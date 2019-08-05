Duchess Meghan sent handwritten notes & notebooks to people included in Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex wanted to highlight causes both big and small, international and local, cultural and political, with her guest-editorship of British Vogue. Apparently, there’s something about Luminary Bakery in the September issue of British Vogue. Luminary Bakery is a London-based bakery which educates, trains (through an apprentice program) and then hires women to be professional bakers. These women are survivors of domestic violence, survivors of trafficking, or women released from prison. And they learn a useful and beautiful trade and everybody wins.
As I said, Meghan chose to highlight the bakery and not only that, she’s apparently sent out personalized notes and small gifts to all of the people and businesses she chose to highlight. That gift? A black leather notebook with “Forces For Change” on the cover. The Luminary Bakery posted a photo of the notebook and the note, with Meghan’s personalized stationary and her beautiful penmanship. The bakery transcribed what she wrote to them too:
“When I knew I would be secretly guest editing the September issue of @britishvogue, including Luminary Bakery was a non-negotiable. The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there- you all embody what it means to be “forces for change”. Thank you for being a part of this special project.” — HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal⠀
Lovely note. And I literally spent 20 minutes looking through the bakery’s Instagram because apparently, looking at photos of pretty cakes, brownies and cookies calms the hell out of me. I imagine Meghan doing the same – lingering over photos of the lovely cakes and researching Luminary’s business model and deciding to grant The Meghan Effect.
The Daily Mail thinks the leather notebook is from Smythson, a very fancy stationery/paper shop, and that it would have been a special order, obviously. I… can’t wait to see how that’s ripped to shreds. Diva Meg special orders elitist, virtue-signaling notebooks as GIFTS, she costs too much! Also: I’m obsessed with Meghan’s personal stationery. A gold “M” with a crown? COME ON, that’s amazing.
I feel like she took a handwriting course once she started dating Harry. No one just writes like that.
She used to teach calligraphy years ago.
When you look at it, it’s basically nice cursive with a handful of judicious swoops.
What is shown in these notes is not calligraphy aside from the swoops.
By all accounts her handwriting is very typical for the Catholic girls’ school she went to.
She was then able to make a living from her calligraphy.
She did calligraphy for an event planner or something like that after college. I have a friend who did the same and her penmanship is amazing too.
In an interview with Craig Ferguson (before she married Harry) she said she worked as a calligrapher as a side job.
She was a professional calligrapher in college. So yes no one just writes like that. And they certainly don’t decide to learn to write like that because they meet a guy. It takes training.
Even if she hadn’t done it before Harry, in her shoes – I would have regardless after I met Harry. That handwriting is amazing and fit for a royal duchess.
@tw- nah, she learnt to do calligraphy from her all girl’s Catholic secondary (high) school, and as a working actress, she’d do wedding invitations between jobs.
I tell you, a good high school makes all the difference.
how does one get penmanship like that? anyone have any pointers or links? i hardly write anymore by hand and it all looks like chicken scratchings.
She made a living doing calligraphy work and teaching classes in a paper store years ago. I tried learning calligraphy and gave up. It’s pretty difficult!
You can take lessons or get handwriting/calligraphy/handlettering guidebooks cheaply on amazon. Just be mindful of the kind of pen you use.
That stationery with her insignia is stunning. And will most definitely trigger the haters lol.
This was a lovely gift and Luminary Bakery sounds like an amazing place.
Needless Information you might be interested in:
Samantha Cameron designs for Smythson. Smythson also sells high end leather goods.
The letter M with crown is her official monogram, made to work with Harry’s and their joint one. Haters will be triggered, but it is her official monogram.
OMG her handwriting is so beautiful!
Holy moly. She sent gifts of thanks. That’s what people with CLASS do. Good Lord. Yeah, this too will be ripped the shreds. Just like the M with the crown above it (which I would do as well, eff ‘em – she married a PRINCE of royal blood). Love her handwriting.
Let’s be honest, chutney can’t compete here. 🤭
It is very thoughtful to send handwritten notes and not typewritten ones. It shows the writer actually took time to think about the message and didn’t delegate it to a staff member. I have seen a few examples of Camilla also having done this in the past as well so the protocol police really don’t have a basis to criticize her.
Wow. Her penmanship. Does anyone know if she learned how to write when she became Royal? Or has she always written like that? And damn, I wish I wrote like that. (And had the desire to learn. LOL.)
She was a professional calligrapher
She was a professional calligrapher, but the flowery bits (the squiggles off her d’s, t’s, l’s) is a fairly recent addition to her handwriting. Most likely before Harry but not a lifelong habit—personal letters of hers have been published over the years so you can kind of track the evolution if handwriting is your thing.
Meghan appears to be a truly thoughtful person. Thank you notes and gifts are part of a bygone era. I was taught to always sent a handwritten thank you note but I have admittedly failed there (and everywhere else, it seems). My goal for this year was to bring back handwritten letters and I’ve only gotten a few out. I’m going to get on that during my day off tomorrow.
Matt Haig, the guy who wrote the Beach peom that was featured here the other day, also got a Thank You card, and what he posted n his Insta was so lovely:
“Got home to some unusual mail, amid all the bills and magazines.
An envelope from Kensington Palace.
HRH Duchess Meghan called me a ‘force for change’ and now I can die happy.
This year is beyond anything I imagined, years ago, getting rejection after rejection from publishers.
I would love to go back in time and tell my young hopeless suicidal self about all of this magic to stay alive for.
Persist. (I have now enrolled for handwriting classes.)”
She is such a class act.