with it,” Newton-John told Liz Hayes. “Every day is a gift now, particularly now.” After rumours of her ill health began circulating earlier this year on gossip and news sites, Newton-John was forced to set the record straight – posting a video to her social media accounts to refute the claims she was at death’s door.

Newton-John reveals she looks at death as “a long way away”. “When you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary illness diagnosis, you are suddenly given a possibility of a time limit,” she said. “If you believe the statistics, you’re going to make them happen. If somebody tells you, ‘you have six months to live’, very possibly you will – because you believe that.”

[From 9 News]

Olivia’s mentioned the part about a person’s thoughts manifesting into reality before and I’ve agree to some degree. At the very least, a person who believes they will live longer than expected will live fully and not spend them waiting to die, so it’s also a quality of life thing, too. Since Olivia looks at every day she’s here as a gift, I’m sure she’s getting the most out of each of them. And, as I mentioned above, with her work on cancer treatment and pain management, she is making sure others can do the same.

Unfortunately, someone who may not be handling Olivia’s health very well is her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who was also interviewed for the 60 Minutes segment. Chloe admitted she was both angry and in denial when her mom got her last diagnosis. She also said she and her mother don’t talk about the cancer, unless Olivia brings it up. I wonder who this is for? Does Chloe not bring it up thinking she’s respecting her mom’s feelings or does Olivia avoid talking about it because Chloe might not be handling it so well? I worry about Chloe in general. Sometimes it seems like her mom is the only solid thing in her life and if she loses her, I really hope Chloe finds a tether somewhere else. Maybe Olivia’s husband, John Easterling. He sounds like the support for the family. However, Olivia is still alive and by her own words, living with her cancer. I agree each day is a gift and I hope Olivia is gifted with many, many more.