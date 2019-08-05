Donald Trump & the GOP refuse to call white supremacist terrorism by its name

On Saturday, there was another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. A white man, armed to the teeth, opened fire in an El Paso Walmart. As of this writing, the death toll is at 20, with dozens more injured. The injured count isn’t accurate, because some of the victims might be undocumented immigrants, and they are worried about seeking treatment because ICE might arrest them. Think about that. The mass murderer has already been identified and he was taken in custody… because police didn’t kill him when he surrendered. He’s a white supremacist terrorist and his goal was to shoot up Hispanic people. A four-month-old baby was one of the victims.

Then, hours later, at 1 am Sunday morning, another white man who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, turned his automatic weapon on dozens of people in Dayton, Ohio. The mass shooting took place in the nightclub area, where hundreds of people were out and enjoying their weekend. The mass murderer just started shooting, spraying bullets for one solid minute. Nine people were killed and more than two dozen injured. That mass murderer didn’t get a chance to surrender – there were already cops in the area and they shot him at the entrance of a bar.

These are terrorist attacks. This is white supremacy. The El Paso mass murderer was radicalized by Donald Trump and the neo-Nazis who support Trump. I’m sad and disgusted and this whole f–king country is a nightmare.

White supremacists blew up a federal building 24 yrs ago killing 168 ppl. Now here we are in 2019 with a string of massacres carried out by white supremacists and an openly white nationalist president holding violent, racist rallies around the country. Y'all think this ends well? — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) August 4, 2019

Just a reminder that this white terrorist in El Paso was taken alive after shooting dozens of people, and Tamir Rice was shot dead for playing with a toy gun and shooting nobody. Because America… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) August 3, 2019

3/9/19–"I am stopping an invasion"

1/31–Sending troops to southern border "to stop the attempted invasion"

1/11–"an invasion!"

11/18–"the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion"

10/29–"This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!' — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) August 4, 2019