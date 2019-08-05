Donald Trump & the GOP refuse to call white supremacist terrorism by its name

On Saturday, there was another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. A white man, armed to the teeth, opened fire in an El Paso Walmart. As of this writing, the death toll is at 20, with dozens more injured. The injured count isn’t accurate, because some of the victims might be undocumented immigrants, and they are worried about seeking treatment because ICE might arrest them. Think about that. The mass murderer has already been identified and he was taken in custody… because police didn’t kill him when he surrendered. He’s a white supremacist terrorist and his goal was to shoot up Hispanic people. A four-month-old baby was one of the victims.
Then, hours later, at 1 am Sunday morning, another white man who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, turned his automatic weapon on dozens of people in Dayton, Ohio. The mass shooting took place in the nightclub area, where hundreds of people were out and enjoying their weekend. The mass murderer just started shooting, spraying bullets for one solid minute. Nine people were killed and more than two dozen injured. That mass murderer didn’t get a chance to surrender – there were already cops in the area and they shot him at the entrance of a bar.
These are terrorist attacks. This is white supremacy. The El Paso mass murderer was radicalized by Donald Trump and the neo-Nazis who support Trump. I’m sad and disgusted and this whole f–king country is a nightmare.
“How were you radicalized?” https://t.co/S8yfcbJyFf
— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) August 3, 2019
White supremacists blew up a federal building 24 yrs ago killing 168 ppl. Now here we are in 2019 with a string of massacres carried out by white supremacists and an openly white nationalist president holding violent, racist rallies around the country. Y'all think this ends well?
— Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) August 4, 2019
Just a reminder that this white terrorist in El Paso was taken alive after shooting dozens of people, and Tamir Rice was shot dead for playing with a toy gun and shooting nobody. Because America…
— Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) August 3, 2019
more Trump tweets
3/9/19–"I am stopping an invasion"
1/31–Sending troops to southern border "to stop the attempted invasion"
1/11–"an invasion!"
11/18–"the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion"
10/29–"This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!'
— Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) August 4, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I was reading that he is using this to try and blackmail congress into backing his immigration plan – he wants to marry gun control and immigration, further fuelling the anti-immigration rhetoric thats his and GOPs brand. The gun/NRA nuts are losing their sh!t at any more gun control laws.
I wonder if he’ll volunteer to run into an active situation to ‘sort it out’ – am sure his big fat orange lard ass will protect many innocent people.
Yes he just tweeted this. If we want to stop white male terrorism we have to build a wall keeping Latinx out. Okay.
Trump was golfing when El Paso happened. Now he’s tweeting about including immigration policy with the gun control legislation that fucking McConnell is sitting on because he is a monster. We are being held hostage at the hands of GOP terrorism.
I can’t read anymore of the stories. The story about the young mother murdered while shielding her 2 month old infant did me in.
The governor of Ohio was heckled off the stage yesterday.
Something’s happening with Beto.
So now, we wait. Will this finally be the moment? I don’t know.
Trump is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am EST today. He should have given a formal statement over the weekend instead of crashing weddings at his golf course. He’s scrambling for a plan because the media is replaying his verbiage which is similar to the words that monster wrote in his manifesto before killing people. Democratic candidates for president are tying Trump’s racist rhetoric to this killer, although the monster stated Trump didn’t inspire him. Trump is only concerned about Trump; he is afraid 29 murders will cost him re-election.
Orange Slob: We’ve got to do something about this mental illness
Also Orange Slob: We’re gonna let mentally ill people have access to all the guns they want, because ‘Merica!!
GOP: That and also, video games are way too violent.
And let this sink in- the El Paso terrorist was able to go in and murder 19 people and yet the police were miraculously able to bring him in without firing a single shot. But a black man sitting on his front porch can be gunned down because officers are supposedly afraid for their lives.
I feel like Trump looks at these massacres, smiles to himself, and thinks, “It’s working.”
,