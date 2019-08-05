Rihanna slams Donald Trump’s massacre response: ‘You spelt terrorism wrong’

Rihanna has been a political artist for years. I feel like the very beginning of her career, she was content to be a simple pop artist, then she phased in more sexual politics, and then came just straight up POLITICS. I feel like people don’t get AS worked up about Rihanna’s politics because she’s Barbadian, and even though she spends a lot of time in America, works in America and owns a home in America, people are still like “eh, she can go back to Barbados, we don’t have to listen to her.” But you should be listening to her, because Rihanna is awesome, and it’s gotten so bad in America that, in the wake of two more massacres this weekend, some of the most substantive statements have come from celebrities, not politicians. Rihanna posted an Instagram screencap of one of Donald Trump’s tweets, and she wrote this:

Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!

[From Rihanna’s Instagram]

Yep. Only a handful of Republicans are using the word “terrorism” – in fact, there’s already a conversation about video games being the cause, because sure. Why not just BELIEVE the mass murderers when they’ve clearly left messages and information about who and what has inspired them. And Rihanna is right about everything else too.

A few more celebrity reactions:

We have enough information already!Both of the shooters are white supremacist terrorist with intentions to kill minority’s .Law enforcement took rapid action but what are YOU going to do to control some of your RACIST SUPPORTERS? https://t.co/P4iYAJa34L — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2019

When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso. When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence. @Everytown 🧡💔 https://t.co/o8kjrEEnra — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 4, 2019

Just got off the phone w/ fam in Dayton… it was a close call for them but that’s not the case for 9 other families between this & the terrorist attack in El Paso & recent other shootings I feel completely helpless.. make noise & bring awareness.. vote.. don’t normalize this — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 4, 2019

votevotevote vote vote vote vote votevotevote vote vote vote vote vote votevote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote https://t.co/pFFiE3mR2Z — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 4, 2019

Went to bed feeling sick for El Paso and woke up feeling sick for Dayton. To every person affected personally by these two acts of hate, I am just so, so sorry. But sorry isn’t good enough. We have to do better. Now. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 4, 2019