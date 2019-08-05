Did Duchess Meghan inform the palace about any part of her British Vogue gig?

I used to really enjoy Tom Sykes’ royal coverage at the Daily Beast, and I would cite his articles often. Just a few months ago, he was breaking news on the Prince William-Rose Hanbury story by translating the “Fleet Street” coded language and discussing how William’s lawyers were arguing that it’s William’s human right to have an affair and cover it up (or something). But Sykes hasn’t been on Team Sussex for months now, and the British Vogue September issue seems to have set him off. He did a recent story about whether Buckingham Palace – meaning, the Queen’s courtiers/PR people – knew about Meghan’s guest-editing gig, and whether Meghan informed them ahead of time or even sought permission. Some highlights:

The timing is bad for the palace: In mid July, after Wimbledon, the Queen and the royal family at large shut up shop for a long, two-month summer holiday. The Queen disappears off to Scotland and other royals, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William, and Prince Harry, pare back their work commitments and cut staff in their offices to skeleton levels… So one can imagine the sinking feeling that Meghan Markle’s decision, apparently taken without consulting Buckingham Palace, to guest-edit a controversial issue of the British style bible Vogue this summer must have engendered. The secrecy around the issue: As anyone who has worked at a glossy magazine will know, when a high profile, top-secret cover star is secured, operations are carefully managed. A small and tight circle of individuals are involved, with the rest of the staff often being given pages of future issues to keep them quiet. This seems to have been the case at Vogue. Meghan was not seen once at Vogue House in the nine months since she and Enninful first met, over what she called “a cup of steaming mint tea.” Meetings were held at Kensington Palace, and after Meghan and Harry moved to Windsor, communication took place via Skype, rather than at the London offices of the magazine. Did Meghan consult with anyone? Intriguingly, it does appear that Enninful’s first goal was to get Meghan to simply appear on the cover. However she refused this and instead proposed—by text, while she was sitting at home on her sofa with her dogs—the guest editorship. Her own editor’s letter, and Enninful’s interviews, make clear that this was entirely her own idea, that she did not seek approval from anybody else in the palace and did not feel the need to. Conde Nast blacklisted the Daily Beast over this: The Daily Beast, for example, has been blacklisted by the Condé Nast press office for our coverage of the negative reactions Meghan’s guest editorship has engendered, and having the temerity to express the opinion that Meghan might have made a mistake in doing this. Whether the palace knew about it: The palace declined to comment on whether or not Her Majesty’s senior team—to whom Meghan and Harry’s PR supremo, Sara Latham, who has not exactly covered herself in glory since taking on the role, is supposed to report—had been appraised of the project at all. It certainly seems deeply unlikely that HM’s press secretary, the careful and cautious Donal McCabe, would have gleefully signed off on an interview in which Harry reminded us all not to be racist.

[From The Daily Beast]

I doubt Meghan “asked for permission” from the Queen’s people, but I bet she did inform them of her choice to guest-edit the magazine after the fact, plus the guest-editor gig was widely reported for months anyway. My guess is that now that the Sussexes’ office falls under the purview of the Buckingham Palace communications operations, the Queen and her men will basically take a “hands off” approach until sh-t gets completely terrible (we’re already there!). Basically, people inside both BP and Kensington Palace are curious about what Meghan and Harry are doing and how it will play out, but they’re out there on their own.

I also feel like Sykes is all too happy to just spread the narrative that Meghan’s British Vogue issue has been poorly received by EVERYONE, or everyone who counts, meaning the Camilla Tomineys of the world, those who weep white women tears because Meghan didn’t include as many white women in the issue as they would have liked. What is actually happening is that the nastiness towards Meghan was so intense, there was a backlash to the backlash and people are lining up to buy multiple copies of this issue. You know what the next criticism is going to be then: “Meghan’s too popular, she needs to stop overshadowing the QUEEN and the FUTURE QUEEN.”