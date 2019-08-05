“Ivanka Trump did a tweet about white supremacist terrorism” links

Ivanka Trump did a tweet about white supremacy. [Jezebel]
White supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019
Yes, Her Royal Highness, First Daughter. the most corrupt, Nagini of the most sacred horcruxed vagina, Slum Queen of West Baltimore, decided to grace us peasant scum with her vapid take on white supremacy and gun violence in a pathetic attempt to boost her tarnished image.
Rashida Tlaib says STFU.
https://twitter.com/rashidatlaib/status/1158147787747409922?s=21
don’t read the conservative responses to Tlaib’s tweet; JFC, even the National Review is finally acknowledging the problem of white supremacy in their ranks and the folks responding to Tlaib are all “there’s violent crime in Chicago & Baltimore” (which I guess is their nice, racist, way of blaming POC for all violence)
What in the actual hell was Neil deGrasse Tyson trying to say there? I’m really trying to understand his point, but even his apology doesn’t clarify. I don’t think it’s the death toll that’s the most alarming part of these terrorist acts, it’s the fact that this is happening everywhere everyday and Congress can fix it if they would admit gun access is a problem.
Something like “Science! Facts! I’m a sex pest and I got away with it!”, presumably.
I don’t even know what he was saying either. Like I get that heart attacks and accidents happen in enormous numbers, but there’s something uniquely horrible about getting mowed down in the dozens by some angry idiot while you’re just going about your business. It’s carnage. My opinion of de Grasse Tyson has somehow dropped even lower.
he’s trying to say he’s smart and everyone else is dumb and pay attention to me! except he used bad data practices, misleading stats and is an asshole.
“Hey! Leukemia is hard sure, but have you heard about ALZHEIMER?!?!?!???“ Neil deGrasse Tyson at the children’s cancer ward, probably.
Why didn’t Neil go all the way and say “Well everybody’s got to die of something!” SHRUG
Trying to normalize daily massacres. Good job Neil.
F U Trumps
Too little, too late. Ivanka needs to get out of our government. How is she even there? We need to stop this or she will gladly have Daddy buy her the Presidency someday. No. Just, NO. And she and Jared don’t care, they are blatantly flaunting their entitlement and nepotism, laughing and living it up as Mr. Trump protects them. The arrogance and ignorance are embarrassing for us. Trust me, if we got their Deutsche Bank records or tax returns, it would be far more incriminating than even Mr. Trumps!
That fist fight looked pretty fast to me. And the guy on the floor isn’t moving afterward.
that video doesn’t show the first time the guy spit on the one on the train. he spit on him twice. that is assault. if you’re going to spit on someone, twice, you better be prepared to catch some fists and defend yourself. but, he thought he’d get away with it unscathed since “the train was leaving”.
he deserved what he got.
Omg that fight video is just horrible.
Omg I can’t stomach this world.
Ivanka can step off and shut up. She is part of the whitewashing or anti-semitism and white supremacy and I have zero patience for her. I 100% believe she was a victim of rape by her father and I half wonder if that continues, but that does not give her the excuse to go and make more cruelty possible in this world. Get therapy and walk away from that circus of a family! Then I’ll listen to your pablum.
Also – Victoria’s Secret is a friend of Jeffrey Epstein. They’re dead to me.
There are probably some people we shouldn’t listen to past their area of expertise. I understand many scientists probably think of themselves as philosophers (Tyson), but they aren’t. He’s an entertaining scientist because it excites him, and underneath it all, he’s still only a data nerd. Sure, the data speaks, but this isn’t the time for data breakdowns. And he used social media to paint his common sense analytics in an ill-conceived effort to lesson the litany of raw emotions bubbling at the surface. Ignore him. Tell him to figure out how to get to Mars faster, travel at light speed and flying cars, not psycho killers on rampages egged into action by a corrupt government. Terrorism has become a plague that can’t be isolated and quarantined. It’s time for action not reaction. We are way past data.
Sit down trick.