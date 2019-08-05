Duchess Meghan sent handwritten notes & notebooks to people included in Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex wanted to highlight causes both big and small, international and local, cultural and political, with her guest-editorship of British Vogue. Apparently, there’s something about Luminary Bakery in the September issue of British Vogue. Luminary Bakery is a London-based bakery which educates, trains (through an apprentice program) and then hires women to be professional bakers. These women are survivors of domestic violence, survivors of trafficking, or women released from prison. And they learn a useful and beautiful trade and everybody wins.

As I said, Meghan chose to highlight the bakery and not only that, she’s apparently sent out personalized notes and small gifts to all of the people and businesses she chose to highlight. That gift? A black leather notebook with “Forces For Change” on the cover. The Luminary Bakery posted a photo of the notebook and the note, with Meghan’s personalized stationary and her beautiful penmanship. The bakery transcribed what she wrote to them too:

“When I knew I would be secretly guest editing the September issue of @britishvogue, including Luminary Bakery was a non-negotiable. The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there- you all embody what it means to be “forces for change”. Thank you for being a part of this special project.” — HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal⠀

[From The Luminary Bakery’s IG]

Lovely note. And I literally spent 20 minutes looking through the bakery’s Instagram because apparently, looking at photos of pretty cakes, brownies and cookies calms the hell out of me. I imagine Meghan doing the same – lingering over photos of the lovely cakes and researching Luminary’s business model and deciding to grant The Meghan Effect.

The Daily Mail thinks the leather notebook is from Smythson, a very fancy stationery/paper shop, and that it would have been a special order, obviously. I… can’t wait to see how that’s ripped to shreds. Diva Meg special orders elitist, virtue-signaling notebooks as GIFTS, she costs too much! Also: I’m obsessed with Meghan’s personal stationery. A gold “M” with a crown? COME ON, that’s amazing.