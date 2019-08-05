Rihanna slams Donald Trump’s massacre response: ‘You spelt terrorism wrong’

Rihanna has been a political artist for years. I feel like the very beginning of her career, she was content to be a simple pop artist, then she phased in more sexual politics, and then came just straight up POLITICS. I feel like people don’t get AS worked up about Rihanna’s politics because she’s Barbadian, and even though she spends a lot of time in America, works in America and owns a home in America, people are still like “eh, she can go back to Barbados, we don’t have to listen to her.” But you should be listening to her, because Rihanna is awesome, and it’s gotten so bad in America that, in the wake of two more massacres this weekend, some of the most substantive statements have come from celebrities, not politicians. Rihanna posted an Instagram screencap of one of Donald Trump’s tweets, and she wrote this:

Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!

Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!

Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!

[From Rihanna’s Instagram]

Yep. Only a handful of Republicans are using the word “terrorism” – in fact, there’s already a conversation about video games being the cause, because sure. Why not just BELIEVE the mass murderers when they’ve clearly left messages and information about who and what has inspired them. And Rihanna is right about everything else too.

A few more celebrity reactions:

5 Responses to “Rihanna slams Donald Trump’s massacre response: ‘You spelt terrorism wrong’”

  1. Lucy says:
    August 5, 2019 at 7:42 am

    My heart and head hurt over the state of my country. It’s only the guns but mental illness. One can’t be “normal” and want to murder as many people as possible. If Trump us re-elected I truly fear what will happen in America.

    Reply
    • Athyrmose says:
      August 5, 2019 at 7:49 am

      Please don’t drag mental illness into this. These people are domestic terrorists.

      Reply
    • AB says:
      August 5, 2019 at 7:52 am

      It is not about mental illness. Every country has mental illness! And women have mental health issues at a higher rate than men in this country, yet 99.999% of mass shooters are white men. It’s angry white men, and their easy access to guns.

      Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    August 5, 2019 at 7:51 am

    My heart aches for the families who have lost a loved one this week due to these acts of evil. And it is evil. We have so much we need to fix within the the United States and yet politicians keep giving the same rhetoric. Unfortunately, there is no easy answer and no easy fix.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 5, 2019 at 7:51 am

    This morning, he’s saying his immigration laws will fix this and he’s blaming the media. Slam him. And Nagini, the Slum Queen of Baltimore, for her disgraceful attempt to clean up her image.

    Reply

