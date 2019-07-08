Denise Austin: Fidget more, it burns up to 500 calories throughout the day

Embed from Getty Images

If you’re not familiar with Denise Austin, she’s an old school fitness instructor who used to have her own workout show on ESPN and then Lifetime, which aired in the 80s up until 2008. I’ve been doing her classes for over 30 years, my mom used to work out to her VHS tapes, and I feel like I know her. She’s very peppy which can be annoying but she’s a genuine person and brings a fun vibe to her workouts. (I sometimes do her old workouts on BeFit on YouTube and she has her own YouTube channel with more recent workous.) Denise has a new interview with People Live. Watching her is like seeing a friend from high school! She’s 62 and she looks amazing. I’ll have whatever she’s having, which is obviously a ton of exercise and a very active lifestyle. Denise was asked to give fitness tips. She said to squeeze in just ten minutes of exercise and it will make a difference, and also to fidget because it burns calories.

Any tricks or tips?

Squeeze it in 10 minutes a day. If you don’t have time today just get in ten minutes. Wake up ten minutes earlier and squeeze it in. I promise you you’ll feel better. It sets your mindset to be on the right track for the day. Positivity. You feel better. Did you know that exercise really gets your oxygen flowing and that’s why you feel good. Move as often as you can, even if it’s in the kitchen. Do leg lifts. It adds throughout the day. You can fidget. Did you know that fidgeting, when you move a lot and you’re getting up, burns up to 500 calories in the course of a day? Is it true that your metabolism slows down as you age?

Absolutely. Every seven years your metabolism slows down so you’ve either got to increase your activity or decrease the food intake. The key is muscles. Muscle cells are very active at rest, fat cells are sedentary. The more muscle cells you have the better.

[From People Live]

After that Denise demonstrated some at-home moves you can do. That video is below. She makes me so happy I need to do more of her workouts. Ooh and I’ve heard that advice to do leg lifts and squats in the kitchen when you have a moment. Teri Hatcher, also incredibly fit, said years ago that she does that. As for fidgeting, I’m of two minds about that. One is that I’m a natural fidgeter and this is validation. It’s very important to get up periodically and not stay seated on the couch or at the office all day. The other is that I try to meditate daily and stop fidgeting mindlessly because it can lead to increased anxiety. The way you move your body definitely affects your mood and that’s part of the reason exercise is so beneficial.

Denise Austin Shares Why You Should Fidget More: 'It Burns Up To 500 Calories' #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/x7XgjTIp00 — People (@people) July 5, 2019