Did Duchess Meghan inform the palace about any part of her British Vogue gig?

I used to really enjoy Tom Sykes’ royal coverage at the Daily Beast, and I would cite his articles often. Just a few months ago, he was breaking news on the Prince William-Rose Hanbury story by translating the “Fleet Street” coded language and discussing how William’s lawyers were arguing that it’s William’s human right to have an affair and cover it up (or something). But Sykes hasn’t been on Team Sussex for months now, and the British Vogue September issue seems to have set him off. He did a recent story about whether Buckingham Palace – meaning, the Queen’s courtiers/PR people – knew about Meghan’s guest-editing gig, and whether Meghan informed them ahead of time or even sought permission. Some highlights:
The timing is bad for the palace: In mid July, after Wimbledon, the Queen and the royal family at large shut up shop for a long, two-month summer holiday. The Queen disappears off to Scotland and other royals, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William, and Prince Harry, pare back their work commitments and cut staff in their offices to skeleton levels… So one can imagine the sinking feeling that Meghan Markle’s decision, apparently taken without consulting Buckingham Palace, to guest-edit a controversial issue of the British style bible Vogue this summer must have engendered.
The secrecy around the issue: As anyone who has worked at a glossy magazine will know, when a high profile, top-secret cover star is secured, operations are carefully managed. A small and tight circle of individuals are involved, with the rest of the staff often being given pages of future issues to keep them quiet. This seems to have been the case at Vogue. Meghan was not seen once at Vogue House in the nine months since she and Enninful first met, over what she called “a cup of steaming mint tea.” Meetings were held at Kensington Palace, and after Meghan and Harry moved to Windsor, communication took place via Skype, rather than at the London offices of the magazine.
Did Meghan consult with anyone? Intriguingly, it does appear that Enninful’s first goal was to get Meghan to simply appear on the cover. However she refused this and instead proposed—by text, while she was sitting at home on her sofa with her dogs—the guest editorship. Her own editor’s letter, and Enninful’s interviews, make clear that this was entirely her own idea, that she did not seek approval from anybody else in the palace and did not feel the need to.
Conde Nast blacklisted the Daily Beast over this: The Daily Beast, for example, has been blacklisted by the Condé Nast press office for our coverage of the negative reactions Meghan’s guest editorship has engendered, and having the temerity to express the opinion that Meghan might have made a mistake in doing this.
Whether the palace knew about it: The palace declined to comment on whether or not Her Majesty’s senior team—to whom Meghan and Harry’s PR supremo, Sara Latham, who has not exactly covered herself in glory since taking on the role, is supposed to report—had been appraised of the project at all. It certainly seems deeply unlikely that HM’s press secretary, the careful and cautious Donal McCabe, would have gleefully signed off on an interview in which Harry reminded us all not to be racist.
I doubt Meghan “asked for permission” from the Queen’s people, but I bet she did inform them of her choice to guest-edit the magazine after the fact, plus the guest-editor gig was widely reported for months anyway. My guess is that now that the Sussexes’ office falls under the purview of the Buckingham Palace communications operations, the Queen and her men will basically take a “hands off” approach until sh-t gets completely terrible (we’re already there!). Basically, people inside both BP and Kensington Palace are curious about what Meghan and Harry are doing and how it will play out, but they’re out there on their own.
I also feel like Sykes is all too happy to just spread the narrative that Meghan’s British Vogue issue has been poorly received by EVERYONE, or everyone who counts, meaning the Camilla Tomineys of the world, those who weep white women tears because Meghan didn’t include as many white women in the issue as they would have liked. What is actually happening is that the nastiness towards Meghan was so intense, there was a backlash to the backlash and people are lining up to buy multiple copies of this issue. You know what the next criticism is going to be then: “Meghan’s too popular, she needs to stop overshadowing the QUEEN and the FUTURE QUEEN.”
Sorry but these royal reporters must make peace with their brain as we say here in Italy. First they say that the Sussex’s offices are under BP so that the Queen controls them and that everything must be approved by her staff but then as soon as Harry and Meghan do something there is immediately the article with the Palace that knew nothing about it. In short, either the Sussex are controlled or they aren’t and if they aren’t it means that the Queen is OK with this.
These RRs are more and more a joke
I really like Tom Sykes coverage. He’s a neutral critic and lambastes William and Kate equally. He definitely calls out the British press for how absolutely vile and racist they are regarding Meghan but he (like myself) was bemused at Meghan’s Vogue writing and how cloying and flowery it was.
I think the Vogue issue is fine and I hope it is a success. One of my friends in the UK said she got the last one at her local stand so hopefully that is the way it is actually perceived across the country.
I don’t know why anyone would expect hard-hitting journalism from a fashion magazine. This isn’t the New York Times or the Economist.
I also hope her magazine issue does well and that people stop taking everything so seriously and personally when it comes to Meghan.
I don’t know why anyone would be bemused by Meghan’s writing style – I think her blog and Insta was all written in the same flowery style of your typical high school AP English student.
I suppose the only thing that leaves me slightly bewildered is that no one else looked it over to gently remove the mommy-blog-esque phrasing in some parts.
Lol. Tom Sykes hasn’t been a “neutral” critic in quite a long time. Pretty much everything he posts is a Meghan bash piece with its own very obvious dog-whistles.
Seems unlikely she would be able to keep BP in the dark tbh. There were rumors for months, and surely the staff would have asked Meghan about it. That’s standard good practice. The only thing that sticks is that their spokesperson won’t comment, which usually points to the least flattering explanation.
Vogue is all sold out near me, which I don’t think I’ve seen for a while!
And to bang a familiar drum, the press are ridiculous. Camilla Long (what is it about the Camilla’s?) wrote a whole article about how Harry and Meghan are terrible and attention seeking because… wait for it… so many articles are written about them. No hint of irony.
They’re doing too much, apparently. Working too hard and that’s bad because… It just is ok? She actually said we barely hear from W&K and that that’s a good thing. The insanity is unbelievable.
Lol, the audacity of this couple who wants to work and actually helps these charities with meaningful projects.
Meghan and Harry just need to keep rising above it, because a greater global audience is recognizing this nonsense now and a lot of these RRs are now getting a taste of their own medicine
Emily Andrews legit threatened a Twitter poster with liable this weekend… Like girl, if you lie, you are a liar
“You know what the next criticism is going to be then: “Meghan’s too popular, she needs to stop overshadowing the QUEEN and the FUTURE QUEEN.”
She’s already more popular than the future queen (and William). The Meghan’s birthday post has more than a million likes and it’s a huge thing.
Are they actually complaining now because Meghan’s doing too much work, working too hard for charitable causes? Honestly, it’s just so ridiculous.
One minute the queen staff babysits them narrative next it’s they’re going rogue narrative. Which one is it?
The palace knew they might not have known all the little details but they knew Meghan has been involved with Vogue.
I wouldn’t have told these people my business either, seeing as they are always leaking ish to the press.
There’s way too much fuss over a magazine.
Exactly, it’s just a fashion magazine; here today, replaced next month. These idiot royal reporters are acting as if Meghan put nude serial killers on the cover. Quite frankly, their desperation is showing.
I’m off to Barnes and Noble today.
Way too much fuss and hysteria. It’s just a fashion magazine. Some people are behaving as if Meghan is trying to write policy for Brexit. She pretty much continued her style of writing and topics from the Tig.
When you think about all the tragedies that have occurred over the past week, anger over British Vogue looks utterly ridiculous, petty, and insignificant.
I got banned from posting on Dailyfail.
That’s it. That is the post.
That’s brilliant and I’m adding you to the list of people I want to be when I grow up.
So Meghan is working too much? And at the wrong time?
If we look at the BRF as a business (The Firm), then it makes sense that Meghan would need to run this by TQ first. A C-suite level exec isn’t going to do a large public project without the CEO signing off, right? I feel like you go through channels for things like this and it would be a matter of Meg’s office communicating with TQ’s that “hey, DoS has an amazing opportunity with a publication and wants to make sure it’s okay” and maybe setting up tea between the two before it’s official.
The “no comment” thing is giving me pause, because I don’t know if BP just considers this beneath remark or what. Usually a non-denial is a tell with them.
@Enn when BP does comment to deny a piece, the press just runs with their own narrative anyway eg. Last week and the rules for the neighbours that had nothing to do with the Sussexes but was still labelled “Meg commandments” in the Sun. it’s kind of a no win situation
Those racist RR are upset, because Vogue is selling like hot cakes. They were hoping that it would not sell. The joke is on them. Meghan is continuing to shine bright like a diamond.
This! LOL at Camilla Tominey that said that the Vogue project backfired but at the end it was her racist article that backfired. Karma is real.
“It certainly seems deeply unlikely that HM’s press secretary, the careful and cautious Donal McCabe, would have gleefully signed off on an interview in which Harry reminded us all not to be racist”
This isn’t a surprise, the first racists are in the Palace staff IMO
These journalists are being so openly biased which is kind of a shame as would love neutral view of all this. Harry didn’t call out royal reporters in Vogue so interesting they’ve been so triggered by his discussion about unconscious bias and have then gone on to show that bias in the reporting of the Vogue issue (royals don’t edit, she’s vulgar, idiotic, only 2 white women etc).
In terms of permission @Loretta has it spot on. They reported the Sussexes being under BP was the Queen etc having final say in their work and communications. But suddenly Meghan can go rogue on a big project like Vogue with BP being none the wiser? Which is it?
I saw tweet about that Camilla Long article- discussed the Sussexes wanting attention … by giving them attention and writing about them. Even though the press line is also how they want too much privacy and aren’t giving press access! Makes sense! I guess next line is going to be again how they must stop overshadowing others. Boring.
And another dig at Sara Latham from another journo. No coincidence at all.
Well, William didn’t ask permission for the Queen to marry Kate till two hours before their scheduled press conference, and that’s dealing with the law of succession, so I guess not running it by the boss isn’t exactly unknown in the family.
Wait, really? I didn’t know that!
Yep. I believe they even mentioned that in Vanity Fair.
Eh. His nose was put out of joint. The issue is a success and his lies that it is a disaster proves he’s not an unbiased journalist. Guest editing, promoting women who are impactful and not appearing on the cover is problematic? Pour Quoi? Because she anticipated all their complaints? Had she done a photo shoot and the cover they would have ripped her to shreds. Now they don’t have that opportunity and are crying white tears. Get over it, beaches!
As long as the press do not get the access they want, Meghan’s projects will be ripped to shreds by the UK media. Simple as that. This is not about her substance (or their perceived lack of) as a person this is simply a battle of the wills. Notice the references to how ‘difficult’ and ‘uppity’ she is. That is UK media speak for not allowing the press the access they crave.
The press want a return to the time when the Markle’s and KP were continually selling her out. Now those wells have run dry, they are scrambling and writing hit pieces a plenty. It’s as simple as that.
No place else to put this:
Viscountessing while Black:
Hate the Daily Fail but this an interesting article on the only other bi-racial aristocrat in the UK.
I choose not to read anything that Tom Sykes of the Daily Beasts writes (not even your excerpt). Enough is enough.