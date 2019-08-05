“Ivanka Trump did a tweet about white supremacist terrorism” links
  • August 05, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Event promoting women's empowerment in Osaka

Ivanka Trump did a tweet about white supremacy. [Jezebel]
Princess Charlene looks… refreshed. [Go Fug Yourself]
I guess Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse did not break up. [Just Jared]
Roman Polanski will Skype into the Venice Film Festival. [Dlisted]
Beauty shots of Keanu Reeves in weird costumes. [LaineyGossip]
Neil deGrasse Tyson did an unfortunate tweet, then apologized. [Pajiba]
Yes, “drag queen advocates” are to blame for white male terrorists. [Towleroad]
Valentina Sampaio is Victoria’s Secret’s first trans model. [OMG Blog]
This video is just a reminder that real-life fist fights are weirdly slow. [The Blemish]

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to ““Ivanka Trump did a tweet about white supremacist terrorism” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 5, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Yes, Her Royal Highness, First Daughter. the most corrupt, Nagini of the most sacred horcruxed vagina, Slum Queen of West Baltimore, decided to grace us peasant scum with her vapid take on white supremacy and gun violence in a pathetic attempt to boost her tarnished image.

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    August 5, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    What in the actual hell was Neil deGrasse Tyson trying to say there? I’m really trying to understand his point, but even his apology doesn’t clarify. I don’t think it’s the death toll that’s the most alarming part of these terrorist acts, it’s the fact that this is happening everywhere everyday and Congress can fix it if they would admit gun access is a problem.

    Reply
    • MemPalace says:
      August 5, 2019 at 12:42 pm

      Something like “Science! Facts! I’m a sex pest and I got away with it!”, presumably.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      August 5, 2019 at 1:21 pm

      I don’t even know what he was saying either. Like I get that heart attacks and accidents happen in enormous numbers, but there’s something uniquely horrible about getting mowed down in the dozens by some angry idiot while you’re just going about your business. It’s carnage. My opinion of de Grasse Tyson has somehow dropped even lower.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      August 5, 2019 at 1:26 pm

      he’s trying to say he’s smart and everyone else is dumb and pay attention to me! except he used bad data practices, misleading stats and is an asshole.

      Reply
    • Xi Tang says:
      August 5, 2019 at 1:28 pm

      “Hey! Leukemia is hard sure, but have you heard about ALZHEIMER?!?!?!???“ Neil deGrasse Tyson at the children’s cancer ward, probably.

      Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      August 5, 2019 at 1:59 pm

      Why didn’t Neil go all the way and say “Well everybody’s got to die of something!” SHRUG

      Trying to normalize daily massacres. Good job Neil.

      Reply
  3. Stacy Dresden says:
    August 5, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    F U Trumps

    Reply
  4. Rise and Shine says:
    August 5, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Too little, too late. Ivanka needs to get out of our government. How is she even there? We need to stop this or she will gladly have Daddy buy her the Presidency someday. No. Just, NO. And she and Jared don’t care, they are blatantly flaunting their entitlement and nepotism, laughing and living it up as Mr. Trump protects them. The arrogance and ignorance are embarrassing for us. Trust me, if we got their Deutsche Bank records or tax returns, it would be far more incriminating than even Mr. Trumps!

    Reply
  5. Bella Bella says:
    August 5, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    That fist fight looked pretty fast to me. And the guy on the floor isn’t moving afterward.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 5, 2019 at 1:20 pm

      that video doesn’t show the first time the guy spit on the one on the train. he spit on him twice. that is assault. if you’re going to spit on someone, twice, you better be prepared to catch some fists and defend yourself. but, he thought he’d get away with it unscathed since “the train was leaving”.

      he deserved what he got.

      Reply
    • Harryg says:
      August 5, 2019 at 1:26 pm

      Omg that fight video is just horrible.
      Omg I can’t stomach this world.

      Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    August 5, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    Ivanka can step off and shut up. She is part of the whitewashing or anti-semitism and white supremacy and I have zero patience for her. I 100% believe she was a victim of rape by her father and I half wonder if that continues, but that does not give her the excuse to go and make more cruelty possible in this world. Get therapy and walk away from that circus of a family! Then I’ll listen to your pablum.

    Also – Victoria’s Secret is a friend of Jeffrey Epstein. They’re dead to me.

    Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 5, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    There are probably some people we shouldn’t listen to past their area of expertise. I understand many scientists probably think of themselves as philosophers (Tyson), but they aren’t. He’s an entertaining scientist because it excites him, and underneath it all, he’s still only a data nerd. Sure, the data speaks, but this isn’t the time for data breakdowns. And he used social media to paint his common sense analytics in an ill-conceived effort to lesson the litany of raw emotions bubbling at the surface. Ignore him. Tell him to figure out how to get to Mars faster, travel at light speed and flying cars, not psycho killers on rampages egged into action by a corrupt government. Terrorism has become a plague that can’t be isolated and quarantined. It’s time for action not reaction. We are way past data.

    Reply
  8. Nev says:
    August 5, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Sit down trick.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment