Kirsten Dunst: ‘It’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a SAHM’

Kirsten Dunst has gone all-in with TV now and I don’t hate it, at all. She was brilliant in Fargo, and now she’s got the kind of showy, scene-chewing role an actress dreams of: playing a white trash con artist working through a pyramid scheme in On Becoming a God In Central Florida, on Showtime later this month (it premieres on August 25). She plays Krystal Stubbs and I think this was her first role after giving birth to her son, Ennis Howard Plemons, in May 2018. Here’s the trailer:
For years, I forgot that Kiki was genuinely one of the best actresses of her generation. I’m glad she’s reminding everyone of that fact with TV work. Anyway, Kirsten was taking part in a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 press tour, and she was asked about going back to work after having a baby. Her answer was…interesting.
Kirsten Dunst is happy to be back at work! The star, who appears in the upcoming Showtime series On Becoming a God In Central Florida as Krystal Stubbs, said that it’s “so much easier” to head back to set than to stay at home.
“I’m just tired all the time,” Dunst, 37, told reporters at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour, where she appeared along with costars Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Theodore Pellerin to promote the project.
“Also doing the show too, it’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay at home mom,” Dunst added. “I was like, ‘bye’ to my mother-in-law [who watches her son while she’s at work]! I was like, [phew!]” she said.
The actress told PEOPLE in a recent interview that she picked “the hardest thing” possible after becoming a new mom in playing Krystal. “I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby,” she said. “I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me.”
It’s interesting to hear Kirsten say this, because I kind of thought that once she had a baby, she was just going to stay home for a few years and nest and do that. She had talked about that a lot before she met Jesse Plemons – her dream of a stay-at-home mom life. I guess once she got it, she was like “damn, this sh-t’s hard, I wanna go back to work.” So what’s more difficult, SAHMomming or pretending to be a trashy con artist? Now we know. And yes, I’m sure this will ignite some debate in the Mommy Wars. I do think Kiki was just saying that this was HER experience, that momming is harder than actressing.
The lizard-snap judgement part of my brain says of course being a SAHM is harder. We get zero breaks – no lunch break, no bathroom break – and the job has insane hours. The job starts when you open your eyes early, early in the morning and ends when you give up and pass out late at night.
BUT . . .
The logical part of my brain knows that both are equally difficult. Finding/affording childcare, meeting the demands of a boss while sleep deprived, missing out on milestones- these are all big challenges that SAHM don’t face.
Did both, both are hard.
Yes, both are hard. Although some dads might disagree, lol. When I first went back to work after having my oldest son, my boss’s boss was like “how does it feel to be back?” I looked around the room, where we were chilling, drinking coffee, waiting for clients, and said it felt like a vacation. He laughed and said “Now you know why we dads all escape to work.”
That first day back at work was nice but it get get much harder. I really struggled with balancing full time work and motherhood. When I was at work, I worried about my son. And when I was home, I worried about the work that I felt people thought I might be neglecting (even though I wasn’t, although my head wasn’t really in the game). So I was happier when I was able to stay home and only had to focus on the kids. I did freelance work but that was not the same as being in a job full time where I also had to navigate a tricky team dynamic.
But staying home with kids is uniquely difficult and exhausting. Maybe not for everyone, but definitely for me. And finding a job again now that my kids are in college is not easy, as we discussed here last week, I think.
Both are hard, but I have little patience for mothers who complain about having to be a “chauffeur, cook, doctor, etc. etc”! What did you expect when you were pregnant? Your kid would get to 8 and start driving himself to soccer practice?
I found returning to work a lot easier than remaining at home.
I cast no judgement and hope none is thrown into me as I can speak only for myself and my circumstances at that time.
I’m a SAHM. I fantasize about working again. Literally any job where I get to leave the house, talk with adults, collaborate with adults, tend only to my own bodily needs for 8 hours, use my educated brain, and make a paycheck.
I will remain a SAHM for about two more years because it’s whats best for my family. I will always be grateful that I can do this. But I’ve worked many many jobs, from gruntwork to teaching, and this is the hardest.
Some of what’s hard is the constant self motivation needed, the patience, the organization that needs to come fully from me, the lack of higher thinking involved most days, the lack of adult goals and adult collaboration. Also the crying, the poop, the demands, the mess, the little-kid-talk that scrambles the brain pretty often, the constant feeding and cooking, the lack of interest in playing the same things over and over.
It’s nice to hear that it’s hard for others, just so I know I’m not failing and it’s ok for it to be hard. Some days are so wonderful. Some days I’m drowning. My babies are my world yet I feel shut off from the real world very often. It’s such a strange thing… to be so grateful that I can be the one with my little babes, to have times when I’m just in heaven with them and so happy to be with them, and yet have such a yearning to do something else.
For me I think going back to work part time will be the best balance. Once my littlest one is in school that becomes an option!
Sing it!
I love my kids and I’m still very happy this worked out for us (also some personal problems in my 20s meant I didn’t have a career that I cared about at all), but I do miss adults. I miss having something other than family to focus on. I am an artist for pleasure but the likes I get on my work from strangers on Instagram really mean a lot to me because it’s not like one ever gets any professional recognition for work performed inside the house, you know?
I think for Kirsten, much of the hardest part of WOHM – logistics – isn’t as big a worry as it is for the average woman. I would bet that changes her calculus.
I work 10 hours/day Mon to Thurs, then I’m home with my two kids on Fridays. All I can say is Fridays went from being my favorite day of the week to the worst. I just count the hours down until my husband gets home so I can have some relief. God bless parents who do it every day. And single parents.
Single parents amaze me, and inspire me to realize that it could be harder. Shout out to single parents! HOW?!
Love Kiki, have missed her. Working in this industry is all she knows so I’m not surprised she feels that way.
But nothing is harder than being a single mom and having a job too. Thankfully not in this position but have many friends who are….
Of course it depends for “real life moms”, one can prefer to stay at home, one might prefer to go back to work. But let’s be real, her job is to pretend to be someone else in front of a camera and be paid for it. Of course it’s easier than to be a stay at home mom.
I was not cut out to be a sahm so I completely agree with her but that’s not everyone’s experience.
Why does one have to be harder than the other? They are both difficult. There are arguments on both sides as to which is harder. For every person it is different.
I think that’s what everyone is saying though, it’s different for everyone. In her case staying home is harder for her and she’s just expressing her experience with that. I have a friend who works full time and sometimes crazy long hours and she tells me all the time that the days off at home with her kids are way harder and more exhausting for her and she doesn’t know how I stay home. That’s her experience too. I also have friends that have to work but hate it and would love to stay home full time and that’s their experience. Everything in life is different for everyone and this is just how one person feels about one aspect of it.
It is HARD to be a working mom and it is HARD to be a stay-at-home mom. Personally, I am a better mother when I am not around my son all day long. I love him like crazy… but he is a mini-me… and we need space. LOL
I’ve never Mommed. But I have actressed. And I feel that I can safely say that SAHMing looks leaps and bounds harder. Being an actress entails a lot of emotional navel-gazing and think about your character. You’re not really responsible for anything else. As opposed to being a Mom where you are responsible for a whole other human being.
I get what she’s saying.
I work from home which is often like the worst bits of working Mum and SAHM combined :/